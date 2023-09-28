Defend Truth

NATIONAL STATE ENTERPRISES BILL

Proposed legislation could be cure for government’s R148bn property portfolio headache

Proposed legislation could be cure for government’s R148bn property portfolio headache
(Images: freepik.com | Wikimedia)
By Marianne Merten
28 Sep 2023
0

The potential demise of the Public Enterprises Ministry emerged when the National State Enterprises Bill was released for public comment. The Public Works Ministry could also fall by the wayside under this draft law’s property transfer provisions.

Valued at R148-billion as of 31 March — up in worth by R9-billion since 2017 — the state’s property portfolio is extensive, but managing these properties has been an almost 30-year-long headache within a red tape-ridden administration.

The state today holds 29,169 so-called land parcels with 80,631 improvements, effectively buildings, it emerged at a Public Works briefing on 7 June 2023, according to the Parliamentary Monitoring Group.

The property headache includes national and provincial state asset registers that are still not fully verified and completed — incorporating ex-Bantustan properties proved taxing — and various initiatives to reclaim state properties, like Operation Bring Back from April 2011, as well as the Sisyphean battle of maintaining properties against repeat budget cuts. 

The proposed National State Enterprises Bill holds a way out.

The legislative proposals allow a national state asset management company to establish subsidiaries — for example, one on property — and then for a subsidiary to enter into agreements “to transfer specified property”, according to section 18(1).

Such transactions would be recorded by the Deeds Office, including details of any bond. And in such transactions, according to section 18(3) of the proposed law, “no levy, tax, transfer duty or any other charge or fee imposed by statute may be charged”.

Were a state property subsidiary established, the 2007 Government Immovable Asset Management Act provides the legislative foundation for, as this law puts it, “a uniform immovable asset management framework to promote accountability and transparency in government”.

A Property Management Trading Entity already exists under Public Works that could be transformed into a state property company — as a subsidiary of the state asset management company under national state enterprises legislation.

Read more in Daily Maverick: What’s the new National State Enterprises Bill about?

It’s not unheard of to transfer properties out from under Public Works. According to PMG, MPs in 2018 were told how from May 1999 Foreign Affairs, as International Relations was known then, got control and ownership of all its properties, including abroad, following the required agreement between the ministers of public works (Jeff Radebe), foreign affairs (Alfred Nzo) and public service and administration (Zola Skweyiya).

Transferring responsibility for state properties from Public Works would effectively shut down the portfolio, particularly as the Expanded Public Works Programmes could easily be accommodated in the Labour and Employment Ministry.

Such a move towards a state property manager as a subsidiary of an umbrella asset management company would be a concrete outcome with beneficial prospects, given that the National State Enterprises Bill is badly drafted and conceptualised.

Schedule A of the Bill, instead of detailing which state-owned enterprises (SOEs) would be transferred to a national state asset manager, is left blank in the version published in the Government Gazette in mid-September. It’s unclear how quality public comment can be expected without detailing the government’s intention on the SOE front.

This omission is curious. SOEs have received significant government attention for more than a decade — from the presidential SOE review that recommended mergers, abolitions and restructuring, to the 2022 presidential SOE council. 

But Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan’s performance agreement with the President simply says “sort out governance issues at relevant SOEs”, in the section dealing with public value and trust.

In the politicking within the governing ANC, the minister’s hands may well be tied — the troubled Eskom was meant to be transferred to Mineral Resources and Energy, according to an ANC 2022 conference resolution. 

Like Eskom, Transnet is financially troubled and wrapped in governance controversy, as is Armscor and arms manufacturer Denel, which only in August 2022 managed to settle all staff wages that had been outstanding for several years. The Post Office has had to be bailed out repeatedly in the recent past. Public broadcaster SABC is also cash-strapped.

Only the forestry SOE Safcol, the Development Bank of Southern Africa and the Independent Development Corporation have clean records.

Against this, and consecutive Budgets warning of the negative risk SOEs pose to a fragile economy, turning the R148-billion state property portfolio into a standalone SOE is an attractive option.

The National State Enterprises Bill provides for the phasing-in of various provisions, allowing flexibility — even if the President is the sole shareholder of the envisaged state-owned state asset management company.

However, it’s still a long way off.

Government departments take months to process public input into finalised draft Bills, which must then restart the monthslong way through the Cabinet approval pipeline. Only after the Cabinet gives the nod, is a draft Bill tabled in Parliament.

Given that 2024 is an election year, real movement on the National State Enterprises Bill — and its potential for a state property company to shut down Public Works — is set to occur only from the second half of 2024. DM

Gallery

Comments - Please in order to comment.

Top Reads This Hour

ANC trounced as IFP lands repeat blow in KZN while EFF topples ruling party in North West, delivers scare in Limpopo
Maverick News

ANC trounced as IFP lands repeat blow in KZN while EFF topples ruling party in North West, delivers scare in Limpopo
After the Bell: AngloGold’s sad farewell to South Africa
South Africa

After the Bell: AngloGold’s sad farewell to South Africa
Water crisis – Johannesburg is the next Eskom if we don’t act now
Maverick News

Water crisis – Johannesburg is the next Eskom if we don’t act now
The double-edged sword of privatisation is poised to cut deep into the heart of a failing SA state
Maverick News

The double-edged sword of privatisation is poised to cut deep into the heart of a failing SA state
SAPS boss Masemola tightens the purse strings on food, travel and new appointments costs
Maverick News

SAPS boss Masemola tightens the purse strings on food, travel and new appointments costs

TOP READS IN SECTION

SAPS boss Masemola tightens the purse strings on food, travel and new appointments costs
Maverick News

SAPS boss Masemola tightens the purse strings on food, travel and new appointments costs
ANC trounced as IFP lands repeat blow in KZN while EFF topples ruling party in North West, delivers scare in Limpopo
Maverick News

ANC trounced as IFP lands repeat blow in KZN while EFF topples ruling party in North West, delivers scare in Limpopo
We have ‘destroyed the legitimacy’ of our own Constitution – experts lament South Africans’ unfulfilled rights
Maverick News

We have ‘destroyed the legitimacy’ of our own Constitution – experts lament South Africans’ unfulfilled rights
Water crisis – Johannesburg is the next Eskom if we don’t act now
Maverick News

Water crisis – Johannesburg is the next Eskom if we don’t act now
U-turn — ID parade set for VIP protection unit assault case involving Mashatile’s aides
Maverick News

U-turn — ID parade set for VIP protection unit assault case involving Mashatile’s aides

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved

Please peer review 3 community comments before your comment can be posted

X

This article is free to read.

Sign up for free or sign in to continue reading.

Have something to say? Sign up to comment on articles.


FAQ | Contact Us

Nearly there! Create a password to finish signing up with us:

Please enter your password or get a sign in link if you’ve forgotten


Open Sesame! Thanks for signing up.

Breakdowns and Baguettes

Rugby World Cup breaking news, analysis and updates from Maverick Sports Editor, Craig Ray, reporting from France.

Direct to your inbox, free.

A South African Hero: You

There’s a 99.8% chance that this isn’t for you. Only 0.2% of our readers have responded to this call for action.

Those 0.2% of our readers are our hidden heroes, who are fuelling our work and impacting the lives of every South African in doing so. They’re the people who contribute to keep Daily Maverick free for all, including you.

The equation is quite simple: the more members we have, the more reporting and investigations we can do, and the greater the impact on the country.

Be part of that 0.2%. Be a Maverick. Be a Maverick Insider.

Support Daily Maverick→
Payment options