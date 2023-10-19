Business Maverick

COMPANIES

Pick n Pay CEO Sean Summers: Retailer’s dismal results are a reality check

Pick n Pay CEO Sean Summers: Retailer’s dismal results are a reality check
Pick n Pay CEO Sean Summers. (Photo: X)
By Georgina Crouth
19 Oct 2023
0

Back after 16 years, Pick n Pay CEO Sean Summers is confident he can put the ailing retailer back on track.

It’s going to take at least 18 months to get Pick n Pay back on track, and it’s going to take a massive effort, but returning CEO Sean Summers is confident that it can be done, because retail, after all, is not rocket science. 

Summers, who started his career at Pick n Pay in 1974, says the retailer’s latest results – reflecting the tanking of trading profit by 97.5% over the past six months – were a reality check. 

“The truth is, Pick n Pay has fallen out of love with its customers, its people and its suppliers. This is what lies ahead of us. This is why it’s so exciting. Because from here, we go up,” he told investors at Wednesday’s results announcement.

As Nietzsche once observed, when you’re staring into the abyss, the abyss stares back at you. And Pick n Pay’s results are truly abysmal; its turnover might have grown by 5.4%, but the group recorded a trading profit of just R31.8-million in the half-year to 27 August – before tax and other deductions, including abnormal costs and supply chain duplication – ending up with a loss of R837.2-million.

The group has lost 55% of its value since the beginning of 2023 and is down 60.57% since 2018.

It wasn’t all terrible, though, as Boxer South Africa delivered an exceptional performance, growing by 16.1%. 

Other highlights included online sales – which grew by 76.3% – value-added services, and keeping a lid on internal inflation, which the group kept at 8.3%, well below CPI Food of 11.4% for the period. 

Summers told investors that the more things changed in life, the more they stayed the same. 

“I was born in Cape Town in 1953 … My mother used to provision the home and she picked up that old telephone … to order groceries. A few hours later, the fellow would arrive on a bicycle and bring the groceries to the house. There weren’t any supermarkets in those days. 

“What has changed? So the internet has replaced that phone; the Pick n Pay asap! The scooter has replaced the bicycle. But people aren’t eating six times a day because of the internet.” 

The fundamentals of retail remain the same, he said. 

“The thing that pleases me so much is that we, to a degree, almost taught those people in Brackenfell [Shoprite-Checkers]”, referring to a comprehensive Pick n Pay brand overhaul in the late 1990s, which encompassed store refurbishments that included a “march to fresh foods” and theatres of food, which entailed putting more fresh foods on the floor and opening up the delis, the bakeries and the cheese shop.

Pick n Pay was voted the world’s best retailer in 2009, beating Abercrombie & Fitch to the top spot at the National Retail Federation’s annual convention in New York. The award is presented to retailers that achieve a global reputation for excellence.

Once, Pick n Pay had a real love and a passion for people and the business, he said. And they can do it again, Summers added. He said that Shoprite – now the darling of the market – has simply taken Pick n Pay’s playbook and thrown it back at them.

Steady decline

Summers told Daily Maverick that Pick n Pay has been under duress for decades; a decline of this nature doesn’t happen overnight.

“You can feel it as a consumer going into the store; you can feel that the variety is not there. The product is not quite what it once was. Staff are not as happy with their work … there’s too much chit-chat. People are not really engaged. These are things that happen over time.”

Staff retrenchments under his predecessors played a big role in eroding the soul of the company – its people – he admits, saying management needs to find the key to unlocking hearts again because there is no fundamental difference between retailers. 

It was also time to rethink the group’s Ekuseni (“New Dawn”) strategic plan, which split focus from the Pick n Pay core brand, into asap!, QualiSave, Clothing and Boxer, focusing on the lower-income market. 

“I think that the execution of that strategy, again, needs to be revisited and we need to have a look at why we are not getting the return yet that we set about getting.”

Pick n Pay has lost many good people over the years, he said, and they needed to figure out what the appropriate structure is to run a thriving retail business.

For now, the group will conduct an audit of existing talent and make strategic appointments. 

“Obviously, part of my remit in the company has to do with succession. So it’s a case of stabilising the current business, getting it pointed in the right direction, and then working out who the leadership team is going to be in the next five to 15 years.” DM

Gallery

Comments - Please in order to comment.

Top Reads This Hour

How the former Lottery board chair paid for his R6.3-million Rolls Royce
Maverick News

How the former Lottery board chair paid for his R6.3-million Rolls Royce
England's semi appearance may be object of fun, but Boks deadly serious about showing respect
Maverick News

England's semi appearance may be object of fun, but Boks deadly serious about showing respect
Parliament endorses Kholeka Gcaleka as new Public Protector in unruly sitting marked by DA walkout, EFF’s absence
Maverick News

Parliament endorses Kholeka Gcaleka as new Public Protector in unruly sitting marked by DA walkout, EFF’s absence
Charges laid in Matzikama Municipality after ‘sabotage’ left two Western Cape towns without water
Maverick News

Charges laid in Matzikama Municipality after ‘sabotage’ left two Western Cape towns without water
Israel, Hamas and South Africa – The biggest failure of all
Op-eds

Israel, Hamas and South Africa – The biggest failure of all

TOP READS IN SECTION

How the former Lottery board chair paid for his R6.3-million Rolls Royce
Maverick News

How the former Lottery board chair paid for his R6.3-million Rolls Royce
Naledi Pandor denies supporting Hamas attack on Israel
Maverick News

Naledi Pandor denies supporting Hamas attack on Israel
Rassie’s ref olive branch, Boks’ tweaked game flow approach may have tipped balance against France
Maverick News

Rassie’s ref olive branch, Boks’ tweaked game flow approach may have tipped balance against France
Israel, Hamas and South Africa – The biggest failure of all
Op-eds

Israel, Hamas and South Africa – The biggest failure of all
Blowing in the wind — Thabo Mbeki’s warnings on ANC ‘renewal’ will be ignored
Maverick News

Blowing in the wind — Thabo Mbeki’s warnings on ANC ‘renewal’ will be ignored

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved

Please peer review 3 community comments before your comment can be posted

Rugby World Cup breaking news, analysis and updates from Maverick Sports Editor, Craig Ray, reporting from France.

Direct to your inbox, free.

We would like our readers to start paying for Daily Maverick...

…but we are not going to force you to. Over 10 million users come to us each month for the news. We have not put it behind a paywall because the truth should not be a luxury.

Instead we ask our readers who can afford to contribute, even a small amount each month, to do so.

If you appreciate it and want to see us keep going then please consider contributing whatever you can.

Support Daily Maverick→
Payment options