The Springboks face a significant distraction in their build-up to the final of Rugby World Cup 2023 against New Zealand.

World Rugby confirmed it was investigating the alleged use of “discriminatory language” by hooker Bongi Mbonambi.

England flank Tom Curry accused Mbonambi of racially slurring him during a tight Rugby World Cup semifinal clash on Saturday, which South Africa won 16-15.

During the game, around the 23rd minute, Curry is heard on the ref mic asking New Zealand official Ben O’Keeffe: “Sir, if their hooker calls me a white c***, what do I do?

O’Keeffe replied: “Nothing, please. I’ll be on it.”

The England team, via the Rugby Football Union, appears to have lodged a formal complaint during the 24-hour citing window they had after the game.

World Rugby will now continue to investigate the matter.

“World Rugby takes all allegations of discriminatory behaviour extremely seriously,” it said in a statement.

“We can confirm that we are formally reviewing the allegation made by England’s Tom Curry in relation to the use of discriminatory language during the England versus South Africa Rugby World Cup 2023 semi-final on Saturday.

“World Rugby will not be making further comment until the conclusion of the process.”

No denial

The Springboks remain mum on the allegation and there has been no denial from Mbonambi.

Springbok management issued a one-paragraph statement after the accusations emerged.

“We are aware of the allegation, which we take very seriously, and are reviewing the available evidence. We will engage with Bongi if anything is found to substantiate the claim.”

There is no audio, at least in the public domain, which picks up Mbonambi’s alleged remark in a match that had a few flare-ups.

England centre Manu Tuilagi grabbed Bok scrumhalf Cobus Reinach by the throat after the whistle had gone during the first half and earned his team a penalty.

Willie le Roux and England skipper Owen Farrell also had an altercation immediately after the final whistle. When asked about it afterwards Farrell said: “It was nothing, it was a misunderstanding”.

What exactly transpired between Mbonambi and Curry, or what could’ve led to the alleged exchange, is also unclear. Considering the Afrikaans word for “side” is “kant”, which sounds exactly like the offensive word used there are many possible plausible explanations.

In the mixed zone after the match, Curry declined to elaborate when asked about his comment to O’Keeffe. He confirmed Mbonambi made a remark he shouldn’t have and added: “It does not need to be talked about”.

If World Rugby finds grounds to take disciplinary action against Mbonambi he could be suspended under law 9.12 which states a player must not verbally abuse anyone. World Rugby regulations prohibit abuse based on, but not limited to “religion, colour, national or ethnic origin, sexual orientation”.

There is precedent for this type of offence.

In 2016, England prop Joe Marler (who played against the Boks on Saturday) was given a two-game ban and fined £20,000 (R460,000) for calling Wales prop Samson Lee “gypsy boy”.

Mbonambi is the only recognised hooker in the Bok squad and has also been skipper on the field when captain Siya Kolisi goes off. DM