Defend Truth

GROUNDUP

Gift of the Givers on the ground providing urgent assistance to civilians in Gaza

Gift of the Givers on the ground providing urgent assistance to civilians in Gaza
Haitham Najjar (left) of The Gift of the Givers Foundation helping to distribute water in Gaza. (Photo: Supplied by GroundUp)
By Matthew Hirsch
17 Oct 2023
0

Imtiaz Sooliman calls for negotiations and compromise. ‘The only way to solve the problem is to do what is just.’

​​Dr Imtiaz Sooliman, founder of The Gift of the Givers Foundation, has appealed for negotiations, compromise and peace in the Middle East. The respected South African aid organisation has had a presence in Gaza for nine years.

Gift of the Givers doesn’t have an office in Gaza. Instead, the team of three people moves around distributing medical supplies, food and water. They are also involved in a women and child care centre, a health facility, and schools.

Read more in Daily Maverick: Middle East Crisis News Hub

Sooliman says the organisation wants to send more people. “We are preparing to send medical teams but only if it’s not any risk to them.” He says a ceasefire or safe corridor is needed before the teams can enter Gaza. The organisation has 40 medical personnel ready to go in, Sooliman told GroundUp.

On Sunday Gift of the Givers reported that the team has been under severe physical and mental stress.

In 2014 Israel attacked Gaza for seven weeks. Sooliman said his team is reporting that this time it’s completely different. “They said it’s so difficult to move around. There’s so much anxiety and so much fear. The amount of bombs being dropped has never happened before.”

On Tuesday the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights said that 4,200 people have been killed, and over one million people displaced, in just 10 days, while large areas of the Gaza Strip have been reduced to rubble.

The death toll includes a large number of women and children, as well as at least 11 Palestinian journalists, 28 medical staff and 14 UN workers. It also includes over 1,300 Israelis, mostly civilians, killed by Hamas on 7 October.

Sooliman said that Gaza’s people face challenges with access to food and water. “Because there’s no electricity, the sewage plants don’t work. Because they can’t do burials, the decomposed bodies are going to cause infections. Because hospitals don’t have antibiotics, there’s a threat of infection there.

“They managed to do some mass funerals yesterday. As the bodies are coming in they are doing it straight away. There are thousands of bodies lying under the rubble that they can’t reach. They don’t have the equipment, they don’t have the personnel, but above all, it’s bloody dangerous to get there,” said Sooliman.

Sooliman said that he had a meeting with the Egyptian ambassador and South Africa’s Foreign Affairs Department on Monday in an attempt to get a humanitarian aid corridor open. “We are also looking at flying supplies on a cargo plane from South Africa and sending trucks to the border in Cairo.”

Read more in Daily Maverick: Middle East Crisis News Hub

When asked how this situation compared to other humanitarian relief efforts the organisation had been involved in, Sooliman responded: “This is the worst situation in the world because there is no exit route. You can’t get out. The area is so small. It’s so easy to bomb it … Nobody can have a safety plan. Where are you going to hide? There’s no such thing as safety in Gaza.”

Gaza is only 350㎢. It could fit into Cape Town nearly seven times, yet it has half Cape Town’s population.

Sooliman described Israel’s call to evacuate more than one million people from the north to the south of Gaza as “quite ludicrous”. “How can you move 1 million people in 24 hours when there’s no fuel and no cars? Where are you going to go to? Everything is bombed. How do you move an intensive care unit patient?”

He also called for restraint from both sides. “Civilians cannot be attacked in a war and that applies to both sides … At the end of the day, both sides must remember that there is no winner in war. Everybody loses out. The only way to solve this problem in the Middle East is to make peace, act rationally and make compromises.

Masud Akkad of The Gift of the Givers in Gaza

Masud Akkad of The Gift of the Givers in Gaza. The foundation hopes to send more people to bolster its team in Gaza, if a ceasefire can be brokered. (Photo: Supplied by GroundUp)

“This is not a thing about Jews against Muslims; it’s human against human. It’s not a religious thing, it’s a human thing … it’s about humanity. It’s in the interests of all parties to make compromises. The only way to solve the problem is to do what is just,” he stressed.

