MIDDLE EAST CONFLICT

Ramaphosa calls for opening of Gaza humanitarian corridor, end to rampant Israel-Hamas violence

Ramaphosa calls for opening of Gaza humanitarian corridor, end to rampant Israel-Hamas violence
Illustrative image: Cyril Ramaphosa (Photos: Leila Dougan |Rawpixel | EFE/Michael Reynolds | EPA/ Yahya Arhab)
By Queenin Masuabi
12 Oct 2023
President Cyril Ramaphosa has made a call for the immediate cessation of violence between Israel and Hamas as attacks escalate. 

The presidency has condemned the ongoing Israel-Hamas conflict where thousands of people have died, 160,000 have been displaced and 7,000 injured during conflict in the Middle Eastern territory.

In a statement issued on Thursday morning, President Cyril Ramaphosa urged the international community to accelerate its support towards establishing a viable Palestinian State. He believes that Palestine and Israel should co-exist in peace alongside the 1967 internationally recognised borders with East Jerusalem as its capital.

Read more in Daily Maverick: Latest: Israel Vows to Wipe Out Hamas as Ground War Looms

“Our thoughts are with all the victims’ families and loved ones during this perilous period of fighting. We remain gravely concerned at the devastating escalation in the Israeli-Palestinian conflict and the atrocities committed against civilian populations. 

“We call for the immediate cessation of violence and the exercise of restraint. It is vital that all those who require urgent humanitarian assistance are provided with the basic life-supporting necessities and that human suffering is ameliorated,” according to President Ramaphosa.

The President has also called for immediate and unconditional opening of humanitarian corridors.

The South African government also offered to mediate in the conflict after it erupted at the weekend.

“South Africa stands ready to work with the international community and to share our experience in mediation and conflict resolution as we have done on the continent and around the world,” Ramaphosa said.

There is wide interest in the Middle East conflict in South Africa with Daily Maverick reporting on how lobby groups for both the Israeli and Palestinian causes are extremely vocal and active.

The governing ANC has always had a close relationship with Palestine and this week commented in support of it.

Read more in Daily Maverick: Israel-Palestine conflict could dangerously amplify local political tensions

Violent history

Reuters reported that Hamas fighters began their attack at dawn on Saturday with a huge barrage of rockets into southern Israel, giving cover to an unprecedented, multi-pronged infiltration of fighters into Israel from Gaza, which is home to 2.3 million Palestinians.

Hamas fighters killed at least 250 Israelis in clashes throughout Saturday and into Sunday, and escaped back into Gaza with dozens of hostages. More than 250 Gazans were killed when Israel responded with one of its most devastating days of retaliatory strikes.

Hamas said the attack was driven by what it called escalated Israeli attacks on Palestinians in the West Bank, Jerusalem and against Palestinians in Israeli prisons. The conflict between militant groups aligned with Palestinians and the Israeli government has been ongoing for decades, as they battle over territory for their nations.

Israel captured the West Bank, along with Gaza and east Jerusalem, in the Six-Day War in 1967. However, the Palestinians want all three territories for their future state, but there have been no peace talks in over a decade.

AFP has reported that Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has since vowed to destroy Hamas completely. Israel has massed forces, tanks and other heavy armour around Gaza in its retaliatory operation.

Read more in Daily Maverick: Gaza Strip — history of densely populated enclave is critical to understanding current conflict

It has been reported that Israel was caught off guard by this attack, which has been dubbed the worst intelligence failure in the nation’s history, a shock to a country that boasts of its intensive infiltration and monitoring of militants.

Israel launched new airstrikes and said it was preparing for a possible ground invasion on Thursday.

There have been growing concerns about the death toll rising in Gaza, not only because of strikes but the increasing lack of food, water, fuel and electricity as Israel suspends supplies. DM

