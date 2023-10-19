World leaders scramble as Gaza conflict worsens

Protesters shout slogans and light flares during a protest outside the US Consulate-General in Istanbul, Turkey, on 18 October 2023. The protest was against a strike on the Al-Ahli Hospital in Gaza and in solidarity with the Palestinian people. According to Palestinian authorities in Gaza, hundreds of people were killed in the explosion on 17 October 2023. Israel has denied responsibility and said a Palestinian Islamic Jihad rocket misfire caused the blast. (Photo: EPA-EFE / Erdem Sahin)

Thursday marked the twelfth day of relentless renewed conflict that has, for seven long decades, plunged Israelis and Palestinians into a seemingly unending war. Seventy years of sorrow, bloodshed and unfulfilled promises have cast a shadow over the Middle East, igniting a cycle of violence that refuses to yield to the prospect of peace. The renewed conflict was sparked by a Hamas attack on Israel and followed by reprisal Israeli attacks

As the world watches with heavy hearts and growing concern, the enduring strife in Gaza stands as a stark reminder of the urgent need for lasting solutions.

The Al-Ahli Hospital tragedy – 17 October 2023

On 17 October 2023, a deadly explosion occurred at the Al-Ahli Hospital in Gaza City. Initial reports said the blast killed hundreds of people, casting a shadow of grief over the region and the world.

International protests and calls for ceasefire

The impact of the blast at the Al-Ahli Hospital reverberated across the globe. In the United States, hundreds of Jewish activists stormed the Capitol, demanding a ceasefire in Gaza.

Police began arresting protesters, including about two dozen rabbis who led a prayer service inside the halls of Congress.

International communities, activists and citizens have mourned the loss of innocent lives in ways ranging from candlelight vigils in major cities to online campaigns advocating for peace.

British and US leaders visit Israel

On 18 October, US President Joe Biden arrived in Tel Aviv to extend support to Israel. Biden backed Israel’s denial of responsibility for the hospital bombing, instead blaming “the other team” for the attack. Israel’s version has been disputed by several sources.

European Union’s response

On 19 October, European Union interior ministers convened to discuss how to manage the impact on the EU of the ongoing war between Israel and Hamas.

Humanitarian aid efforts

Efforts to provide humanitarian aid to the Gaza Strip are ongoing. Workers loaded relief goods on to an aircraft at Dubai International Airport, destined for Egypt and then onward to Gaza. The international community, including the United Nations, is actively involved in providing support to those affected by the conflict.

Humanitarian crisis in Gaza

The conflict is having a profound impact on Gaza’s residents. The United Nations Relief and Works Agency camp was actively assisting displaced Palestinians in western Khan Younis.

The crisis had led to a significant humanitarian challenge, emphasising the urgency of the situation.

The escalation of the Israel-Hamas conflict in October 2023 saw international leaders getting involved, protests erupting worldwide and a deepening humanitarian crisis.

As the situation continues to evolve, the international community faces the challenge of finding a peaceful resolution to this seemingly interminable and devastating conflict.

DM