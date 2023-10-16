World

UKRAINE UPDATE: 17 OCTOBER 2023

Yellen says Biden will ‘fight’ for more aid; Kyiv to bring back four children illegally taken by Russia

Yellen says Biden will ‘fight’ for more aid; Kyiv to bring back four children illegally taken by Russia
US Treasury secretary Janet Yellen. (Photo: Hollie Adams / Bloomberg via Getty Images)
By Bloomberg
16 Oct 2023
0

US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen urged European finance chiefs to move ahead with plans for €50bn in fresh aid to Ukraine while pledging the White House, and a majority in Congress, will ‘fight’ to provide new US assistance.

The Biden administration’s top envoy for Ukraine recovery arrived in Kyiv to underscore the US’s continued commitment. Former Commerce Secretary Penny Pritzker met with President Volodymyr Zelensky and other top officials, as well as representatives from the private sector and the American Chamber of Commerce.

Ukraine is bringing back four children who were illegally taken by Russia, according to Andriy Yermak, Zelensky’s chief of staff. Qatar intervened as a mediator to secure their return, the Washington Post reported, citing a government official briefed on the matter who spoke on the condition of anonymity to discuss the sensitive diplomatic negotiations.

Latest developments

Yellen tells European officials Biden will ‘fight’ for Ukraine aid

US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen urged a gathering of European finance chiefs to move ahead with plans for €50-billion in fresh aid to Ukraine while pledging the White House and a majority in Congress will “fight” to provide new assistance for the embattled Eastern European nation.

“President Biden and I, along with a bipartisan majority of the US Congress and the American people, will fight so that our support is not interrupted and sufficient funding is in place,” Yellen said on Monday in Luxembourg in a speech to the Eurogroup, a body of Eurozone finance ministers.

Yellen’s remarks nodded to growing worries on both sides of the Atlantic that efforts to continue offering substantial aid to Ukraine are coming under threat and may depend, in part, on the other’s ability to extend its commitments.

“For Congress to be willing to provide the level of support that we are to Ukraine, it’s important to know that we are not alone in this,” Yellen said during a news conference following her speech.

Speaking alongside her, Eurogroup President Paschal Donohoe said he and his colleagues “took great heart in the message that Secretary Yellen gave today”.

In the US, a group of Republican hardliners, many of whom oppose more Ukraine aid, recently deposed House Speaker Kevin McCarthy and pitched the chamber into a disruptive leadership struggle.

Biden is planning to make a formal request for additional foreign aid this week, including for Ukraine and Israel, but it’s unclear whether the House can act without a permanent Speaker in place.

Ukraine says four children illegally taken to Russia to return

Ukraine is bringing back four children who were illegally taken by Russia as the country seeks to return thousands of young, forced deportees, according to Zelensky’s chief of staff.

Three boys aged three, six and nine, as well as a 17-year-old girl, were headed back to Ukraine after being illegally deported to Russia, Andriy Yermak said on Monday in social media posts.

Qatar intervened as a mediator to secure their release, the Washington Post reported earlier on Monday, citing a government official briefed on the matter who spoke on the condition of anonymity to discuss the sensitive diplomatic negotiations. Yermak didn’t mention Qatari involvement in his posts.

Ukraine has recorded nearly 20,000 children that have been illegally deported to Russia, with fewer than 400 returned so far, Deputy Prime Minister Iryna Vereshchuk said in an interview on Radio Liberty last week. Ukraine’s ombud, Dmytro Lubinets, visited Qatar in August to discuss returning from Russia the children who had been deported by force.

US envoy for Ukraine recovery visits Kyiv to reassure Zelensky

The Biden administration’s top envoy for Ukraine recovery arrived in Kyiv on Monday to underscore the US’s continued commitment even as the flareup in violence between Israel and Hamas diverts attention from Russia’s invasion.

Former Commerce Secretary Penny Pritzker, who was appointed in September, met Zelensky and other top officials, as well as representatives from the private sector and the American Chamber of Commerce, a senior State Department official said. One goal was to hear what Ukrainian officials need as the country heads into winter and take the pulse of the business community.

