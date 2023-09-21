Defend Truth

MADAM & EVE

That Voodoo That You Do So Well

That Voodoo That You Do So Well
By Stephen Francis & Rico
21 Sep 2023
0
Gallery

Comments - Please in order to comment.

Top Reads This Hour

Three dead, five rescued in SA Navy submarine disaster off Kommetjie, Cape Town
Maverick News

Three dead, five rescued in SA Navy submarine disaster off Kommetjie, Cape Town
Dirco deputy minister defends Ramaphosa’s presence at Mnangagwa’s inauguration – it was ‘procedural’
Maverick News

Dirco deputy minister defends Ramaphosa’s presence at Mnangagwa’s inauguration – it was ‘procedural’
Standard Bank employees’ brutality against Daily Maverick journalist is bad omen for SA’s freedom of expression
Maverick News

Standard Bank employees’ brutality against Daily Maverick journalist is bad omen for SA’s freedom of expression
Joburg city officials cut illegal power to hijacked buildings, and more from around the world
Maverick Life

Joburg city officials cut illegal power to hijacked buildings, and more from around the world
Velenkosini Hlabisa: Buthelezi ‘was happy knowing the IFP was in safe hands’
Maverick News

Velenkosini Hlabisa: Buthelezi ‘was happy knowing the IFP was in safe hands’

TOP READS IN SECTION

Three dead, five rescued in SA Navy submarine disaster off Kommetjie, Cape Town
Maverick News

Three dead, five rescued in SA Navy submarine disaster off Kommetjie, Cape Town
Boks make a huge statement of intent as they go 7/1 against Ireland
Maverick News

Boks make a huge statement of intent as they go 7/1 against Ireland
Climate activists, journalist forcibly ejected from Standard Bank HQ anti-fossil fuel protest
South Africa

Climate activists, journalist forcibly ejected from Standard Bank HQ anti-fossil fuel protest
ANC, alliance partners push back on Treasury’s cost cuts ahead of 2024 elections
Maverick News

ANC, alliance partners push back on Treasury’s cost cuts ahead of 2024 elections
Ireland shrug off Boks’ 7/1 split as tension ramps up for Le Crunch in Paris
Maverick News

Ireland shrug off Boks’ 7/1 split as tension ramps up for Le Crunch in Paris

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved

Please peer review 3 community comments before your comment can be posted

X

This article is free to read.

Sign up for free or sign in to continue reading.

Have something to say? Sign up to comment on articles.


FAQ | Contact Us

Nearly there! Create a password to finish signing up with us:

Please enter your password or get a sign in link if you’ve forgotten


Open Sesame! Thanks for signing up.

Breakdowns and Baguettes

Get your updates on the Rugby World Cup, with Maverick Sports editor Craig Ray reporting from Paris, direct to your inbox free of charge.

Stronger Together

All our journalism, including our Rugby World Cup coverage, is completely free because being #StrongerTogether means leaving no one behind. Especially those who can’t afford to pay.

Become a Maverick Insider

A South African Hero: You

There’s a 99.8% chance that this isn’t for you. Only 0.2% of our readers have responded to this call for action.

Those 0.2% of our readers are our hidden heroes, who are fuelling our work and impacting the lives of every South African in doing so. They’re the people who contribute to keep Daily Maverick free for all, including you.

The equation is quite simple: the more members we have, the more reporting and investigations we can do, and the greater the impact on the country.

Be part of that 0.2%. Be a Maverick. Be a Maverick Insider.

Support Daily Maverick→
Payment options