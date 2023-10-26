Sport

GOOD SPORT

Damian Willemse and his mom are heroes of their small Western Cape town

Damian Willemse and his mom are heroes of their small Western Cape town
Damian Willemse of South Africa salutes the fans after winning the Rugby World Cup France 2023 quarterfinal match between France and South Africa at Stade de France on 15 October 2023 in Paris, France. (Photo: Aurelien Meunie / Getty Images)
By Keanan Hemmonsbey
26 Oct 2023
7

Charlotte Willemse, mother of Springbok fullback Damian Willemse, runs a feeding scheme from her Strand home that helps feed the community in which her son was raised.

When Damian Willemse runs out at the Stade de France for the Rugby World Cup final on Saturday evening, the whole of South Africa will be shouting in support – but none will be louder than the people of Strand, a small town on the False Bay coast 50km outside Cape Town.

“People really love him here; they have a huge amount of respect for him,” Damian’s mother, Charlotte, told Daily Maverick.

Although Strand is known to most as a holiday town, the inequality that persists in the country means there is also a large, impoverished community.

Charlotte runs a feeding scheme from her Strand home to help the community in which her sons were raised. Damian’s brother is former Western Province and Stormers hooker, Ramone Samuels.

“I make the food at home on Tuesdays … there are lots of people coming here from all areas in the Strand, so the numbers just multiply every week,” Charlotte said.

“I also send them home with a package … maybe porridge and jam or whatever I get, then I give them something to take home so that they have food for two days after Tuesday.”

Charlotte Willemse runs a feeding scheme from her Strand home to help the community. (Photo: Supplied)

Damian Willemse is the main financial contributor to the feeding scheme, while his mother, along with a few members of the community, helps to prepare the food. (Photo: Supplied)

Lending a helping hand

The idea to provide meals was sparked by the pandemic and the effects it had on members of their Strand community.

“Damian got involved with the Be The Difference Foundation,” Charlotte said.

“He and Cheslin Kolbe and a few Stormers guys, they wanted to do something in Strand because the foundation is usually in Kraaifontein and those areas, but Damian wanted to do something in Strand too. We distribute food and stuff.

“When everybody went back to work [after the pandemic], we saw that the need was still great here. So Damian asked me if I could go on with the feeding scheme. I agreed, and it hasn’t stopped yet, but the need is becoming greater every day.”

Damian is the main financial contributor to the feeding scheme, while his mother, along with a few members of the community, helps to prepare the food.

Despite his on-field achievements – Damian was part of the Springboks’ 2019 World Cup winning squad and played a leading role in the Stormers’ victorious United Rugby Championship campaign last year – the hot-stepper keeps his feet firmly on the ground.

“They talk about him all the time … I can’t even go to the shops without people saying ‘there is Damian’s mommy’ or they will say ‘Auntie waar’s Damian, wanneer kom Damian’ [Where’s Damian, when is Damian coming?].

“They have a huge amount of respect for him … when Damian is here in Strand and they see his car, they will politely ask if they can take pictures of him or with him and he will always – he has very beautiful manners, I must say that about Damian – go greet everybody here in the street and go say ‘hello, sorry that I’m so scarce’.”

Charlotte, her family and the 50,000-strong Strand community will be cheering their lungs out for their very own superstar. (Photo: Supplied)

A hero to many

Having spent his formative years in Strand, learning to side-step there before moving to Paul Roos Gymnasium in Stellenbosch and eventually being offered a contract with the Stormers, Willemse has become a hero to many in the town.

“It is, for me, very important that Damian gives back to the community because they stand behind him,” said Charlotte.

“And although he’s not staying here any more, the people still say they’re going to Damian Willemse’s house … that they’re going to get food there.”

Damian will start at fullback in Saturday’s mouthwatering clash against New Zealand’s All Blacks.

Charlotte, her family and the 50,000-strong Strand community will be cheering their lungs out for their very own superstar.

“I’m ecstatic [for the final]. I’m very proud because Damian works very hard.” DM

Read more in Daily Maverick: Rugby World Cup 2023 News Hub
Gallery

Comments - Please in order to comment.

TOP READS IN SECTION

‘Official state visit’ to watch Rugby World Cup final kicks up Theewaterskloof Municipality funding spat
Maverick News

‘Official state visit’ to watch Rugby World Cup final kicks up Theewaterskloof Municipality funding spat
Damian Willemse and his mom are heroes of their small Western Cape town
Maverick News

Damian Willemse and his mom are heroes of their small Western Cape town
Any parent is entitled to four months parental leave, rules High Court
Maverick News

Any parent is entitled to four months parental leave, rules High Court
RasNaber confound again as Boks go 7-1 for World Cup final against All Blacks
Maverick News

RasNaber confound again as Boks go 7-1 for World Cup final against All Blacks
‘Insufficient evidence’ – Bok hooker Bongi Mbonambi cleared in racial slur saga
Maverick News

‘Insufficient evidence’ – Bok hooker Bongi Mbonambi cleared in racial slur saga

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved

Please peer review 3 community comments before your comment can be posted

X

This article is free to read.

Sign up for free or sign in to continue reading.

Unlike our competitors, we don’t force you to pay to read the news but we do need your email address to make your experience better.


FAQ | Contact Us

Nearly there! Create a password to finish signing up with us:

Please enter your password or get a sign in link if you’ve forgotten

Open Sesame! Thanks for signing up.

Are you a South AfriCAN or a South AfriKANT?

Proud of the Boks? Proudly South African? Don't reserve your support only for our national teams. If you appreciate the work Daily Maverick does, join our supporter's club - Maverick Insider.

Support Daily Maverick
Become a Maverick Insider

A South African Hero: You

There’s a 99.8% chance that this isn’t for you. Only 0.2% of our readers have responded to this call for action.

Those 0.2% of our readers are our hidden heroes, who are fuelling our work and impacting the lives of every South African in doing so. They’re the people who contribute to keep Daily Maverick free for all, including you.

The equation is quite simple: the more members we have, the more reporting and investigations we can do, and the greater the impact on the country.

Be part of that 0.2%. Be a Maverick. Be a Maverick Insider.

Support Daily Maverick→
Payment options
Our Burning Planet Newsletter image

Make sense of the climate crisis

Hear weekly from the biggest climate reporting division in Africa, reporting stories that concern you, your future and your environment.

Direct to your inbox, free of charge.