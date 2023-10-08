DM168

PERSONAL FINANCE

How to choose a financial planner to help you achieve your goals

How to choose a financial planner to help you achieve your goals
(Photo: Freepik)
By Neesa Moodley
08 Oct 2023
0

Your financial plan is the building plan for your financial health, and your planner is the architect who will help you achieve your goals. The question is: What should you take into account when choosing a financial planner?

Qualifications

Just as you would expect your architect to have the proper qualifications, so too should your financial planner. What you are looking for is their financial services provider (FSP) number, which he or she should give to you upfront. You can use the planner’s FSP number and double-check their qualifications on the Financial Sector Conduct Authority website. You can also find qualified financial planners in your area if you do a search on the Financial Planning Institute of Southern Africa’s website.

If it is a legitimate FSP, you should also be able to verify what the planner is qualified to advise you on. As Buntu Bam, a certified financial planner at Alexander Forbes, points out, if you are looking for investment advice, your financial planner should be able to help you understand your risk profile, deliver insights on current market conditions and recommend appropriate investments when positioning your portfolio.

You may find the planner is only qualified to advise you on certain aspects of financial planning, such as life insurance and retirement planning. If there is something they are not qualified to do, they should refer you to the relevant people, for example, a short-term insurance broker or a tax consultant. 

What does ‘fit and proper’ mean?

Under the Financial Advisory and Intermediary Services Act, all financial advisers or planners should be “fit and proper”. This means that their qualities should include integrity, honesty and competence. Bam says examples of this include: 

  • Keeping promises;
  • Standing up for what is ethically acceptable;
  • Acting on principles that go beyond mere legal compliance;
  • Making recommendations as if every decision and action would be open to public scrutiny; and
  • Continuously enhancing the credibility of and trust in the profession.

Your planner should also have an office where they can store your financial documents and keep records of all communications with you; and their own personal financial management should be in good order. You don’t want a financial planner who is overindebted or not able to keep track of their money. If they can’t manage their own finances, how will they be able to advise you on yours? 

Longevity

When you choose a financial planner, bear in mind that this is a long-term relationship. You need to choose a planner whom you trust and ideally, who is not too much older than you. If your planner is a great deal older than you, you should ask them for details of their succession plan; and what will happen to your personal financial documents in the event of their death. 

Fees vs commission

The financial planning industry has long since moved away from commissions towards a fee-based model, although there are still commission models available for those consumers who don’t have funds available to pay upfront fees. 

The rationale behind the fee-based model is that instead of an adviser being incentivised to sell you a product based on commission, they will recommend the product that is best suited for your needs. A fee-based planner will discuss their hourly rates with you upfront and although it might be a grudge purchase, remember that your financial health is at stake and this could be one of the best ways to spend your money. Think of it as paying a doctor to take care of your financial health. 

Independent vs tied financial planners

There are two types of financial planners: those who are independent and those who are “tied” to a particular financial institution. An independent financial planner is able to advise you on any product in the market, while a “tied” financial adviser will only present you with the products that are supplied by the financial institution they work for. You want an independent planner who can give you the best array of options without the restriction of a single financial institution. 

Choosing a financial planner is a great deal like choosing a life partner. Take your time, and put in the research to avoid tears later in life. DM

This story first appeared in our weekly Daily Maverick 168 newspaper, which is available countrywide for R29.

Front page P1 07 October 2023

Gallery

Comments - Please in order to comment.

Top Reads This Hour

Delinquent director Dudu Myeni’s woes deepen after R6m debt-dodging comes back to haunt her
Maverick News

Delinquent director Dudu Myeni’s woes deepen after R6m debt-dodging comes back to haunt her
Ireland thrash Scotland to set up All Black showdown, while Boks-France quarterfinal confirmed
Maverick News

Ireland thrash Scotland to set up All Black showdown, while Boks-France quarterfinal confirmed
Look on the sunny side (up) during SA's avian flu crisis: one State Capture chicken has come home to roost
DM168

Look on the sunny side (up) during SA's avian flu crisis: one State Capture chicken has come home to roost
Israel army says situation not yet under control after 'surprise attack'
Newsdeck

Israel army says situation not yet under control after 'surprise attack'
Deadly weekend of violence - Israeli forces clash with Hamas gunmen after hundreds killed
Maverick News

Deadly weekend of violence – Israeli forces clash with Hamas gunmen after hundreds killed

TOP READS IN SECTION

Delinquent director Dudu Myeni’s woes deepen after R6m debt-dodging comes back to haunt her
Maverick News

Delinquent director Dudu Myeni’s woes deepen after R6m debt-dodging comes back to haunt her
Look on the sunny side (up) during SA's avian flu crisis: one State Capture chicken has come home to roost
DM168

Look on the sunny side (up) during SA's avian flu crisis: one State Capture chicken has come home to roost
Place of joint-twisting journeys and renewed hope – Makuya Nature Reserve
DM168

Place of joint-twisting journeys and renewed hope – Makuya Nature Reserve
Net seems to be closing in on alleged 28s gang ‘boss’ Ralph Stanfield after his arrest in Constantia
Maverick News

Net seems to be closing in on alleged 28s gang ‘boss’ Ralph Stanfield after his arrest in Constantia
Oceans Umhlanga complex makes waves – with space for supercars but not taxis
Maverick News

Oceans Umhlanga complex makes waves – with space for supercars but not taxis

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved

Please peer review 3 community comments before your comment can be posted

X

This article is free to read.

Sign up for free or sign in to continue reading.

Unlike our competitors, we don’t force you to pay to read the news but we do need your email address to make your experience better.


FAQ | Contact Us

Nearly there! Create a password to finish signing up with us:

Please enter your password or get a sign in link if you’ve forgotten

Open Sesame! Thanks for signing up.

Say hello to DM168 home delivery

Get your favourite newspaper delivered to your doorstep every weekend.

Delivery is available in Gauteng, the Western Cape, KwaZulu-Natal, and the Eastern Cape.

Subscribe Today
dm168_home_delivery_noninsiders

Rugby World Cup breaking news, analysis and updates from Maverick Sports Editor, Craig Ray, reporting from France.

Direct to your inbox, free.

We would like our readers to start paying for Daily Maverick...

…but we are not going to force you to. Over 10 million users come to us each month for the news. We have not put it behind a paywall because the truth should not be a luxury.

Instead we ask our readers who can afford to contribute, even a small amount each month, to do so.

If you appreciate it and want to see us keep going then please consider contributing whatever you can.

Support Daily Maverick→
Payment options