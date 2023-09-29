Maverick Life

INTERVIEW

Multi-Grammy Award-winning PJ Morton to tour Africa for inspiration for next ‘special album’

Multi-Grammy Award-winning PJ Morton to tour Africa for inspiration for next ‘special album’
New Orleans-born artist and Maroon 5 keyboardist, PJ Morton will spend the month of October in Africa to perform, mentor and explore African music sounds for his ninth studio album. (Photo: Tyler Roi)
By Chuma Nontsele
29 Sep 2023
0

New Orleans born artist and Maroon 5 keyboardist, PJ Morton will spend the month of October in South Africa and the continent to perform, mentor and explore African music sounds for his ninth studio album. He spoke to Daily Maverick.

PJ Morton is finally coming to Africa after waiting for three years to explore the continent and its offerings. The American singer/songwriter was to come to South Africa in 2020 but was deprived of the experience by Covid. The star is now ready to “bring it on” this October and get inspiration for his new album.

“It is going to be my first time coming to South Africa, my first time performing in South Africa, my first time everything. I’m just really excited. I was supposed to come in March 2020 but Covid messed us all up with that, so we’re finally coming three years later but I just can’t wait to bring it on”, Morton told Daily Maverick.

Morton is known for his mesmerising R&B sound but the star has been consuming and playing around with African sounds like Afro beats and Amapiano that he hopes to incorporate into his ninth studio album.

“I actually have an Amapiano remix coming out soon, I like the music. I’ll be in Africa not just for my shows and Idols but I’m going to be in Africa for a whole month working on a new album. Hopefully, I will be inspired by all these sounds that I have been listening to by the different artists and producers to create something new. I would like to see what I  will sound  like mixed with some of the sounds in Africa. I don’t know what is going to happen, I have not written a song yet, I’m waiting until I get there and we are going to capture it all and see what happens. It’s going to be a special album”, said Morton.

Afrobeats take off

African-based Afrobeats and Amapiano music has been dominating the charts, thanks to the rise of social media and TikTok challenges for introducing the genres to a global audience. International artists like Drake, Selena Gomez, Justin Bieber and Ed Sheeran have also contributed to popularising the African sound by collaborating with African artists. A sign of its popularity, the most prestigious music awards in the music industry, The Grammys, will introduce a category dedicated to African music, ‘Best African Music Performance’ in 2024 at the 66th Grammy Awards.

Read more in Daily Maverick: How the ’Beats conquered the year of the plague – and the world

South African Xhosa Electronic folk musician, Bongeziwe Mabandla who will host a series of concerts throughout October, appreciates the exposure and recognition the African music industry is receiving especially with new artists emerging.

“I’m happy with the direction music is going, especially with so many new exciting artists. I’m also happy that the whole world including the Grammys are starting to recognise our contribution to music. I feel our music will always be seen as the other in a world that has very little regard or true understanding of Africa but I think it’s important to not always seek validation for our art. I think it would benefit us to value our own first”, said Mabandla.

Read more in Daily Maverick: Afro-folk singer Bongeziwe Mabandla on stage in Amsterdam was a visceral experience

Music through instinct and intrigue

Father of three PJ Morton always believed that music was his “calling”. He grew up in New Orleans playing the keyboard at his father’s church and then finally got his big break when he joined the pop band Maroon Five in 2012 as their keyboardist and also got a chance to work with his role model Stevie Wonder, who is now a close friend. The star shared that his love for music was never about monetary gain but a path that “chose” him.

“I feel like I did not have much of a choice. Music kind of chose me. I could have done anything else. I have a marketing degree, I could have gone into business but music just called me. Music moves me the most. Initially, as a kid, it was something that I was willing to do for free. If I had to, I would have. At 16 I got my first cheque and I was like, ‘Wait…I can do this and make money? Oh, I’m meant for life. I love this anyway, I would have done it for free,’” said Morton.

Morton attributes his success to his family who relentlessly supported him throughout his music journey, admitting that “it was not always up, it was up and down throughout the years but it has all been worth it because I love what I do”.

PJ Morton performing

PJ Morton shares with Daily Maverick that he always felt music was his calling. (Photo: Lisa Marie)

“Thankfully I had parents, especially my father, who grew up the untraditional way…he was a singer himself, my uncles have played on records. They were used to untraditional ways. My mother wanted me to play the piano which was traditional but as far as being creative, it was embraced in my childhood so I did not have to deal with the traditional route, I got their full support”, said Morton.