“When you act justly you will have peace, prosperity and peace in the entire region. Nobody loses out. Actually, everybody gains more. They should go to the negotiating table, make compromises and give a just solution. If you do that then we never have to send any more supplies to the Middle East again,“ Sooliman added.

He said Gift of the Givers were accepting donations for their work in Gaza. DM

First published by GroundUp.

Gallery

Comments - Please in order to comment.

Top Reads This Hour

Rassie’s ref olive branch, Boks’ tweaked game flow approach may have tipped balance against France
Maverick News

Rassie’s ref olive branch, Boks’ tweaked game flow approach may have tipped balance against France
Parisian World Cup quarterfinals delivered contests that will be seen in future as the games that saved rugby
South Africa

Parisian World Cup quarterfinals delivered contests that will be seen in future as the games that saved rugby
Dearth of knockout experience leaves France floored by seasoned Boks at home World Cup
Maverick News

Dearth of knockout experience leaves France floored by seasoned Boks at home World Cup
Price hikes on basics add strain to poor and hungry South Africans as grant payment glitches persist
Maverick Citizen

Price hikes on basics add strain to poor and hungry South Africans as grant payment glitches persist
Free State NPA walks budget tightrope coupled with critical staff shortfall
Maverick News

Free State NPA walks budget tightrope coupled with critical staff shortfall

TOP READS IN SECTION

France captain Dupont unhappy with ref after Les Bleus fall to Boks in World Cup quarterfinal
Maverick News

France captain Dupont unhappy with ref after Les Bleus fall to Boks in World Cup quarterfinal
Terrorism financing: The perfect ruse for a state security clampdown on NGOs and churches
Maverick News

Terrorism financing: The perfect ruse for a state security clampdown on NGOs and churches
Rassie’s ref olive branch, Boks’ tweaked game flow approach may have tipped balance against France
Maverick News

Rassie’s ref olive branch, Boks’ tweaked game flow approach may have tipped balance against France
Impeached Busisiwe Mkhwebane joins EFF ‘to protect the poor and marginalised’ (NB Not satire)
Maverick News

Impeached Busisiwe Mkhwebane joins EFF ‘to protect the poor and marginalised’ (NB Not satire)
Eskom, Transnet ex-board members blame ‘meddling’ Minister Gordhan for executive exodus at dysfunctional SOEs
Maverick News

Eskom, Transnet ex-board members blame ‘meddling’ Minister Gordhan for executive exodus at dysfunctional SOEs

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved

Please peer review 3 community comments before your comment can be posted

X

This article is free to read.

Sign up for free or sign in to continue reading.

Unlike our competitors, we don’t force you to pay to read the news but we do need your email address to make your experience better.


FAQ | Contact Us

Nearly there! Create a password to finish signing up with us:

Please enter your password or get a sign in link if you’ve forgotten

Open Sesame! Thanks for signing up.

[%% img-description %%]

A Small, Stubborn Town

Join Peter Fabricius alongside author of A Small, Stubborn Town Andrew Harding as they discuss the pivotal moment in Ukraine's war and the stories of ordinary civilians in the small town of Voznesensk.Wed 18 Oct from 12pm - 1pm, online and free of charge.

We hate paywalls. But we need our readers' support.

We're not asking you to pay for every article you read. We're asking you to support us so we can keep doing our investigations and journalism. Can you spare the cost of a cup of coffee a week?

You choose the amount and you can cancel anytime.

Become a Maverick Insider

Rugby World Cup breaking news, analysis and updates from Maverick Sports Editor, Craig Ray, reporting from France.

Direct to your inbox, free.

Maverick Citizen has got you covered.

In need of some good news? Maverick Citizen has got you covered.

South African citizens throughout the country are standing up for human rights. Stay informed, connected and inspired by our weekly FREE Maverick Citizen newsletter.

We would like our readers to start paying for Daily Maverick...

…but we are not going to force you to. Over 10 million users come to us each month for the news. We have not put it behind a paywall because the truth should not be a luxury.

Instead we ask our readers who can afford to contribute, even a small amount each month, to do so.

If you appreciate it and want to see us keep going then please consider contributing whatever you can.

Support Daily Maverick→
Payment options