Share your message of support for the Boks and see what others are saying!

The Boks 23-man squad faces the All Blacks' Haka at Twickenham. There were seven forwards and only one back on the bench for the Boks. (Photo: Juan Jose Gasparini/Gallo Images)
By Daily Maverick
26 Oct 2023
21

On Saturday, almost 30 years after that fateful day in 1995, the Springboks will meet the All Blacks again in the Rugby World Cup final. The winners will reserve their place in history as the first men’s team to win four World Cup titles.

The team has been announced and the sideshows dealt with. On home soil, Bok jerseys are coming out of the wash just in time to be worn again. In what promises to be a battle for the ages, it’s the Springboks against the All Blacks in the final in Paris.

Do you have thoughts on game tactics? Or words of motivation? What do you want the men in green and gold to know when they run onto the grass in Stade de France?

Join the Daily Maverick community in sending your message of support for the Boks in the comments section below.

  • [email protected] stormers says:
    26 October 2023 at 13:04

    Leave nothing on the field after 80 minutes,except a Springbok win that will echo into eternity,GO BOKKE(Springbok for Life)

  • A Green says:
    26 October 2023 at 17:31

    We know the team will be up for it, we know you are giving it your all, and we know that whether the ball bounces left or right, you will fight! Go Bokke!!

  • Philip Armstrong says:
    26 October 2023 at 19:29

    Give it your best guys. It has been a tough road and just about everything has been thrown at you. You have really done us proud already and our prayers are with you. You are truly the one bright shining light we have. Go Bokke!!

  • [email protected] says:
    26 October 2023 at 21:42

    Go Springboks,we are with you all the way….you make your nation proud ,Marco Cape Town 🙂

  • Sylvestermokubedi says:
    26 October 2023 at 22:55

    What a team we have. All the best boys! Win or lose you are our rainbow 🌈 nation heroes. But we know you will bring it back home 🏆 🇿🇦🌈❤️

  • Paul Cromhout says:
    27 October 2023 at 01:14

    Go Bokke! You inspire us! Wishing you well and give your all! Win or lose, you give us hope.

  • roland davies says:
    27 October 2023 at 07:17

    You are champions of the rugby world play and conduct yourselves on the field Saturday like you truly
    believe it and when the battle is over and the dust has settled you the SA Springboks will still wear the crown as the greatest team that has ever played this glorious game

  • Karel Vlok says:
    27 October 2023 at 08:15

    May I respectfully suggest that the whitish Bokke, when the ball comes out at the wrong side, do not call our “swart kant” but rather “annerkant”. I do not know what all this fuss is about, the Bokke is going comfortably retain the World Cup – and in the unlikely event that the final score is wrong, we’ll blame the Ref.

  • Kathleenwelch2 says:
    27 October 2023 at 12:01

    Win or lose guys we are so proud as long as you give it your all. We know you will and are with you all the way. Thank you, our SA superheroes!!!

  • Jonathan Roberts says:
    27 October 2023 at 12:06

    You are a team that has learnt not to blink for the full 80+minutes. you have the Strength, resilience, talent, unity and passion. Bring it all together again, as ONE team for ONE SA and bring home the Cup!! BOKKE!!!

  • Mike Schroeder says:
    27 October 2023 at 12:08

    GO BOKKE!! Speel enige kant dat julle wil, net nie afkant nie!

  • marke says:
    27 October 2023 at 12:27

    Good Luck Bokke, we are proud of you! One more job and then take the rest that you deserve. We will see you and the cup at OR Tambo. Viva Bokke, Viva!

  • David Forbes says:
    27 October 2023 at 14:13

    Mayibuye ngeTrophy amaBokkeBokke! You will triumph, despite the ref!
    Sizoyaya amaChampions!

  • Glenda Caine says:
    27 October 2023 at 15:06

    Go Bokke! You have inspired us all to believe again in our fragile country and given us pride and hope for a future. I am firmly in jou kant!

  • Kerry Swemmer says:
    27 October 2023 at 15:42

    Boys! You won’t believe how crazy the country is going today, on this BOKKE!!! Friday. You are the best! It’s been an absolute honour watching you grow into the unbelievable team that you are and the perfect representation of our Rainbow Nation. Don’t let them mess with your mind, trust your game and BRING IT HOME!!!

  • Kirstin Walker says:
    27 October 2023 at 15:45

    The cup is yours Bokke, the entire nation is behind you, we believe in you, bring it home! #strongertogether

  • Sue Fawcett says:
    27 October 2023 at 16:24

    We’re with you every step of the way. Go Bokke, go!

  • Denzil Feinberg says:
    27 October 2023 at 17:07

    Tomorrow I’ll watch this historic Final in Winnipeg which has maybe the largest rugby & sports club in Canada: Maple Grove Rugby Club. There’ll be a braai, koeksusters, maybe 100+ supporters of SA and New Zealand, where some of my & many SA families now live. Boks should do “Jerusalema” line-dance against the Kiwi “Haka”. Fun vs bluster could be the extra winning nature.

  • Rona van Niekerk says:
    27 October 2023 at 17:25

    Bokke – Hou die blink kant bo!!

  • Ludovici DIVES says:
    27 October 2023 at 18:34

    Good luck boys, finish this off. Win or lose you are champions.

