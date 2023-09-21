Sport

RWC 2023

Ireland bring in Gibson-Park for Pool B showdown with Springboks

Ireland bring in Gibson-Park for Pool B showdown with Springboks
Johnny Sexton of Ireland shouts instructions during the Rugby World Cup France 2023 match against Tonga at Stade de la Beaujoire in Nantes on 16 September. (Photo: Mike Hewitt / Getty Images)
By Nick Said
21 Sep 2023
0

Ireland stuck to a five-three split between forwards and backs despite the Boks going with seven forwards for their massive Rugby World Cup 2023 showdown.

Ireland named scrumhalf Jamison Gibson-Park in their only change for the crunch Rugby World Cup Pool B clash with South Africa in Paris on Saturday, as coach Andy Farrell selected an unchanged pack with a 5-3 split between forwards and backs on the bench.

The fixture is expected to go a long way to deciding who finishes top of the group and the winning side, if there is to be one, will have one foot in the quarterfinals.

Read more in Daily Maverick: Rugby World Cup Newshub

It is also a meeting between the two top-ranked teams in the world, with Ireland looking to hold on to their place at the summit, earned on the back of a superb run of 15 wins in a row.

Johnny Sexton will lead the side from flyhalf alongside Gibson-Park, who is the only change from the team that defeated Tonga 59-16 in their previous game.

Conor Murray drops to the bench as one of three backline options among the replacements, along with flyhalf Jack Crowley and centre Robbie Henshaw.

ireland boks

Ireland lock Tadhg Beirne scores a try in the Rugby World Cup France 2023 match against Romania at Stade de Bordeaux on 9 September 2023. (Photo: Hans van der Valk / BSR Agency / Getty Images)

South Africa’s decision to choose seven forwards on the bench was never likely to change Ireland’s plans, but could be a factor in the final 20 minutes if they hold the physical edge and can produce greater speed at the breakdown.

Mack Hansen and James Lowe will be the two Ireland wings, Hugo Keenan is at fullback and Bundee Aki will win a 50th cap at centre as part of a midfield that also includes Garry Ringrose.

Hooker Ronan Kelleher will have props Andrew Porter and Tadhg Furlong on either side of him and the second row contains Tadhg Beirne and James Ryan.

Caelan Doris is at number eight with Peter O’Mahony and Josh van der Flier the two flankers.

Hooker Dan Sheehan has recovered from injury to be named among the replacements for what would be his World Cup debut.

Ireland beat South Africa 19-16 when the teams last met in Dublin in November, and have won seven of the last 11 against the Springboks.

Somewhat surprisingly, this will be the first meeting between the two teams at a World Cup. Reuters/DM

Team: 15-Hugo Keenan, 14-Mack Hansen, 13-Garry Ringrose, 12-Bundee Aki, 11-James Lowe, 10-Johnny Sexton, 9-Jamison Gibson-Park, 1-Andrew Porter, 2-Ronan Kelleher, 3-Tadhg Furlong, 4-Tadhg Beirne, 5-James Ryan, 6-Peter O’Mahony, 7-Josh van der Flier, 8-Caelan Doris

Replacements: 16-Dan Sheehan, 17-David Kilcoyne, 18-Finlay Bealham, 19-Iain Henderson, 20-Ryan Baird, 21-Conor Murray, 22-Jack Crowley, 23-Robbie Henshaw

Gallery

Comments - Please in order to comment.

Top Reads This Hour

Three dead, five rescued in SA Navy submarine disaster off Kommetjie, Cape Town
Maverick News

Three dead, five rescued in SA Navy submarine disaster off Kommetjie, Cape Town
Dirco deputy minister defends Ramaphosa’s presence at Mnangagwa’s inauguration – it was ‘procedural’
Maverick News

Dirco deputy minister defends Ramaphosa’s presence at Mnangagwa’s inauguration – it was ‘procedural’
Standard Bank employees’ brutality against Daily Maverick journalist is bad omen for SA’s freedom of expression
Maverick News

Standard Bank employees’ brutality against Daily Maverick journalist is bad omen for SA’s freedom of expression
Joburg city officials cut illegal power to hijacked buildings, and more from around the world
Maverick Life

Joburg city officials cut illegal power to hijacked buildings, and more from around the world
Velenkosini Hlabisa: Buthelezi ‘was happy knowing the IFP was in safe hands’
Maverick News

Velenkosini Hlabisa: Buthelezi ‘was happy knowing the IFP was in safe hands’

TOP READS IN SECTION

Three dead, five rescued in SA Navy submarine disaster off Kommetjie, Cape Town
Maverick News

Three dead, five rescued in SA Navy submarine disaster off Kommetjie, Cape Town
Boks make a huge statement of intent as they go 7/1 against Ireland
Maverick News

Boks make a huge statement of intent as they go 7/1 against Ireland
Climate activists, journalist forcibly ejected from Standard Bank HQ anti-fossil fuel protest
South Africa

Climate activists, journalist forcibly ejected from Standard Bank HQ anti-fossil fuel protest
ANC, alliance partners push back on Treasury’s cost cuts ahead of 2024 elections
Maverick News

ANC, alliance partners push back on Treasury’s cost cuts ahead of 2024 elections
Ireland shrug off Boks’ 7/1 split as tension ramps up for Le Crunch in Paris
Maverick News

Ireland shrug off Boks’ 7/1 split as tension ramps up for Le Crunch in Paris

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved

Please peer review 3 community comments before your comment can be posted

X

This article is free to read.

Sign up for free or sign in to continue reading.

Have something to say? Sign up to comment on articles.


FAQ | Contact Us

Nearly there! Create a password to finish signing up with us:

Please enter your password or get a sign in link if you’ve forgotten


Open Sesame! Thanks for signing up.

Breakdowns and Baguettes

Get your updates on the Rugby World Cup, with Maverick Sports editor Craig Ray reporting from Paris, direct to your inbox free of charge.

Stronger Together

All our journalism, including our Rugby World Cup coverage, is completely free because being #StrongerTogether means leaving no one behind. Especially those who can’t afford to pay.

Become a Maverick Insider

A South African Hero: You

There’s a 99.8% chance that this isn’t for you. Only 0.2% of our readers have responded to this call for action.

Those 0.2% of our readers are our hidden heroes, who are fuelling our work and impacting the lives of every South African in doing so. They’re the people who contribute to keep Daily Maverick free for all, including you.

The equation is quite simple: the more members we have, the more reporting and investigations we can do, and the greater the impact on the country.

Be part of that 0.2%. Be a Maverick. Be a Maverick Insider.

Support Daily Maverick→
Payment options