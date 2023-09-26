Minister Ibrahim Patel will be speaking at the Competition Commission's conference. (Photo: Phill Magakoe / Gallo Images via Getty Images)

International Day of Awareness of Food Loss and Waste Reduction is commemorated on 29 September, with the 2023 theme “Reducing food loss and waste: Taking Action to Transform Food Systems”. This is an opportunity to call to action both the public (national or local authorities) and the private sector (businesses and individuals), to prioritise actions and move ahead with innovation to reduce food loss and waste towards restoring and building back better and resilient-ready, food systems according to the United Nations.

Food loss and waste is a global problem. An estimated 10.3 million tonnes of food and beverages are wasted per year in South Africa (about a third of the food available), yet 9.34 million people in South Africa suffer from acute food insecurity and almost 20% of South African households have inadequate access to food, according to the Consumer Goods Council of South Africa.

Thursday 28 September is World Maritime Day. The day aims to highlight the promotion of sustainable shipping and sustainable maritime development and is one of the major priorities of the International Maritime Organization (IMO). Therefore, energy efficiency, new technology and innovation, maritime education and training, maritime security, maritime traffic management and the development of the maritime infrastructure: the development and implementation of global standards covering these and other issues will underpin IMO’s commitment to provide the institutional framework necessary for a green and sustainable global maritime transportation system.

On Thursday, 28 September at 5:30 pm for 6 pm the Legal Resources Centre will host the 12th Bram Fischer Memorial Lecture to celebrate the life and honour the work of anti-apartheid activist Bram Fischer — a lawyer who played a pivotal role as a legal defence of anti-apartheid figures, including Nelson Mandela.

Former Democratic Alliance Member of Parliament and the co-founder and CEO of Futurelect, Lindiwe Mazibuko, will be the speaker at the lecture.

Venue: Bowmans Auditorium11 Alice Lane, Sandton, Johannesburg.

On Thursday and Friday, 28/29 September from 8 am to 6 pm, the Competition Commission is hosting the 17th Annual competition conference to tackle the National Health Bill, food prices, economic transformation and deconcentration.

Venue: The Canvas Riversands Conference Centre, Fourways.

Minister Ebrahim Patel (Minister of Trade, Industry and Competition) will be the Keynote speaker.

“Discussions will include an exploration of the impact of various factors, such as ‘greedflation,’ on food inflation and how competition enforcement can proactively address such issues. Additionally, conference attendees will deliberate on challenges in merger control, including serial acquisitions and public interest provisions, and competition authorities’ role in promoting deconcentration. Pertinent local issues, such as competition enforcement in the National Health Insurance (NHI) transition and the development of a more competitive and resilient energy market, will undoubtedly spark interesting discussions,” said Siyabulela Makunga, spokesperson of the commission.

On Thursday, 28 Sep from 4 pm to 5pm, the UKZN Centre for Civil Society is inviting you to a Zoom session of the CCS Webinar Series. Please note changing times to accommodate speakers from international time zones.

Webinar: Navigating South Africa’s Shrinking Civic Space: A Case of Black Sash

Speaker: Danford Chibvongodze — academic and fellow at the Civil Society Centre, who has researched extensively into urban informality, black radicalism, sustainability, racialised bodies and social movements.

On Friday, 29 September from 10 am to 1 pm, the first-ever Environmental and Social Justice Career Fair hosted by the Environmental Law Association of South Africa in collaboration with the Wits School of Law and Wits Law Students Council, to learn about careers for the future.

Venue: Wits School of Law, University of the Witwatersrand (in-person)

“A range of organisations, firms, and institutes tackling intersecting justice struggles will be hosting stalls and available to answer students’ questions. The goal is to empower students to cultivate a wider conception of what one can do, and offer, with a law degree in pursuit of a just and sustainable future in South Africa and beyond. If you would like to embark on a career path that addresses intersecting struggles for justice related to the climate crisis and human rights, this career fair is for you,” the event brief reads.

On Saturday, 30 September from 9 am to 11 am, the South African Depression and Anxiety Group and South African National Editors Forum invites journalists from all press and media outlets in South Africa and across Africa for “Responsible Reporting for Suicide”.

On Saturday, 30 September from 9 am to 11 am, the South African Depression and Anxiety Group and South African National Editors Forum invites journalists from all press and media outlets in South Africa and across Africa for "Responsible Reporting for Suicide".

Top experts and seasoned media professionals, will discuss responsible reporting guidelines, sensitive language surrounding suicide, and effective suicide prevention strategies.

On Saturday, 30 September, from 9 am to 2 pm, the Yeoville Bellevue Ratepayers Association will host a Clean up day in Yeoville, Johannesburg. Residents will meet at the Corner of Cavendish and Page Street.

Check poster for details on what to bring. DM