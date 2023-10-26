South Africa

BASIC EDUCATION OP-ED

Second Chance — supporting young people to rewrite matric can unlock their economic potential

Second Chance — supporting young people to rewrite matric can unlock their economic potential
(Photo: Bulungula Incubator)
By Sigrid Kite-Banks
26 Oct 2023
0

A growing number of young people are leaving school without passing their matric exams, the entry-level qualification for many jobs. Strengthening support for them to successfully rewrite their matric would help them tap into the world of work.

Growing up in a rural community in the Eastern Cape, Asekhona Mabhulana learnt from an early age the difference that a matric certificate can make in a person’s life. Her mother left school in Grade 6, while her father dropped out in Grade 9, making it difficult for either of them to find steady work to support their family.

With four crowded and under-resourced primary schools and no high school nearby, the majority of people from Mabhulana’s community had no choice but to drop out. Not having access to basic education severely limited their options for a productive career in the area.

When Bulungula College NPC (a no-fee independent school) opened as the first high school in her community in 2019, Mabhulana enrolled in the school’s inaugural class, determined to be the first person in her family to matriculate and fulfil her dream of becoming an early childhood development (ECD) teacher. While finally having a high school in her community was a big achievement, as a first-generation high school learner, she faced the challenges of forging a new path for herself.

Mabhulana had to balance homework with household responsibilities, and studied without electricity or a private space. She couldn’t turn to her parents or siblings for help with schoolwork, and the 45-minute walk to and from school physically exhausted her. Yet, she remained committed to graduating from high school.

When Mabhulana received her matric results in January 2022 and found out that she had not passed, she couldn’t shake the feeling of failure. Even worse, she thought her dream of becoming a teacher was over.

(Photo: Bulungula Incubator)

Certification not an easy target for young people

What Mabhulana didn’t know is that most young South Africans struggle to obtain their matric certificate. Zero Dropout reports that four out of 10 Grade 1 learners leave school before reaching matric.

Yet, research shows that young people recognise the importance of a matric certificate. Youth Capital found that in any given year, 250,000 South Africans are working towards their matric certificate outside the full-time schooling system — on their own, with little to no support. With nearly nine million young people not in employment, education or training, supporting them to complete their basic education must be a priority for our country.

To help learners successfully rewrite their exams, the Department of Basic Education (DBE) launched the Second Chance Matric Programme in 2016 as a free route to certification. Candidates can register to rewrite their National Senior Certificate or Senior Certificate in June and October every year. Preparation support includes a limited number of face-to-face centres and online study guides.

(Photo: Bulungula Incubator)

Rewriting matric successfully needs tailored support

While the DBE’s programme is a step in the right direction, young people’s experiences show that it is disconnected from the challenges they face when attempting to rewrite.

To register for the Second Chance Matric Programme on her own, Mabhulana would need to pay for a three-hour taxi drive to the nearest district office to register, buy adequate study materials, hire a tutor, and finally coordinate transport on her exam days a situation that is not feasible for her.

Bulungula College recognised this gap and developed its own Second Chance Matric Programme to help young people like Mabhulana apply, study and rewrite their exams. With the support of the programme, she rewrote the exam in June 2022 and passed. With her matric certificate in hand, she enrolled in an ECD course and is now interning as an ECD teacher.

Three interventions to improve support

The guidance that Mabhulana received is not available in most rural schools but is the reason she was able to graduate from high school. There are three interventions that we believe will help get schools on board and help more learners pass matric: 

  1. Count supplementary passes: Currently, supplementary passes are not included in the overall pass rate for schools. To encourage more schools to run their own Second Chance Matric Programme, the DBE must publicly report on the supplementary pass rate and include it in the overall matric pass rate;
  2. Learners must have all the resources they need to succeed: The DBE must equip schools with adequate academic resources, like tutoring and textbooks; and
  3. Make it a team effort: Community-based organisations should also play a supportive role, connecting young people wanting to rewrite with important information and resources.

Regardless of where they live, or the school that they attend, all young South Africans have the right to earn a matric certificate, but the reality is that personal grit can’t compensate for the lack of support that currently exists.

We must urgently improve and better coordinate the existing Second Chance Matric Programme with school activities and the work of local NPOs to promote certification rates for all young South Africans. This will enable young people to unlock more income-generating opportunities and contribute to a thriving South Africa. DM

Sigrid Kite-Banks is the content manager at Bulungula Incubator, a community development NPO on the Wild Coast of the Eastern Cape. Read their toolkit on starting a Second Chance Matric Programme here.

Gallery

Comments - Please in order to comment.

TOP READS IN SECTION

Any parent is entitled to four months parental leave, rules High Court
Maverick News

Any parent is entitled to four months parental leave, rules High Court
Eight of SA’s 26 public universities fail to get clean audits
South Africa

Eight of SA’s 26 public universities fail to get clean audits
A slaying in the Deep South: Inside the fallout from the killing of a baby baboon
Maverick News

A slaying in the Deep South: Inside the fallout from the killing of a baby baboon
The royal battle over Zulu kingdom succession takes a new legal twist
South Africa

The royal battle over Zulu kingdom succession takes a new legal twist
Advocates argue for culpable homicide charges against top health officials for 2015 tragedy
Maverick News

Advocates argue for culpable homicide charges against top health officials for 2015 tragedy

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved

Please peer review 3 community comments before your comment can be posted

X

This article is free to read.

Sign up for free or sign in to continue reading.

Unlike our competitors, we don’t force you to pay to read the news but we do need your email address to make your experience better.


FAQ | Contact Us

Nearly there! Create a password to finish signing up with us:

Please enter your password or get a sign in link if you’ve forgotten

Open Sesame! Thanks for signing up.

Are you a South AfriCAN or a South AfriKANT?

Proud of the Boks? Proudly South African? Don't reserve your support only for our national teams. If you appreciate the work Daily Maverick does, join our supporter's club - Maverick Insider.

Support Daily Maverick
Become a Maverick Insider
Maverick Citizen has got you covered.

In need of some good news? Maverick Citizen has got you covered.

South African citizens throughout the country are standing up for human rights. Stay informed, connected and inspired by our weekly FREE Maverick Citizen newsletter.

A South African Hero: You

There’s a 99.8% chance that this isn’t for you. Only 0.2% of our readers have responded to this call for action.

Those 0.2% of our readers are our hidden heroes, who are fuelling our work and impacting the lives of every South African in doing so. They’re the people who contribute to keep Daily Maverick free for all, including you.

The equation is quite simple: the more members we have, the more reporting and investigations we can do, and the greater the impact on the country.

Be part of that 0.2%. Be a Maverick. Be a Maverick Insider.

Support Daily Maverick→
Payment options
Our Burning Planet Newsletter image

Make sense of the climate crisis

Hear weekly from the biggest climate reporting division in Africa, reporting stories that concern you, your future and your environment.

Direct to your inbox, free of charge.