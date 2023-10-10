Sport

RWC 2023

Adaptation: White says team that adapts best to adversity will prosper at Rugby World Cup

Adaptation: White says team that adapts best to adversity will prosper at Rugby World Cup
Centre Lukhanyo Am has been called up as a replacement for Makazole Mapimpi. Am was initially left out of the RWC 2023 squad because of a knee injury. (Photo: Anton Geyser / Gallo Images)
By Yanga Sibembe
10 Oct 2023
0

Adaptability and tactical fluidity in relation to setbacks is paramount when it comes to winning a Rugby World Cup, says Jake White, who won the title with the Springboks in 2007.

The coach who guided the Springboks to their second World Cup hardware in 2007, Jake White, believes the team that adapts the best to inevitable setbacks will win the tournament.

The quarterfinals of the France 2023 edition will include two blockbuster clashes that would make for a riveting final encounter on any other day.

First, Ireland will aim to down New Zealand on Saturday night, before South Africa and the on-song French fight for a place in the semifinals.

In the other quarterfinals it will be Wales against Argentina and England taking on a Fiji outfit that has punched above its weight at this tournament.

Who will win?

White – who also spent just under three years in France coaching Montpellier between 2014 and 2017 – was reluctant to put his head on the block and call an outright victor from each of the two headline quarterfinal clashes.

Instead, during a Daily Maverick webinar conversation with this publication’s sports editor, Craig Ray, on Monday evening, the Bulls’ director of rugby said the team that is as fluid as water for the remainder of the tournament will win the whole thing.     

“[What it takes to win a World Cup is] very simple. It’s the ability to adapt to things that are thrown your way,” said White, who has coached the Brumbies and the Sharks and served as a technical adviser for Tonga.

“Everyone has a plan. But things happen… There has to be a collective buy-in and clear guidance. In the next three weeks, things are going to happen where the ‘best teams’ are going to be the ones that adapt [to those setbacks],” White shared.

“Planning is paramount. Keeping your group fresh is paramount. But the ability to adapt and the ability to understand things you can’t control… That is the secret to any of the teams that might win this year’s World Cup, and the teams that have won in the past.”

Of course, the Springboks’ ability to think on their feet and leap away from predators like their antelope namesake has already been tested in France.

The have lost one of their leaders in hooker Malcolm Marx at the World Cup, as well as a great replacement option in the form of the wily Makazole Mapimpi on the wing.

In what may yet prove to be a stroke of genius from Jacques Nienebar and Rassie Erasmus, the Boks have recalled Handré Pollard and Lukhanyo Am to replace the two major losses.

Pollard and Am – who were left out of the initial group travelling to France due to injury – have been vital cogs for the Boks over the past few years.

Which means that even though the loss of Marx and Mapimpi would have disrupted the Boks, the addition of the two influential stars will do little to take away from the quality of the sensational South Africans. This is despite the duo’s fitness levels being under the microscope owing to their pre-World Cup injuries.

If Dupont runs out in a mask, the French crowd is going to go berserk. Just the fact that he is there adds immense value to everyone in his team.

“It’s a blessing that they’ve got two strings to their bow. They are very different players. Pollard and Manie Libbok,” said White on the race for the crucial No 10 jersey ahead of the crunch tie.

“Having Am there as a World Cup winner, plus he is a centre who on his day is the best player in his position, is also a bonus,” he added.

In his experience, in terms of selection, White said it’s about sticking to your decisions as a coach. If they work, you are a genius. If they don’t, you are the worst coach in the world.

Dupont dynamic  

The Springboks might have to contend with the impressive rugby brain of French captain Antoine Dupont on Sunday.

The talisman suffered a facial injury that threatened to rule him out of the tournament. However, he has recovered and will be ready to rumble when needed in the enthralling encounter.

“If Dupont runs out in a mask, the French crowd is going to go berserk. Just the fact that he is there adds immense value to everyone in his team,” said White about Dupont’s influence on the French.

