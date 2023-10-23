Sport

RWC 2023

World Rugby to investigate racial slur allegations against Bok hooker Bongi Mbonambi

World Rugby to investigate racial slur allegations against Bok hooker Bongi Mbonambi
Bongi Mbonambi of South Africa. (Photo: Steve Haag/Gallo Images)
By Craig Ray
23 Oct 2023
1

A probe will investigate allegations that Bongi Mbonambi directed a racial slur to England flank Tom Curry.

The Springboks face a significant distraction in their build-up to the final of Rugby World Cup 2023 against New Zealand.

World Rugby confirmed it was investigating the alleged use of “discriminatory language” by hooker Bongi Mbonambi.

England flank Tom Curry accused Mbonambi of racially slurring him during a tight Rugby World Cup semifinal clash on Saturday, which South Africa won 16-15.

During the game, around the 23rd minute, Curry is heard on the ref mic asking New Zealand official Ben O’Keeffe: “Sir, if their hooker calls me a white c***, what do I do?

O’Keeffe replied: “Nothing, please. I’ll be on it.”

The England team, via the Rugby Football Union, appears to have lodged a formal complaint during the 24-hour citing window they had after the game.

World Rugby will now continue to investigate the matter.

“World Rugby takes all allegations of discriminatory behaviour extremely seriously,” it said in a statement.

“We can confirm that we are formally reviewing the allegation made by England’s Tom Curry in relation to the use of discriminatory language during the England versus South Africa Rugby World Cup 2023 semi-final on Saturday. 

“World Rugby will not be making further comment until the conclusion of the process.”

Tom Curry of England

Tom Curry of England during the Rugby World Cup 2023 semi final match between England and South Africa at Stade de France on 21 October 2023 in Paris, France. (Photo: Steve Haag/Gallo Images)

No denial

The Springboks remain mum on the allegation and there has been no denial from Mbonambi.

Springbok management issued a one-paragraph statement after the accusations emerged. 

“We are aware of the allegation, which we take very seriously, and are reviewing the available evidence. We will engage with Bongi if anything is found to substantiate the claim.” 

There is no audio, at least in the public domain, which picks up Mbonambi’s alleged remark in a match that had a few flare-ups.

England centre Manu Tuilagi grabbed Bok scrumhalf Cobus Reinach by the throat after the whistle had gone during the first half and earned his team a penalty.

Willie le Roux and England skipper Owen Farrell also had an altercation immediately after the final whistle. When asked about it afterwards Farrell said: “It was nothing, it was a misunderstanding”. 

What exactly transpired between Mbonambi and Curry, or what could’ve led to the alleged exchange, is also unclear. Considering the Afrikaans word for “side” is “kant”, which sounds exactly like the offensive word used there are many possible plausible explanations.

Bongi Mbonambi

Bongi Mbonambi of South Africa during the Rugby World Cup 2023 semi final match between England and South Africa at Stade de France on 21 October 2023 in Paris, France. (Photo: Steve Haag/Gallo Images)

In the mixed zone after the match, Curry declined to elaborate when asked about his comment to O’Keeffe. He confirmed Mbonambi made a remark he shouldn’t have and added: “It does not need to be talked about”. 

If World Rugby finds grounds to take disciplinary action against Mbonambi he could be suspended under law 9.12 which states a player must not verbally abuse anyone. World Rugby regulations prohibit abuse based on, but not limited to “religion, colour, national or ethnic origin, sexual orientation”. 

There is precedent for this type of offence.

In 2016, England prop Joe Marler (who played against the Boks on Saturday) was given a two-game ban and fined £20,000 (R460,000) for calling Wales prop Samson Lee “gypsy boy”.

Mbonambi is the only recognised hooker in the Bok squad and has also been skipper on the field when captain Siya Kolisi goes off. DM 

Gallery

Comments - Please in order to comment.

Top Reads This Hour

The royal battle over Zulu kingdom succession takes a new legal twist
South Africa

The royal battle over Zulu kingdom succession takes a new legal twist
Hot Curry accuses Mbonambi of ‘racial slur’ during Rugby World Cup semifinal
Maverick News

Hot Curry accuses Mbonambi of ‘racial slur’ during Rugby World Cup semifinal
Messianism and madness: An intimate hell ride through end times in the Holy Land
Maverick News

Messianism and madness: An intimate hell ride through end times in the Holy Land
Fresh poll shows ANC dropping to 41% and a path to victory for Multi-Party Charter
Maverick News

Fresh poll shows ANC dropping to 41% and a path to victory for Multi-Party Charter
’Tis the season to be vigilant as Cape Town crime world seethes
DM168

’Tis the season to be vigilant as Cape Town crime world seethes

TOP READS IN SECTION

Pollard’s late penalty gives Boks last gasp semi-final win over England
Maverick News

Pollard’s late penalty gives Boks last gasp semi-final win over England
Hot Curry accuses Mbonambi of ‘racial slur’ during Rugby World Cup semifinal
Maverick News

Hot Curry accuses Mbonambi of ‘racial slur’ during Rugby World Cup semifinal
Messianism and madness: An intimate hell ride through end times in the Holy Land
Maverick News

Messianism and madness: An intimate hell ride through end times in the Holy Land
The rise of the Springboks: SA’s inspirational team carries the hopes of a nation on its broad shoulders
Maverick News

The rise of the Springboks: SA’s inspirational team carries the hopes of a nation on its broad shoulders
Fresh poll shows ANC dropping to 41% and a path to victory for Multi-Party Charter
Maverick News

Fresh poll shows ANC dropping to 41% and a path to victory for Multi-Party Charter

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved

Please peer review 3 community comments before your comment can be posted

X

This article is free to read.

Sign up for free or sign in to continue reading.

Unlike our competitors, we don’t force you to pay to read the news but we do need your email address to make your experience better.


FAQ | Contact Us

Nearly there! Create a password to finish signing up with us:

Please enter your password or get a sign in link if you’ve forgotten

Open Sesame! Thanks for signing up.

We would like our readers to start paying for Daily Maverick...

…but we are not going to force you to. Over 10 million users come to us each month for the news. We have not put it behind a paywall because the truth should not be a luxury. Instead we ask our readers who can afford to contribute, even a small amount each month, to do so. How often do you read us? Is our journalism worth R2.50 a day to you? Join our Maverick Insider membership programme from R75p/m.

If it is not for you, you can cancel anytime.

Join The Cause
Maverick Insider Logo

Rugby World Cup breaking news, analysis and updates from Maverick Sports Editor, Craig Ray, reporting from France.

Direct to your inbox, free.

A South African Hero: You

There’s a 99.8% chance that this isn’t for you. Only 0.2% of our readers have responded to this call for action.

Those 0.2% of our readers are our hidden heroes, who are fuelling our work and impacting the lives of every South African in doing so. They’re the people who contribute to keep Daily Maverick free for all, including you.

The equation is quite simple: the more members we have, the more reporting and investigations we can do, and the greater the impact on the country.

Be part of that 0.2%. Be a Maverick. Be a Maverick Insider.

Support Daily Maverick→
Payment options