DM168

TONGUE IN CHEEK

In the Stink African Republic, we might get Carl or Ace in the president’s seat

In the Stink African Republic, we might get Carl or Ace in the president’s seat
Carl Niehaus. (Photo: Lubabalo Lesolle / Gallo Images) | Ace Magashule. (Photo: Mlungisi Louw / Volksblad / Gallo Images) | The Union Buildings in Pretoria. (Photo: www.thepresidency.gov.za)
By Mr Styles
10 Oct 2023
0

Coalition politics could find Stink African Republic under the rule of an interesting character after next year’s election. It could be anyone, from Carl Niehaus or Ace Magashule to Prophet Mboro or Shepherd Bushiri.

The reality of coalition politics today means you could wake up one day in the not-so-distant future to find that Carl Niehaus is your new state president. Yes, Carl of the recently formed African Radical Economic Transformation Alliance (Areta).

If you haven’t heard of this new formation that seeks to liberate Africans from economic oppression, then surely you must remember Carl.

This is the guy who, it was reported, claimed that his mother had died when, in fact, she was very much alive.

Reports by the Sunday Times suggested Carl had gone to such lengths as part of a ploy to dribble his way out of a R4.3-million debt accumulated from outstanding rental and damage to expensive furnishings and artwork at two properties in upmarket Joburg suburbs.

Now, imagine if we end up with a guy who can go to such lengths to get himself out of debt as the country’s first citizen. You might switch on your TV one night to be met by president Carl delivering a speech to the United Nations, telling the world that all South Africans are in ICU as a result of a mysterious illness and that the country needs a few billion dollars in aid to save our souls.

By the way, Carl’s old pal Ace Magashule has also established an alleged political party, something called the African Congress for Transformation (ACT). I honestly believe all Africans should be grateful for having such a great bunch of “leaders” who care about us.

Everyone has these great ambitions of liberating us, using our collective name to sell their alleged vision. If it’s not the African National Congress, it’s the African Christian Democratic Party, or the African Congress for Transformation or the African Radical Economic Transformation Alliance…

I, at least, respect the Economic Freedom Fighters because, although the party declares to be fighting for economic freedom, it has never claimed to be representing all Africans like the rest have done.

It’s still not clear if Bushiri made his way past the borders disguised as a packet of illicit cigarettes or an AK-47. Still, he beat Bheki Cele’s men and is safely back home in Malawi.

Now we have an election looming on the horizon sometime in the new year. It’s going to be a battle of African Congresses and Alliances and Parties. And with new electoral laws allowing for independent candidates to stand for election, who knows – we might end up with an independent as president.

It’s a somewhat scary thought to think that even a character like the self-proclaimed pastor and miracle man Prophet Mboro, were he to decide to stand for election, could find himself occupying the hot seat in the Union Buildings.

It’s not that far-fetched, given South African citizens’ love affair with miracle men.

Remember Shepherd Bushiri, who used his powers to escape South Africa’s tight security and fled back to his home village in Malawi a few years ago? It’s still not clear if Bushiri made his way past the borders disguised as a packet of illicit cigarettes or an AK-47. Still, he beat Bheki Cele’s men and is safely back home in Malawi.

The reality of coalition politics, though driven by spineless politicians’ endless thirst for power and money, could well result in Carl and Ace as president and deputy president, or vice versa, next year.

If you can’t stomach this thought, you only have to look at what befell the citizens of the alleged world-class City of Joburg a few months ago. They woke up to find they had a new mayor in the form of a virtually unknown political novice from an equally untested, untried and unknown party.

To make matters worse, when the newly elected mayor stepped up to deliver his inaugural address to a packed council chamber, he turned out like a highly dispirited social grant recipient coming to express displeasure at not receiving his grant on time.

No offence to the chap, but he ain’t got style, man. No character, no charisma, no charm. There’s just nothing mayoral about him. It even seems he might collapse under the weight of the 5kg mayoral chain.

Well, it is what it is. I guess that’s the price we all have to pay for handing over too much power to politicians. They literally make decisions about every aspect of our lives these days.

Read more in Daily Maverick: BRICS this, BRICS that, then what? It’s getting hard to Cope

In Tshwane they have even decided that, no, the streets look better with piles of rubbish on them, replacing the once-renowned jacaranda trees that made the city the darling of flora enthusiasts from all over the world. Even the citizens of the city were so much in love with their jacarandas that after one particular newspaper reported that the City had decided to do away with the trees, there was an uproar, with the citizens threatening to force a full-grown jacaranda down the mayor’s throat.

