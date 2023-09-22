Kidnappings such as this have been going on for a “very long time”, said Thami Dish of the Thami Dish Foundation, which provides counselling and other trauma services to queer victims.

He was reacting to the arrest of seven suspects who allegedly used the Grindr gay dating app to kidnap the Wits student, as it emerged that the suspects have been linked to at least 85 such cases involving members of the LGBTQ community.

The 18-year-old was kidnapped on 19 September and rescued the next day from the Denver men’s hostel in the east of Johannesburg, in an operation by a multidisciplinary team led by Gauteng police commissioner Lieutenant-General Elias Mawela.

The operation involved Gauteng Crime Intelligence, Hillbrow detectives and Johannesburg Trio Detectives, as well as private security firms, including Vision Tactical, Organised Crime Investigations, JT VIP, Johannesburg Metro Police K9, Cellular Data Investigation experts, CAP Security and the Fidelity Strategic Team.

Police said the seven would be charged with kidnapping and extortion after allegedly demanding a R30,000 ransom from the victim’s family.

“The student was reported missing the same day by his roommate. It is reported that he was lured to the suspects through a dating site called Grindr. The suspects demanded R30,000 from his family for his safe return,” police said on Thursday.

The police had arrested one suspect who was trying to withdraw the ransom money, which led to the discovery of the victim and the arrest of the six other suspects.

“The victim was rushed to hospital for medical attention.”

Lurking danger

Dish said he was pleased with the arrests, although it was merely a “good start”, since, worryingly, no arrests had been made in connection with previous kidnappings.

These incidents had been occurring for a long time and it was clear that a syndicate was on the prowl, he added.

“It’s been going on for a very long time and we have been reporting this to police stations. I have referred some cases to NPOs that provide trauma services,” Dish told Daily Maverick on Friday.

Once again, this horrific crime reflects the violence and discrimination our LGBTQI+ community continues to face.

The Wits kidnapping highlighted yet again the dangers of online dating. These kidnappings had been going on for a “very long time”.

He said queer people have many ways to connect with potential partners, some of which leave them vulnerable to kidnappers.

“If you look at what Tinder does, it connects people who are looking for love. It’s the same experience with Grindr but obviously vulnerable queer people are the target on the Grindr app.

“The app connects people and they meet in hotels where suddenly assailants will appear from cupboards and kidnap the victims for ransom.”

His foundation had not handled cases specifically involving Wits University students.

Targets of violence

Keval Harie of the GALA Queer Archive said on Friday: “This story is really disconcerting. Especially as these kidnappings have been going on for quite a while. Once again, this horrific crime reflects the violence and discrimination our LGBTQI+ community continues to face.”

GALA Queer Archive raises awareness around the lives of LGBTQIA+ people.

Expert advice

When asked what potential partners should look out for when meeting their online dates, security expert Herman Bosman said: “Obtain full details of the person scheduled to meet (ID, passport and address).”

There were several things to look out for, including: