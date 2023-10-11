Defend Truth

GROUNDUP

Thabo Bester drama — Nandipha Magudumana collapses, high court trial set for February 2024

Thabo Bester drama — Nandipha Magudumana collapses, high court trial set for February 2024
The charges against Thabang Mier (left) and Nastassja Jansen (centre) were withdrawn in the Bloemfontein Magistrate’s Court on Wednesday. Zanda Moyo (right) will remain in custody along with Thabo Bester and Nandipha Magudumana until the pretrial hearing set for February next year. (Photo: Becker Semela)
By Daniel Steyn and Becker Semela
11 Oct 2023
0

Charges against three of the 12 accused have also been withdrawn.

The trial of Thabo Bester and co-accused is set to start in the Free State high court in February. This was decided during an appearance at the Bloemfontein Magistrate’s Court on Wednesday.

Bester, a convicted murderer and rapist, escaped from prison in May 2022. His co-accused Nandipha Magudumana, who is referred to by police as Bester’s fellow “mastermind” in the escape, did not appear in court.

Ahead of the hearing on Wednesday morning, Magudumana’s lawyer, Machini Motlaung, told reporters that she had collapsed in the holding cells at the police station before being brought to court and was taken by ambulance for medical attention.

During the hearing, state prosecutor Advocate Amanda Bester (no relation to the accused) withdrew charges against prison warders Nastassja Jansen, Thabang Mier and Moeketsi Ramolula. Of the 12 accused, they faced lesser charges related to aiding the escape.

Read more in Daily Maverick: Damning timeline — Government knew of Thabo Bester escape as early as October 2022 but failed to act

Thabo Bester’s new lawyer, Jan Loubser, introduced himself to the court. Kabelo Matee, who had previously represented Bester, told the court that he had not been excused as Bester’s attorney of record and that his mandate had not been terminated.

Magistrate Estelle de Lange asked Bester to clear it up. Bester stood up and told the court that he would like both attorneys to be part of his legal team. De Lange told Matthee and Loubser to resolve the matter among themselves.

Mathee, on behalf of Bester, later placed on record that some of his telephonic conversations with Bester were being recorded by the Department of Correctional Services which prohibited him from “openly” talking to his client.

De Lange transferred the matter to the Free State high court in Bloemfontein. The trial is expected to start on 21 February 2024. Thabo Bester, Nandipha Magudumana and Zanda Moyo remain in custody and the rest are still on bail. DM

First published by GroundUp.

Gallery

Comments - Please in order to comment.

Top Reads This Hour

Erasmus accuses France of ‘simulation’ tactics as heat builds ahead of Saint-Denis showdown
Maverick News

Erasmus accuses France of ‘simulation’ tactics as heat builds ahead of Saint-Denis showdown
Sexual abuse and suicide, the spectre that haunts elite boys' schools: St John’s College (Part One)
South Africa

Sexual abuse and suicide, the spectre that haunts elite boys' schools: St John’s College (Part One)
Thabo Bester and Nandipha Magudumana threaten court action to stop book release
Maverick News

Thabo Bester and Nandipha Magudumana threaten court action to stop book release
Mantashe on exec exodus from Eskom, Transnet – ‘like mice running from methane in a mine’
Maverick News

Mantashe on exec exodus from Eskom, Transnet – ‘like mice running from methane in a mine’
SA’s population has increased to 62 million — a challenge for government to provide basic services
Maverick News

SA’s population has increased to 62 million — a challenge for government to provide basic services

TOP READS IN SECTION

Erasmus accuses France of ‘simulation’ tactics as heat builds ahead of Saint-Denis showdown
Maverick News

Erasmus accuses France of ‘simulation’ tactics as heat builds ahead of Saint-Denis showdown
Mantashe on exec exodus from Eskom, Transnet – ‘like mice running from methane in a mine’
Maverick News

Mantashe on exec exodus from Eskom, Transnet – ‘like mice running from methane in a mine’
AfriForum’s Gerrie Nel takes Charl Kinnear case, points to SAPS ‘cover-ups’ and failures
Maverick News

AfriForum’s Gerrie Nel takes Charl Kinnear case, points to SAPS ‘cover-ups’ and failures
Springboks will fly the flag for South Africans after politicians drop the anti-doping code ball
Maverick News

Springboks will fly the flag for South Africans after politicians drop the anti-doping code ball
Eskom board chairman Mpho Makwana resigns
Business Maverick

Eskom board chairman Mpho Makwana resigns

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved

Please peer review 3 community comments before your comment can be posted

X

This article is free to read.

Sign up for free or sign in to continue reading.

Unlike our competitors, we don’t force you to pay to read the news but we do need your email address to make your experience better.


FAQ | Contact Us

Nearly there! Create a password to finish signing up with us:

Please enter your password or get a sign in link if you’ve forgotten

Open Sesame! Thanks for signing up.

[%% img-description %%]

Reimagining Johannesburg: After the Fire

Host:Ferial Haffajee
Guest panellists: Heather Dodd & Andy Chinnah
How did the Albert Street fire start, could it have been prevented and how do we ensure this doesn't happen again? Register now to join the discussion on Thurs 12 Oct from 12pm-1pm.

A South African Hero: You

There’s a 99.8% chance that this isn’t for you. Only 0.2% of our readers have responded to this call for action.

Those 0.2% of our readers are our hidden heroes, who are fuelling our work and impacting the lives of every South African in doing so. They’re the people who contribute to keep Daily Maverick free for all, including you.

We need so many more of our readers to join them. The equation is quite simple: the more members we have, the more reporting and investigations we can do.

Be part of that 0.2%. Be a Maverick. Be a Maverick Insider.

Join our Cause
Maverick Insider Logo

Rugby World Cup breaking news, analysis and updates from Maverick Sports Editor, Craig Ray, reporting from France.

Direct to your inbox, free.

Maverick Citizen has got you covered.

In need of some good news? Maverick Citizen has got you covered.

South African citizens throughout the country are standing up for human rights. Stay informed, connected and inspired by our weekly FREE Maverick Citizen newsletter.

We would like our readers to start paying for Daily Maverick...

…but we are not going to force you to. Over 10 million users come to us each month for the news. We have not put it behind a paywall because the truth should not be a luxury.

Instead we ask our readers who can afford to contribute, even a small amount each month, to do so.

If you appreciate it and want to see us keep going then please consider contributing whatever you can.

Support Daily Maverick→
Payment options