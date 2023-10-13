Flights were delayed or diverted from Cape Town International Airport on Thursday after the airport’s main runway was closed when an aircraft reporting a technical issue leaked hydraulic fuel.

Airports Company South Africa (Acsa) said the runway was closed just after 2pm for safety reasons. Acsa said the runway would be “reopened shortly”, but in a statement released after 9pm, it said the runway remained closed.

“The main runway was closed just after 2pm this afternoon. However, the secondary runway has remained available to small gauge aircraft. As a result, both arrival and departure flights have been impacted,” Acsa’s statement reads.

“The aircraft in question was subsequently removed from the main runway, and this was followed by a runway inspection. Acsa is currently busy with clean-up operations, during which time the main runway will remain closed as the safety of our passengers and staff is our top priority.

“We would like to take this opportunity to apologise to all our customers and stakeholders for any inconvenience caused. The matter is receiving attention at the highest level of our airport management team.

“Travellers are advised to contact their respective airlines for more information.”

FlySafair posted an update on X just after 6pm saying that flights to and from Cape Town had started departing, presumably on the airport’s secondary runway.

The airline added, “There are a number of aircraft across several airlines that have been delayed. We await clearance times from air traffic control for our flights.”

Frustrated passengers took to social media looking for updates on their respective flights.

One X user told British Airways, “Passengers in Cape Town [were] stranded without any notification.” The airline responded: “The flight has been night stopped and is scheduled to depart tomorrow, 13 October, at 21:10.”

@British_Airways can you not speak to your passengers in Cape Town stranded without any notification. If we are not travelling can we not get our luggage and get out of the airport. Just say something — jonnypumkin (@johncowing) October 12, 2023

Another account on X, attributed to Alexander Owens, called for an update from United Airlines, telling the airline, “PLEASE do not leave us stranded in Cape Town. There are no reps here. No answers. Airport staff doing best they can — where are you?”

United responded, “We’re sorry to hear this, Alexander. We’re aware of the situation and are working on getting out the communication to all of those affected.”

Ethiopian Airlines and Emirates flights were also affected, according to social media users. One passenger said he had waited six hours for his Addis Ababa flight to depart to Cape Town before it was cancelled.

Main runway closed at Cape Town airport (CPT)for almost 2 hours. Sat and sat and now returning to the terminal with ET844. Incoming flight. ET847 diverted to JNB. — Tyler T (@ttapps1) October 12, 2023

The runway was still closed at 11pm on Thursday and Acsa advised passengers to check for flight updates and contact their airlines for more information. DM