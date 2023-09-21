Sport

Nortje and Magala miss Cricket World Cup, with Phehlukwayo and Williams replacing them

Sisanda Magala of South Africa has struggled to recover from a knee injury and will miss the Cricket World Cup. (Photo: Gallo Images)
By Keanan Hemmonsbey
21 Sep 2023
Pace bowlers Anrich Nortje and Sisanda Magala will both miss the Cricket World Cup in India after failing to recover sufficiently from their respective injuries.

Fast bowlers Anrich Nortje and Sisanda Magala have both been ruled out of the Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023 in India starting on 5 October.

Nortje has a suspected low back (lumbar) stress fracture and will be under the care of a specialist team on the next steps in his recovery.

The 29-year-old pace bowler experienced lower back spasms during the second One-Day International (ODI) against Australia earlier this month and underwent specialist assessments and scans.

It is the second consecutive 50-over World Cup Nortje will miss through injury after he suffered a fractured right thumb in the lead-up to the 2019 edition of the tournament.

Nortje is one of the fastest bowlers in the world, often reaching 150km/h with the ball.

Anrich Nortje of South Africa will miss the Cricket World Cup due to injury. (Photo: Alex Davidson/Getty Images)

Magala, meanwhile, was part of the recent white-ball tour against Australia. But he struggled with a knee injury throughout.

According to Cricket South Africa, the quick bowler was given every opportunity for a full recovery and subsequent participation at the World Cup. However, it was decided that the risk associated with his inclusion in the squad outweighed his value to the team.

Magala has been South Africa’s leading death bowler in recent times.

Head coach Rob Walter has named Dolphins all-rounder Andile Phehlukwayo and Titans seam bowler Lizaad Williams in the finalised 15-player squad.

Phehlukwayo played a pivotal role in the Proteas’ come-from-behind series win over Australia in the ODI series. 

Andile Phehlukwayo of South Africa during the 1st Royal London Series One Day International match between England and South Africa at Emirates Riverside on 19 July, 2022 in Chester-le-Street, England. (Photo: Nathan Stirk/Getty Images)

Williams was the pick of the Proteas bowlers in the T20I series against the same opposition, although the home side ultimately lost the series 3-0.

“It’s hugely disappointing for Anrich and Sisanda to be missing out on the 50-over World Cup,” Walter said.

“Both are quality players that add immense value to the Proteas. We sympathise with their omission and will continue to provide all the necessary support as they work towards their return to competitive action,” the coach continued.

“This provides an opportunity for Andile and Lizaad on the global stage. Both players have been part of our winter programs, as well as having represented South Africa in the recent white-ball tour against Australia. 

“They offer great skill sets and we’re excited to have them complete the 15-player squad for this year’s World Cup.”

The Proteas depart for India on Saturday, 23 September. DM

South Africa Squad – Men’s Cricket World Cup India 2023

Temba Bavuma (captain, Lions), Gerald Coetzee (Titans), Quinton de Kock (Titans), Reeza Hendricks (Lions), Marco Jansen (Warriors), Heinrich Klaasen (Titans), Keshav Maharaj (Dolphins), Aiden Markram (Titans), David Miller (Dolphins), Lungi Ngidi ( Titans), Andile Phehlukwayo (Dolphins), Kagiso Rabada (Lions), Tabraiz Shamsi (Titans), Rassie van der Dussen (Lions) and Lizaad Williams (Titans).