But sanity prevailed when it turned out the whole thing had been the result of some fantastic psychological prank, an April Fool’s joke by the okes at Pretoria News. It would make perfect sense now, though, if someone were to suggest residents force the piles of rubbish down the throats of those overfed Tshwane politicians.

Hey, that city stinks like the mouths of some sloganeering politicians these days. And before we know it, this whole country could become one big stinking republic. What with municipalities all over failing to deliver basic services such as refuse collection, and sewerage and water treatment, among others, it’s a Stink African Republic. Not so stylish, maaaan… DM

Mr Styles is the former president of the Organisation for Stylish People of South Africa (Osposa). He is against anything and anyone unstylish.

This story first appeared in our weekly Daily Maverick 168 newspaper, which is available countrywide for R29.

Front page P1 07 October 2023

Gallery

Comments - Please in order to comment.

Top Reads This Hour

AfriForum’s Gerrie Nel takes Charl Kinnear case, points to SAPS ‘cover-ups’ and failures
Maverick News

AfriForum’s Gerrie Nel takes Charl Kinnear case, points to SAPS ‘cover-ups’ and failures
Mantashe on exec exodus from Eskom, Transnet – ‘like mice running from methane in a mine’
Maverick News

Mantashe on exec exodus from Eskom, Transnet – ‘like mice running from methane in a mine’
Adaptation: White says team that adapts best to adversity will prosper at Rugby World Cup
Maverick News

Adaptation: White says team that adapts best to adversity will prosper at Rugby World Cup
Suspected 28s gang boss Ralph Stanfield’s legal woes intensify after attempted murder charge heard in court
Maverick News

Suspected 28s gang boss Ralph Stanfield’s legal woes intensify after attempted murder charge heard in court
SA’s population has increased to 62 million — a challenge for government to provide basic services
Business Maverick

SA’s population has increased to 62 million — a challenge for government to provide basic services

TOP READS IN SECTION

Net seems to be closing in on alleged 28s gang ‘boss’ Ralph Stanfield after his arrest in Constantia
Maverick News

Net seems to be closing in on alleged 28s gang ‘boss’ Ralph Stanfield after his arrest in Constantia
Taxi bosses, construction mafia and political murder: The violence entrepreneurs challenging business and the state
Maverick News

Taxi bosses, construction mafia and political murder: The violence entrepreneurs challenging business and the state
Delinquent director Dudu Myeni’s woes deepen after R6m debt-dodging comes back to haunt her
Maverick News

Delinquent director Dudu Myeni’s woes deepen after R6m debt-dodging comes back to haunt her
AfriForum’s Gerrie Nel takes Charl Kinnear case, points to SAPS ‘cover-ups’ and failures
Maverick News

AfriForum’s Gerrie Nel takes Charl Kinnear case, points to SAPS ‘cover-ups’ and failures
Eskom board chairman Mpho Makwana resigns
Business Maverick

Eskom board chairman Mpho Makwana resigns

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved

Please peer review 3 community comments before your comment can be posted

X

This article is free to read.

Sign up for free or sign in to continue reading.

Unlike our competitors, we don’t force you to pay to read the news but we do need your email address to make your experience better.


FAQ | Contact Us

Nearly there! Create a password to finish signing up with us:

Please enter your password or get a sign in link if you’ve forgotten

Open Sesame! Thanks for signing up.

A South African Hero: You

There’s a 99.8% chance that this isn’t for you. Only 0.2% of our readers have responded to this call for action.

Those 0.2% of our readers are our hidden heroes, who are fuelling our work and impacting the lives of every South African in doing so. They’re the people who contribute to keep Daily Maverick free for all, including you.

We need so many more of our readers to join them. The equation is quite simple: the more members we have, the more reporting and investigations we can do.

Be part of that 0.2%. Be a Maverick. Be a Maverick Insider.

Join our Cause
Maverick Insider Logo

Rugby World Cup breaking news, analysis and updates from Maverick Sports Editor, Craig Ray, reporting from France.

Direct to your inbox, free.

We would like our readers to start paying for Daily Maverick...

…but we are not going to force you to. Over 10 million users come to us each month for the news. We have not put it behind a paywall because the truth should not be a luxury.

Instead we ask our readers who can afford to contribute, even a small amount each month, to do so.

If you appreciate it and want to see us keep going then please consider contributing whatever you can.

Support Daily Maverick→
Payment options