Morton urges musicians and artists to follow their own instincts and block out the noise of undue influence while exploring their own uniqueness. 

“One thing I wish someone would have told me, because I did not hear it as much, is to follow my own instinct. A lot of people would tell me what they thought but did not tell me to follow my own instinct and a lot of that is what  got me here, actually not listening to what people were saying and following the thing that made me unique.

“If you know that you have something that is connecting even to a few people, follow that. It is not always going to be easy all the time but fight through that, that ultimately gives you longevity”, said Morton.

PJ Morton tour dates

PJ Morton’s dates for his upcoming shows in Cape Town and Johannesburg. (Graphic: Supplied)

The singer will kick off his African voyage in South Africa with two concerts in Cape Town and Johannesburg before exploring the rest of Africa, accompanied by his critically acclaimed live show supported by his 12-piece band including singers and a horn section. 

While in South Africa, the producer, singer and songwriter will mentor the top four Idols SA contestants and take to the Idols stage for a special performance to end the final season. 

“My team reached out first to Idols and the producers and their band are fans of my music and I knew that I wanted to do some television while I was there. We talked about the possibilities and the best fit for me, so I will be mentoring the top four artists and we are doing the finale as well. It’s going to be exciting”, said Morton. DM

Gallery

Comments - Please in order to comment.

Top Reads This Hour

Nelson Mandela Bay walks tightrope of a wing and a prayer, weather ‘prophet of doom’ - and then finally … rain
Maverick News

Nelson Mandela Bay walks tightrope of a wing and a prayer, weather ‘prophet of doom’ – and then finally … rain
‘She was exceptional’ – mentor remembers Lt Gillian Malouw-Hector, first woman in Africa to navigate a submarine
Maverick News

‘She was exceptional’ – mentor remembers Lt Gillian Malouw-Hector, first woman in Africa to navigate a submarine
Your summer electricity outlook: Good to bad to worse
Maverick News

Your summer electricity outlook: Good to bad to worse
RasNaber, the plan, and the Springbok kicker conundrum
South Africa

RasNaber, the plan, and the Springbok kicker conundrum
Why we should worry about the Lady R — and the United States
Maverick News

Why we should worry about the Lady R — and the United States

TOP READS IN SECTION

ANC trounced as IFP lands repeat blow in KZN while EFF topples ruling party in North West, delivers scare in Limpopo
Maverick News

ANC trounced as IFP lands repeat blow in KZN while EFF topples ruling party in North West, delivers scare in Limpopo
Water crisis – Johannesburg is the next Eskom if we don’t act now
Maverick News

Water crisis – Johannesburg is the next Eskom if we don’t act now
The double-edged sword of privatisation is poised to cut deep into the heart of a failing SA state
Maverick News

The double-edged sword of privatisation is poised to cut deep into the heart of a failing SA state
Submarine tragedy a ‘wake-up call’ to government to stop slashing defence budget, says SA Navy chief
Maverick News

Submarine tragedy a ‘wake-up call’ to government to stop slashing defence budget, says SA Navy chief
Nelson Mandela Bay walks tightrope of a wing and a prayer, weather ‘prophet of doom’ - and then finally … rain
Maverick News

Nelson Mandela Bay walks tightrope of a wing and a prayer, weather ‘prophet of doom’ – and then finally … rain

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved

Please peer review 3 community comments before your comment can be posted

X

This article is free to read.

Sign up for free or sign in to continue reading.

Have something to say? Sign up to comment on articles.


FAQ | Contact Us

Nearly there! Create a password to finish signing up with us:

Please enter your password or get a sign in link if you’ve forgotten


Open Sesame! Thanks for signing up.

Breakdowns and Baguettes

Rugby World Cup breaking news, analysis and updates from Maverick Sports Editor, Craig Ray, reporting from France.

Direct to your inbox, free.

A South African Hero: You

There’s a 99.8% chance that this isn’t for you. Only 0.2% of our readers have responded to this call for action.

Those 0.2% of our readers are our hidden heroes, who are fuelling our work and impacting the lives of every South African in doing so. They’re the people who contribute to keep Daily Maverick free for all, including you.

The equation is quite simple: the more members we have, the more reporting and investigations we can do, and the greater the impact on the country.

Be part of that 0.2%. Be a Maverick. Be a Maverick Insider.

Support Daily Maverick→
Payment options