“He’s clever enough not to get involved in things that he does not have to get involved in… It’s immeasurable the value he will add to the group… He’s a phenomenal rugby player.”

Read more in Daily Maverick: Rugby World Cup 2023

The contest – just like Ireland against New Zealand – looks set to be a memorable tussle. 

It will also be the first World Cup match between the Boks and Les Bleus since the 1995 edition, which the South Africans edged 19-15 on home soil at the semifinal stage.   

Most recently, France and the Boks met in November 2022 when the French fought for a narrow 30-26 win. DM

Gallery

Comments - Please in order to comment.

Top Reads This Hour

Springboks will fly the flag for South Africans after politicians drop the anti-doping code ball
Maverick News

Springboks will fly the flag for South Africans after politicians drop the anti-doping code ball
Eskom board chairman Mpho Makwana resigns
Maverick News

Eskom board chairman Mpho Makwana resigns
Nelson Mandela Bay mayor heads to court after city manager declares his seat vacant
South Africa

Nelson Mandela Bay mayor heads to court after city manager declares his seat vacant
Suspected 28s gang boss Ralph Stanfield’s legal woes intensify after attempted murder charge heard in court
Maverick News

Suspected 28s gang boss Ralph Stanfield’s legal woes intensify after attempted murder charge heard in court
Municipal Infrastructure Time-bomb
Maverick Citizen

Municipal Infrastructure Time-bomb

TOP READS IN SECTION

Net seems to be closing in on alleged 28s gang ‘boss’ Ralph Stanfield after his arrest in Constantia
Maverick News

Net seems to be closing in on alleged 28s gang ‘boss’ Ralph Stanfield after his arrest in Constantia
Taxi bosses, construction mafia and political murder: The violence entrepreneurs challenging business and the state
Maverick News

Taxi bosses, construction mafia and political murder: The violence entrepreneurs challenging business and the state
Delinquent director Dudu Myeni’s woes deepen after R6m debt-dodging comes back to haunt her
Maverick News

Delinquent director Dudu Myeni’s woes deepen after R6m debt-dodging comes back to haunt her
Eskom board chairman Mpho Makwana resigns
Maverick News

Eskom board chairman Mpho Makwana resigns
Springboks will fly the flag for South Africans after politicians drop the anti-doping code ball
Maverick News

Springboks will fly the flag for South Africans after politicians drop the anti-doping code ball

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved

Please peer review 3 community comments before your comment can be posted

X

This article is free to read.

Sign up for free or sign in to continue reading.

Unlike our competitors, we don’t force you to pay to read the news but we do need your email address to make your experience better.


FAQ | Contact Us

Nearly there! Create a password to finish signing up with us:

Please enter your password or get a sign in link if you’ve forgotten

Open Sesame! Thanks for signing up.

A South African Hero: You

There’s a 99.8% chance that this isn’t for you. Only 0.2% of our readers have responded to this call for action.

Those 0.2% of our readers are our hidden heroes, who are fuelling our work and impacting the lives of every South African in doing so. They’re the people who contribute to keep Daily Maverick free for all, including you.

We need so many more of our readers to join them. The equation is quite simple: the more members we have, the more reporting and investigations we can do.

Be part of that 0.2%. Be a Maverick. Be a Maverick Insider.

Join our Cause
Maverick Insider Logo

Rugby World Cup breaking news, analysis and updates from Maverick Sports Editor, Craig Ray, reporting from France.

Direct to your inbox, free.

We would like our readers to start paying for Daily Maverick...

…but we are not going to force you to. Over 10 million users come to us each month for the news. We have not put it behind a paywall because the truth should not be a luxury.

Instead we ask our readers who can afford to contribute, even a small amount each month, to do so.

If you appreciate it and want to see us keep going then please consider contributing whatever you can.

Support Daily Maverick→
Payment options