Business Maverick

LEGAL BATTLE

RAF won’t budge despite losing ConCourt leave to appeal high court ruling on medical scheme claims

RAF won’t budge despite losing ConCourt leave to appeal high court ruling on medical scheme claims
A selection of South African banknotes. (Photo: Simon Dawson / Bloomberg via Getty Images) | An accident scene at the corner of Witkoppen Road and Kingfisher Road on 13 August 2021 in Johannesburg, South Africa. (Photo: Gallo Images / Luba Lesolle) | Cars drive past the Discovery offices in Sandton, Johannesburg. (Photo: Shiraaz Mohamed)
By Neesa Moodley
19 Oct 2023
0

Medical scheme members can rest easy after the Constitutional Court this week ruled in favour of Discovery Health in an echo of an earlier high court ruling. But the Road Accident Fund is not budging on its stance.

Discovery Health took the Road Accident Fund (RAF) to court to declare as unlawful the RAF’s directive issued in August to exclude medical scheme members’ claims, and for the RAF to resume the processing of members’ road accident-related claims. 

Discovery Health won the case. This week, the RAF’s application for leave to appeal to the Constitutional Court was refused, with a full costs order awarded to Discovery Health.

The RAF directive, issued just over a year ago, instructed its various claims offices to stop processing medical scheme members’ claims. 

“This constituted clear discrimination against medical scheme members who are road users and pay the same fuel levies towards the RAF as all other road users,” says Dr Ryan Noach, chief executive of medical scheme administrator Discovery Health.

A quick look at the RAF’s financial records makes it clear why management is desperate to cut costs wherever it can. 

The RAF recorded a deficit of R8.43-billion for the 2022/23 financial year, compared with a surplus of R428-million the previous year. However, the fund maintains that this was largely due to not seeing an increase in the fuel levy over the past two years, against a backdrop of an average 6.9% increase in inflation during 2022/23. The deficit was also impacted by the increase in claims liability when compared with the previous year.

Chief executive of the RAF, Collins Letsoalo, told Daily Maverick the ConCourt decision has “no implications” for the fund as it did not deal with the merits of the case, but merely raised issues of a lack of jurisdiction.

“The RAF issued an internal directive on the 12th of April 2023 stating its legal position about prescribed minimum benefits and emergency medical conditions, and how those claims should be processed. That directive has neither been challenged nor set aside and thus still applies,” he says.

Letsoalo was unable to tell Daily Maverick how many RAF claims from medical scheme members had been stalled since August 2022, but confirmed that those claims would not be processed immediately.

“Our position has always been that we will not pay for prescribed minimum benefits and emergency medical conditions, as prescribed by the Medical Schemes Act. Each case will be reviewed based on its merit,” he says.

According to Letsoalo, the Gauteng Division of the High Court in Johannesburg ruling on 22 September 2023 stated: “Neither Discovery nor the medical schemes it represents have a right to directly claim from the fund, right to compensation being that of the member claimants as the road accident victims.”

However, Discovery contends that the ConCourt ruling means that medical scheme members retain the right and entitlement to claim medical expenses from the RAF, in accordance with the Road Accident Fund Act, and a century of common law precedent.

Noach says although the ruling has no short-term impact on the Discovery Health Medical Scheme or other schemes administered by Discovery Health, it does serve to protect members from possible higher costs in the longer term.

“Discovery Health and all related parties involved in the process of claiming from the RAF will immediately ensure that the valid claims submitted to the RAF are advanced, to ensure the rightful processing and settlement of these claims for members of schemes,” he says. DM

Timeline of the legal battle

Gallery

Comments - Please in order to comment.

Top Reads This Hour

How the former Lottery board chair paid for his R6.3-million Rolls Royce
Maverick News

How the former Lottery board chair paid for his R6.3-million Rolls Royce
England's semi appearance may be object of fun, but Boks deadly serious about showing respect
Maverick News

England's semi appearance may be object of fun, but Boks deadly serious about showing respect
Parliament endorses Kholeka Gcaleka as new Public Protector in unruly sitting marked by DA walkout, EFF’s absence
Maverick News

Parliament endorses Kholeka Gcaleka as new Public Protector in unruly sitting marked by DA walkout, EFF’s absence
Israel, Hamas and South Africa – The biggest failure of all
Op-eds

Israel, Hamas and South Africa – The biggest failure of all
‘It’s a joke’ – now 70 Zanu-PF legislators have been recalled after ‘imposter’ does same to opposition MPs
Africa

‘It’s a joke’ – now 70 Zanu-PF legislators have been recalled after ‘imposter’ does same to opposition MPs

TOP READS IN SECTION

How the former Lottery board chair paid for his R6.3-million Rolls Royce
Maverick News

How the former Lottery board chair paid for his R6.3-million Rolls Royce
Naledi Pandor denies supporting Hamas attack on Israel
Maverick News

Naledi Pandor denies supporting Hamas attack on Israel
Rassie’s ref olive branch, Boks’ tweaked game flow approach may have tipped balance against France
Maverick News

Rassie’s ref olive branch, Boks’ tweaked game flow approach may have tipped balance against France
Israel, Hamas and South Africa – The biggest failure of all
Op-eds

Israel, Hamas and South Africa – The biggest failure of all
Blowing in the wind — Thabo Mbeki’s warnings on ANC ‘renewal’ will be ignored
Maverick News

Blowing in the wind — Thabo Mbeki’s warnings on ANC ‘renewal’ will be ignored

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved

Please peer review 3 community comments before your comment can be posted

Rugby World Cup breaking news, analysis and updates from Maverick Sports Editor, Craig Ray, reporting from France.

Direct to your inbox, free.

We would like our readers to start paying for Daily Maverick...

…but we are not going to force you to. Over 10 million users come to us each month for the news. We have not put it behind a paywall because the truth should not be a luxury.

Instead we ask our readers who can afford to contribute, even a small amount each month, to do so.

If you appreciate it and want to see us keep going then please consider contributing whatever you can.

Support Daily Maverick→
Payment options