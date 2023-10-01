DM168

GOVERNMENT SPENDING

Debt blowout fears — Treasury urged to increase borrowings as last resort

Debt blowout fears — Treasury urged to increase borrowings as last resort
Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana. (Photo: Leila Dougan)
By Ray Mahlaka
01 Oct 2023
0

The finance department has been backed into a corner by the ANC, raising fears of the state ratcheting up debt.

The National Treasury has few options to stabilise public finances after the ANC shut down most of its proposals aimed at cutting government expenditure and raising revenue.

For the most part, the ANC is against the Treasury increasing taxes (mainly VAT by two percentage points) in February (months before the national election), permanently withdrawing the R350-a-month grant scheme when it ends in March, and cutting the budgets of provinces.

It is also not warming to the Treasury’s proposal to reduce compensation expenses in the state by asking public servants to accept voluntary severance packages and early retirement.

The options the Treasury is considering have been leaked to the media after a meeting between its officials and President Cyril Ramaphosa a few weeks ago to discuss the Medium-Term Budget Policy Statement (MTBPS) due on 1 November, and how to reform strained public finances. Since that meeting and others that have been held subsequently between Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana, trade unions and labour federations, the ANC has seen red.

The head of the party’s economic transformation committee, Mmamoloko Kubayi, said Godongwana and the Treasury acted “illegally” by urging provincial government departments to cut their budgets, especially for crucial service delivery programmes in health, education, and criminal justice.

Kubayi said only Rampahosa had the power to issue such an instruction.

The Treasury has been backed into a corner in its attempts to alleviate the country’s economic position, in which government expenditure has so far exceeded its revenue by nearly R200-­billion this year, conjuring fears of the state fast running out of money.

Dire option

Most market watchers have said the Treasury will now be under pressure to borrow more money just to shore up its financial position – a dire option that will bring it closer to a debt blow-out.

Over the past three years, the Treasury has committed to reducing government debt. But it has not been reduced, and is more likely to increase from R4.73-trillion in 2022/23 to R5.84-trillion by 2025/26. Since April, the interest on the debt alone has increased by 19.3% to R98.2-billion, mainly because of raised interest rates, an expense that is high and reduces the state’s ability to spend money on crucial service delivery programmes, economic growth and investment initiatives.

The Treasury has started to increase its borrowings that have a shorter repayment period (about 12 months) in an attempt to compensate for the lower tax revenue collection.

It is finding it difficult to attract lenders that will lend it money with a long-term repayment profile (in some cases 10 or 20 years) because of the noise around the fiscal crisis, which is making South Africa look like it is at increased risk of defaulting on debt repayments.

The Treasury has increased its weekly issuance of treasury bills (debt known as T-Bills) by about R2-billion to more than R14-billion a week from the beginning of August. In other words, the Treasury has invited lenders to buy its debt with a promise of repaying their monies with interest after a short period.

Unlike long-term debt, T-Bills (or short-term debt) are seen to be less costly because they carry less interest than debt that is rolled over a long period.

Lenders are taking up short-term debt and not long-term debt, a sign of their wariness over the fiscal situation ahead of the MTBPS.

Economists estimate the government will have to borrow about R608-billion this year to finance its budget deficit (a larger-than-expected deficit than the 4% of GDP that has been pencilled in by the Treasury) and raise the cash for Eskom’s debt restructuring, as well as to redeem existing debt that matures in the coming year.

International Monetary Fund

Dr Azar Jammine, the director and chief economist at Econometrix, says there is a more dire possibility, in which the government will have to increase its borrowings by approaching the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

“There is a complete fiscal crisis coming. If it is not dealt with adequately, the government will be forced to approach the IMF for money, which will come with more strict conditions.

“In this scenario, then the South African government will be forced by the IMF to reform public finances and implement drastic action instead of doing so voluntarily,” Jammine told Daily Maverick.

In 2020, South Africa borrowed R70-billion from the IMF to fund its Covid response, a loan payable over five years. This money did not come with many conditions such as the IMF imposing drastic measures for the government to reform and restructure its public finances.

