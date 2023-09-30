Magazine

THE WEEKEND WRAP

Joburg’s water emergency; Cape Town’s future of extreme weather; and the man who can save SA

Joburg’s water emergency; Cape Town’s future of extreme weather; and the man who can save SA
By Daily Maverick
30 Sep 2023
0

Johannesburg's water cuts could be the start of a wider water crisis. A new startup gives fashion waste a 'second life' in SA. And we follow a rugby player's journey from the field to the winelands.

Read the Weekend Wrap here.

Gallery

Comments - Please in order to comment.

Top Reads This Hour

Alleged 28s boss Ralph Stanfield and his wife arrested in Cape Town crackdown following Ayepyep extortion spat
Maverick News

Alleged 28s boss Ralph Stanfield and his wife arrested in Cape Town crackdown following Ayepyep extortion spat
Dudu Myeni and ex-Sondolo IT director Trevor Mathenjwa get bail on Bosasa corruption charges
Maverick News

Dudu Myeni and ex-Sondolo IT director Trevor Mathenjwa get bail on Bosasa corruption charges
Taxi association distances itself from EFF’s planned Western Cape ‘shutdown’ on Monday
Maverick News

Taxi association distances itself from EFF’s planned Western Cape ‘shutdown’ on Monday
Transnet left rudderless as both CEO Portia Derby and CFO Nonkululeko Dlamini resign 
Maverick News

Transnet left rudderless as both CEO Portia Derby and CFO Nonkululeko Dlamini resign 
Joburg's water emergency; Cape Town's future of extreme weather; and the man who can save SA
Magazine

Joburg's water emergency; Cape Town's future of extreme weather; and the man who can save SA

TOP READS IN SECTION

Joburg's water emergency; Cape Town's future of extreme weather; and the man who can save SA
Magazine

Joburg's water emergency; Cape Town's future of extreme weather; and the man who can save SA
The big climb to SOE reform; Buthelezi and Biko's contrasting legacies; one man's quest to clear the vulnerable's records
Magazine

The big climb to SOE reform; Buthelezi and Biko's contrasting legacies; one man's quest to clear the vulnerable's records
How to remove a Public Protector; Bafana Bafana's trouble with the fans; Deep-dive into the Kruger Park
Magazine

How to remove a Public Protector; Bafana Bafana's trouble with the fans; Deep-dive into the Kruger Park
Lady R report raises more questions than answers; teams beset with injuries before RWC; and potjie, reinvented for the airfryer
Magazine

Lady R report raises more questions than answers; teams beset with injuries before RWC; and potjie, reinvented for the airfryer

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved

Please peer review 3 community comments before your comment can be posted