The trip comes at a pivotal moment as global attention shifts to Israel’s battle against Hamas and the US push to back Israel while also seeking to prevent a wider war. Secretary of State Antony Blinken has crisscrossed the Middle East to lower tensions and address humanitarian concerns.

The US is also pressing Ukraine to keep battling corruption, which has weighed on the country’s economy for years. Pritzker met anti-corruption officials in keeping with her belief that the country’s economic recovery cannot proceed without further reforms and progress in countering corruption.

Pritzker joined Blinken in meetings with Ukrainian business executives in New York last month to talk about how to restore the economy.

“Ukraine has the conditions for economic convergence with Europe — an educated and talented workforce, fertile land, mineral and mining and material wealth, proximity and access to the European single market,” Pritzker said in New York. “These are the ingredients for growth. Even now they exist and they’re there.” DM

Gallery

Comments - Please in order to comment.

Top Reads This Hour

Terrorism financing: The perfect ruse for a state security clampdown on NGOs and churches
Maverick News

Terrorism financing: The perfect ruse for a state security clampdown on NGOs and churches
France captain Dupont unhappy with ref after Les Bleus fall to Boks in World Cup quarterfinal
Maverick News

France captain Dupont unhappy with ref after Les Bleus fall to Boks in World Cup quarterfinal
Parisian World Cup quarterfinals delivered contests that will be seen in future as the games that saved rugby
South Africa

Parisian World Cup quarterfinals delivered contests that will be seen in future as the games that saved rugby
Impeached Busisiwe Mkhwebane joins EFF ‘to protect the poor and marginalised’ (NB Not satire)
Maverick News

Impeached Busisiwe Mkhwebane joins EFF ‘to protect the poor and marginalised’ (NB Not satire)
Simone Biles’s brilliant comeback thrills SA gymnastics star Caitlin Rooskrantz
Maverick News

Simone Biles’s brilliant comeback thrills SA gymnastics star Caitlin Rooskrantz

TOP READS IN SECTION

France captain Dupont unhappy with ref after Les Bleus fall to Boks in World Cup quarterfinal
Maverick News

France captain Dupont unhappy with ref after Les Bleus fall to Boks in World Cup quarterfinal
As France emerge as favourites to beat Boks at their own game, change is in the air
Maverick News

As France emerge as favourites to beat Boks at their own game, change is in the air
Eskom, Transnet ex-board members blame ‘meddling’ Minister Gordhan for executive exodus at dysfunctional SOEs
Maverick News

Eskom, Transnet ex-board members blame ‘meddling’ Minister Gordhan for executive exodus at dysfunctional SOEs
Terrorism financing: The perfect ruse for a state security clampdown on NGOs and churches
Maverick News

Terrorism financing: The perfect ruse for a state security clampdown on NGOs and churches
Cape Town International Airport’s main runway reopened after Angola Airlines incident
Maverick News

Cape Town International Airport’s main runway reopened after Angola Airlines incident

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved

Please peer review 3 community comments before your comment can be posted

X

This article is free to read.

Sign up for free or sign in to continue reading.

Unlike our competitors, we don’t force you to pay to read the news but we do need your email address to make your experience better.


FAQ | Contact Us

Nearly there! Create a password to finish signing up with us:

Please enter your password or get a sign in link if you’ve forgotten

Open Sesame! Thanks for signing up.

A South African Hero: You

There’s a 99.8% chance that this isn’t for you. Only 0.2% of our readers have responded to this appeal.

Those 0.2% of our readers are our hidden heroes, they’re the people who contribute to keep Daily Maverick free for all, including you.

We need so many more of our readers to join them. The equation is simple: the more members we have, the more reporting we can do.

Be part of that 0.2%. Become a Maverick Insider

Support Daily Maverick
Become a Maverick Insider

Rugby World Cup breaking news, analysis and updates from Maverick Sports Editor, Craig Ray, reporting from France.

Direct to your inbox, free.

We would like our readers to start paying for Daily Maverick...

…but we are not going to force you to. Over 10 million users come to us each month for the news. We have not put it behind a paywall because the truth should not be a luxury.

Instead we ask our readers who can afford to contribute, even a small amount each month, to do so.

If you appreciate it and want to see us keep going then please consider contributing whatever you can.

Support Daily Maverick→
Payment options