Sanisha Packirisamy, an economist at Momentum Investments, sees more room for the Treasury to borrow money, but said this should be the absolute last resort after considering expenditure cuts such as nonessential expenditure (including travel, accommodation, catering and workshops for state officials).

“With the government’s share of foreign-denominated debt at just above 11% of the total, there is potentially space to increase this marginally, given the risk threshold of 15%,” she said.

But investors and lenders, especially foreigners, are wary of South Africa’s fiscal situation. Investec chief economist Annabel Bishop said foreign investors were currently small net purchasers of government bonds (or debt) in the year to date.

But in January and July, these investors showed increased interest in government bonds, buying such instruments worth R4.1-billion. Since then, their purchases have been down. DM

This story first appeared in our weekly Daily Maverick 168 newspaper, which is available countrywide for R29.

DM168 front oage

Gallery

Comments - Please in order to comment.

Top Reads This Hour

Sanral on a rocky road in wake of billion-rand infrastructure projects awarded to ‘disqualified’ Chinese firms
Maverick News

Sanral on a rocky road in wake of billion-rand infrastructure projects awarded to ‘disqualified’ Chinese firms
Oceans Umhlanga complex makes waves – with space for supercars but not taxis
Maverick News

Oceans Umhlanga complex makes waves – with space for supercars but not taxis
Alleged 28s boss Ralph Stanfield and his wife arrested in Cape Town crackdown following Ayepyep extortion spat
Maverick News

Alleged 28s boss Ralph Stanfield and his wife arrested in Cape Town crackdown following Ayepyep extortion spat
Boks need bonus-point win against Tonga – with the Scots lurking
Maverick News

Boks need bonus-point win against Tonga – with the Scots lurking
Dudu Myeni and ex-Sondolo IT director Trevor Mathenjwa get bail on Bosasa corruption charges
Maverick News

Dudu Myeni and ex-Sondolo IT director Trevor Mathenjwa get bail on Bosasa corruption charges

TOP READS IN SECTION

Sanral on a rocky road in wake of billion-rand infrastructure projects awarded to ‘disqualified’ Chinese firms
Maverick News

Sanral on a rocky road in wake of billion-rand infrastructure projects awarded to ‘disqualified’ Chinese firms
Boks need bonus-point win against Tonga – with the Scots lurking
Maverick News

Boks need bonus-point win against Tonga – with the Scots lurking
Oceans Umhlanga complex makes waves – with space for supercars but not taxis
Maverick News

Oceans Umhlanga complex makes waves – with space for supercars but not taxis
A heartfelt thanks to our loyal readers as the weekly DM168 newspaper heads into its fourth year
DM168

A heartfelt thanks to our loyal readers as the weekly DM168 newspaper heads into its fourth year
Gold-mining widows and their children are battling with trauma and poverty
DM168

Gold-mining widows and their children are battling with trauma and poverty

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved

Please peer review 3 community comments before your comment can be posted

X

This article is free to read.

Sign up for free or sign in to continue reading.

Have something to say? Sign up to comment on articles.


FAQ | Contact Us

Nearly there! Create a password to finish signing up with us:

Please enter your password or get a sign in link if you’ve forgotten


Open Sesame! Thanks for signing up.

Say hello to DM168 home delivery

Get your favourite newspaper delivered to your doorstep every weekend.

Delivery is available in Gauteng, the Western Cape, KwaZulu-Natal, and the Eastern Cape.

Subscribe Today
dm168_home_delivery_noninsiders

Breakdowns and Baguettes

Rugby World Cup breaking news, analysis and updates from Maverick Sports Editor, Craig Ray, reporting from France.

Direct to your inbox, free.

A South African Hero: You

There’s a 99.8% chance that this isn’t for you. Only 0.2% of our readers have responded to this call for action.

Those 0.2% of our readers are our hidden heroes, who are fuelling our work and impacting the lives of every South African in doing so. They’re the people who contribute to keep Daily Maverick free for all, including you.

The equation is quite simple: the more members we have, the more reporting and investigations we can do, and the greater the impact on the country.

Be part of that 0.2%. Be a Maverick. Be a Maverick Insider.

Support Daily Maverick→
Payment options