Defend Truth

NEWSFLASH

Cape Town International Airport runway shut down after hydraulic fluid spill

Cape Town International Airport runway shut down after hydraulic fluid spill
Cape Town International Airport. (Photo: Leila Dougan)
By Daily Maverick Staff Reporter
13 Oct 2023
3

Passengers were left frustrated on Thursday after the main runway at Cape Town International Airport was closed, causing flight delays and cancellations.

Flights were delayed or diverted from Cape Town International Airport on Thursday after the airport’s main runway was closed when an aircraft reporting a technical issue leaked hydraulic fluid.

Airports Company South Africa (Acsa) said the runway was closed just after 2pm for safety reasons. Acsa said the runway would be “reopened shortly”, but in a statement released after 9pm, it said the runway remained closed.

“The main runway was closed just after 2pm this afternoon. However, the secondary runway has remained available to small gauge aircraft. As a result, both arrival and departure flights have been impacted,” Acsa’s statement reads.

“The aircraft in question was subsequently removed from the main runway, and this was followed by a runway inspection. Acsa is currently busy with clean-up operations, during which time the main runway will remain closed as the safety of our passengers and staff is our top priority.  

“We would like to take this opportunity to apologise to all our customers and stakeholders for any inconvenience caused. The matter is receiving attention at the highest level of our airport management team. 

“Travellers are advised to contact their respective airlines for more information.”

Clean-up operations at Cape Town International Airport following its temporary closure this afternoon due to an aircraft that developed technical issues on the runway. (Photo: Twitter / @capetownint)

FlySafair posted an update on X just after 6pm saying that flights to and from Cape Town had started departing, presumably on the airport’s secondary runway.

The airline added, “There are a number of aircraft across several airlines that have been delayed. We await clearance times from air traffic control for our flights.”

Frustrated passengers took to social media looking for updates on their respective flights.

One X user told British Airways, “Passengers in Cape Town [were] stranded without any notification.” The airline responded: “The flight has been night stopped and is scheduled to depart tomorrow, 13 October, at 21:10.”

Another account on X, attributed to Alexander Owens, called for an update from United Airlines, telling the airline, “PLEASE do not leave us stranded in Cape Town. There are no reps here. No answers. Airport staff doing best they can — where are you?”

United responded, “We’re sorry to hear this, Alexander. We’re aware of the situation and are working on getting out the communication to all of those affected.”

Ethiopian Airlines and Emirates flights were also affected, according to social media users. One passenger said he had waited six hours for his Addis Ababa flight to depart to Cape Town before it was cancelled.

The runway was still closed at 11pm on Thursday and Acsa advised passengers to check for flight updates and contact their airlines for more information. DM

Gallery

Comments - Please in order to comment.

  • [email protected] says:
    13 October 2023 at 07:52

    This incident highlights the need for two runways at Cape Town. ACSA want to develop a new runway and this will involve closing the second and vitally important runway.

    Having the second runway available at least allows for medium and light aircraft to operate safely into and out of Cape Town. It is limiting for heavy aircraft but at least the majority of flights were allowed to operate. Something that would not have happened should ACSA get their way and reduce to one runway.

    • Ricky Rocker says:
      13 October 2023 at 08:14

      What about the people living there and the additional noise? This has happened, like once and the residents will suffer 24×7 I imagine?

  • John Holloway says:
    13 October 2023 at 10:32

    To the editor: It’s ‘hydraulic fluid’ – not ‘fuel’. It’s a mineral-based oil use to transfer energy to move the flight control systems (flaps, etc.), apply the brakes (also in cars), and so on.

Top Reads This Hour

How much can we rely on Census 2022?
Maverick News

How much can we rely on Census 2022?
Cape Town mayor takes on construction mafia, launches anti-extortion campaign and shifts millions to security
Maverick News

Cape Town mayor takes on construction mafia, launches anti-extortion campaign and shifts millions to security
Ramaphosa calls for opening of Gaza humanitarian corridor, end to rampant Israel-Hamas violence
Maverick News

Ramaphosa calls for opening of Gaza humanitarian corridor, end to rampant Israel-Hamas violence
Inverter-buying surge could worsen power crisis, electricity experts warn
Maverick News

Inverter-buying surge could worsen power crisis, electricity experts warn
Petrol price proves ‘lies’ told in the case involving alleged gangster Ralph Stanfield and wife Nicole Johnson
Maverick News

Petrol price proves ‘lies’ told in the case involving alleged gangster Ralph Stanfield and wife Nicole Johnson

TOP READS IN SECTION

Australian cops ground suspected traffickers after cocaine worth R500m flown in from SA
Maverick News

Australian cops ground suspected traffickers after cocaine worth R500m flown in from SA
SARS tip-offs lead to successful multi-province coal smugglers search-and-seizure operation
Business Maverick

SARS tip-offs lead to successful multi-province coal smugglers search-and-seizure operation
Ramaphosa calls for opening of Gaza humanitarian corridor, end to rampant Israel-Hamas violence
Maverick News

Ramaphosa calls for opening of Gaza humanitarian corridor, end to rampant Israel-Hamas violence
EFF snatches safe seat from ANC in Mpumalanga, Patriotic Alliance puts ruling party in a Kimberley hole
Maverick News

EFF snatches safe seat from ANC in Mpumalanga, Patriotic Alliance puts ruling party in a Kimberley hole
Cape Town mayor takes on construction mafia, launches anti-extortion campaign and shifts millions to security
Maverick News

Cape Town mayor takes on construction mafia, launches anti-extortion campaign and shifts millions to security

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved

Please peer review 3 community comments before your comment can be posted

X

This article is free to read.

Sign up for free or sign in to continue reading.

Unlike our competitors, we don’t force you to pay to read the news but we do need your email address to make your experience better.


FAQ | Contact Us

Nearly there! Create a password to finish signing up with us:

Please enter your password or get a sign in link if you’ve forgotten

Open Sesame! Thanks for signing up.

We hate paywalls. But we need our readers' support.

We're not asking you to pay for every article you read. We're asking you to support us so we can keep doing our investigations and journalism. Can you spare the cost of a cup of coffee a week?

You choose the amount and you can cancel anytime.

Buy us a Coffee
Become a Maverick Insider

Rugby World Cup breaking news, analysis and updates from Maverick Sports Editor, Craig Ray, reporting from France.

Direct to your inbox, free.

We would like our readers to start paying for Daily Maverick...

…but we are not going to force you to. Over 10 million users come to us each month for the news. We have not put it behind a paywall because the truth should not be a luxury.

Instead we ask our readers who can afford to contribute, even a small amount each month, to do so.

If you appreciate it and want to see us keep going then please consider contributing whatever you can.

Support Daily Maverick→
Payment options