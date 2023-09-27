Defend Truth

FALLEN

South African Army mourns loss of four soldiers in road accident outside Upington

South African Army mourns loss of four soldiers in road accident outside Upington
From left: SA Army soldiers killed in Upington crash Tsepo Stranger Pieterson, Tsepang Moses Petlane, Chahiem Neville Samuels and Lebogang Siko. (Photos: Supplied)
By Bukamuso Sebata
27 Sep 2023
0

The South African National Defence Force has held a combined memorial service in Upington for four soldiers who died in a road accident on 20 September. They will be buried separately at their respective homes.

In a solemn memorial, the South African National Defence Force (SANDF) bid farewell to four of its own, who lost their lives in an accident that occurred a week ago.

The deceased have been identified as Private Tsepang Moses Petlane, Rifleman Chahiem Neville Samuels, Rifleman Lebogang Siko and Rifleman Tsepo Stranger Pieterson.

The soldiers, members of 8 South African Infantry Battalion, were travelling from Upington in the Northern Cape to Lohatlha.

One military vehicle was towing another at the time. A front tyre burst on the truck being towed and both vehicles overturned. The four soldiers were flung from the truck they were travelling in and were killed when the other vehicle landed on them. They were declared dead on the scene.

Two soldiers were critically injured and were rushed to Dr Harry Surtie Hospital in Upington, while nine others were treated for minor injuries. 

A memorial service was held for the four soldiers on Wednesday at the army base in Upington. Family members, friends and fellow soldiers gathered to pay their last respects.

Private Petlane will be laid to rest on 30 September in Zastron; Rfn Samuels will be buried on 20 September in Koffiefontein; Rfn Siko will be buried on the same day in Soweto, and Rfn Pieterson will be interred on 7 October in Kimberley.

Lieutenant Colonel T Joseph, officer commanding 8 SAI, expressed his condolences to the families of the deceased.

“As a unit, we grieve the lives of such honourable soldiers who have departed from the mechanised families. As soldiers of the South African Army, we are often faced with occurrences of brave tales, but this serves as the most heart-wrenching tribute.

“The characters and personalities witnessed give testimonies to the high standard of upbringing and good homes the beloveds came from. Many who were honoured to serve alongside these soldiers have received nothing but respect and genuine adoration.”

Joseph bid an emotional farewell to his soldiers: “As the time of presenting the final salute approaches, we shall mark your presence in the sands of time. The life of a soldier is difficult not because of the expectations, but the courage to fight on when morale has been tested. The sacrifice made keeps our flag high and is not moved because the wind blows but by the souls of all who die protecting it.”

Also extending their condolences were Defence Minister Thandi Modise, Deputy Defence Minister Thabang Makwetla, SANDF Chief General Rudzani Maphwanya and SA Army Chief Lieutenant General Lawrence Mbatha.

Naval tragedy

Also on 20 September, three Navy personnel died in a submarine incident off Kommetjie, Cape Town. They were Lieutenant Commander Gillian Elizabeth Hector, Master Warrant Officer William Masela Mathipa and Warrant Officer Mmokwapa Lucas Mojela.

The tragedy occurred when a wave swept them and four other crew members off the deck of the submarine and into a particularly rough sea. An inquiry into the incident is under way. DM

Gallery

Comments - Please in order to comment.

Top Reads This Hour

Why more than two months worth of rain fell in Western Cape weekend storm
South Africa

Why more than two months worth of rain fell in Western Cape weekend storm
After the Bell: AngloGold’s sad farewell to South Africa
South Africa

After the Bell: AngloGold’s sad farewell to South Africa
U-turn — ID parade set for VIP protection unit assault case involving Mashatile’s aides
Maverick News

U-turn — ID parade set for VIP protection unit assault case involving Mashatile’s aides
SAPS boss Masemola tightens the purse strings on food, travel and new appointments costs
Maverick News

SAPS boss Masemola tightens the purse strings on food, travel and new appointments costs
We have ‘destroyed the legitimacy’ of our own Constitution – experts lament South Africans’ unfulfilled rights
Maverick News

We have ‘destroyed the legitimacy’ of our own Constitution – experts lament South Africans’ unfulfilled rights

TOP READS IN SECTION

Cape of Storms - capturing the wild weather from Kalk Bay to Simon’s Town
Maverick News

Cape of Storms – capturing the wild weather from Kalk Bay to Simon’s Town
Minister Mchunu slams absentee Joburg mayor after two-thirds of the city hit by water cuts
Maverick News

Minister Mchunu slams absentee Joburg mayor after two-thirds of the city hit by water cuts
Downpours and gales wreak havoc across Western Cape over the heritage weekend
Maverick News

Downpours and gales wreak havoc across Western Cape over the heritage weekend
SAPS boss Masemola tightens the purse strings on food, travel and new appointments costs
Maverick News

SAPS boss Masemola tightens the purse strings on food, travel and new appointments costs
We have ‘destroyed the legitimacy’ of our own Constitution – experts lament South Africans’ unfulfilled rights
Maverick News

We have ‘destroyed the legitimacy’ of our own Constitution – experts lament South Africans’ unfulfilled rights

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved

Please peer review 3 community comments before your comment can be posted

X

This article is free to read.

Sign up for free or sign in to continue reading.

Have something to say? Sign up to comment on articles.


FAQ | Contact Us

Nearly there! Create a password to finish signing up with us:

Please enter your password or get a sign in link if you’ve forgotten


Open Sesame! Thanks for signing up.

Breakdowns and Baguettes

Rugby World Cup breaking news, analysis and updates from Maverick Sports Editor, Craig Ray, reporting from France.

Direct to your inbox, free.

Become a Maverick Insider

This could have been a paywall

On another site this would have been a paywall. Maverick Insider keeps our content free for all.

A South African Hero: You

There’s a 99.8% chance that this isn’t for you. Only 0.2% of our readers have responded to this call for action.

Those 0.2% of our readers are our hidden heroes, who are fuelling our work and impacting the lives of every South African in doing so. They’re the people who contribute to keep Daily Maverick free for all, including you.

The equation is quite simple: the more members we have, the more reporting and investigations we can do, and the greater the impact on the country.

Be part of that 0.2%. Be a Maverick. Be a Maverick Insider.

Support Daily Maverick→
Payment options