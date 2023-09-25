Sport

RUGBY

Ireland’s quarterfinal curse hovers over win against Springboks

Ireland’s quarterfinal curse hovers over win against Springboks
Dan Sheehan and Mack Hansen (No 14) celebrate the latter's try against the Springboks at Stade de France at the weekend. (Photo: Christian Liewig/Corbis/Getty Images)
By Mitch Phillips for Reuters
25 Sep 2023
0

Ireland are now the overwhelming favourites to win Rugby World Cup 2023 after beating the Springboks in an epic battle in Paris. But can they kick on?

Bleary-eyed Ireland fans returned to work on Monday after a weekend celebrating their 13-8 win over South Africa as if they had won the World Cup, but those with longer memories recognised it was a little early to start planning the Dublin bus parade.

Hovering in the background is Ireland’s quarterfinal curse; their spectacular failure to have ever won a knockout game in the history of the tournament, even when going into that phase on the back of massive pool wins.

“We’ve been there, done it, topped the pool and then lost,” winger Tommy Bowe, who played in the 2011 and 2015 quarterfinal defeats told the BBC. “And to be honest those two quarterfinals were probably more ‘winnable’ than this time.”

In 2011 Ireland surprised Australia 15-6 at Eden Park to top their pool and earn a quarterfinal against Wales, only to lose 22-10.

Four years later France were their big pool rivals and they beat them convincingly 24-9 in Cardiff, but were then blown away 43-20 by Argentina in the last eight.

It was a different route, with the same end game, in 2019 when Ireland arrived at the tournament as the world number one but were shocked 19-12 by Japan. Second place in the pool came with consequences – New Zealand – and a 46-14 thrashing.

This year, when they are riding an extraordinary wave of success and fully deserving of their number one status, they face a likely quarterfinal as daunting as any of their previous tournaments – probably New Zealand, but possibly France, in Paris.

Their form means they should fear nobody. Saturday’s victory was a third in a row against the Springboks, they have won a series in New Zealand, won three in a row against Australia, four against England and took a Six Nations grand slam by ending France’s 14-game unbeaten run this year.

Job not done

Ireland’s quarterfinal curse hovers over win against Springboks

Ireland head coach Andy Farrel looks at the Rugby World Cup France 2023 match between South Africa and Ireland at Stade de France in Paris on 23 September 2023. (Photo: Shaun Botterill/Getty Images)

But that historical failure to kick on at a World Cup is always there.

Flyhalf Johnny Sexton has suffered first hand and was doing all he could in the aftermath of Saturday’s victory not to get too far ahead.

“We have to keep our feet on the ground and also strive for a better game,” he said.

“We’ve had some big wins in pool stages before. [This win] is right up there, but we’ve got to make it count now. We’ve got to back it up against Scotland and make sure we do the business to get out of the pool.”

Remarkably, for all the quarterfinal talk, that is still not guaranteed as if Scotland beat Romania as expected and then somehow shock the Irish in Paris, with the right combination of bonus points, Ireland could still finish third.

That would no doubt take first place in their history of coming down to earth with a bang, but it looks an extremely unlikely scenario in a fixture where Ireland have won 12 of the last 13 stretching back nine years, and when they could still progress with a narrow defeat.

Coach Andy Farrell has spent most of the last year trying to dampen down expectations and was sticking to the script after Saturday’s win.

“It’s wonderful to win but there’s not much in it and I think the best thing about it for us is that we get to feel the intensity of a big game within this World Cup and I know what that feels like further down the line,” said the coach, who played for England in their run to the 2007 final.

“We’ve got very good at not getting too emotional but we’re concentrating on Scotland now and that’s all that matters.” Reuters/DM

Gallery

Comments - Please in order to comment.

Top Reads This Hour

Springboks’ forward selections in the spotlight following breakdown blowout in Paris
Sport

Springboks’ forward selections in the spotlight following breakdown blowout in Paris
Eskom’s contested private intelligence files clearly ‘cannot be ignored’, SIU chief tells Parliament
Maverick News

Eskom’s contested private intelligence files clearly ‘cannot be ignored’, SIU chief tells Parliament
Police to probe pipeline ‘sabotage’ after major Durban water outages
Maverick News

Police to probe pipeline ‘sabotage’ after major Durban water outages
Boks face low road after Ireland win a thriller in Paris to underline favourites status
Maverick News

Boks face low road after Ireland win a thriller in Paris to underline favourites status
Mpumalanga police seize mining equipment worth R60m during crackdown on illegal coal mine
Maverick News

Mpumalanga police seize mining equipment worth R60m during crackdown on illegal coal mine

TOP READS IN SECTION

Boks face low road after Ireland win a thriller in Paris to underline favourites status
Maverick News

Boks face low road after Ireland win a thriller in Paris to underline favourites status
Competition Commission probes Nike after retailers’ replica Bok jersey scrum
Maverick News

Competition Commission probes Nike after retailers’ replica Bok jersey scrum
Nienaber and Kolisi confident Boks can win Rugby World Cup despite Ireland setback in Paris
Maverick News

Nienaber and Kolisi confident Boks can win Rugby World Cup despite Ireland setback in Paris
South Africa versus Ireland - clash of the rugby warrior elite
Maverick News

South Africa versus Ireland – clash of the rugby warrior elite
Forward-thinking Boks have a clear game plan of finesse, intelligence and brute force
Maverick News

Forward-thinking Boks have a clear game plan of finesse, intelligence and brute force

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved

Please peer review 3 community comments before your comment can be posted

B&B

Breakdowns & Baguettes: Ireland review

Join Maverick Sports editor Craig Ray and former Springbok assistant coach Gary Gold on Tuesday, 26 September at 5pm as they discuss South Africa’s loss to Ireland and all the big moments from the Rugby World Cup.

Become a Maverick Insider

This could have been a paywall

On another site this would have been a paywall. Maverick Insider keeps our content free for all.

Become an Insider

A South African Hero: You

There’s a 99.8% chance that this isn’t for you. Only 0.2% of our readers have responded to this call for action.

Those 0.2% of our readers are our hidden heroes, who are fuelling our work and impacting the lives of every South African in doing so. They’re the people who contribute to keep Daily Maverick free for all, including you.

The equation is quite simple: the more members we have, the more reporting and investigations we can do, and the greater the impact on the country.

Be part of that 0.2%. Be a Maverick. Be a Maverick Insider.

Support Daily Maverick→
Payment options