Maverick Citizen

THE ACTIONISTS

Giving a voice to unheard communities, and the art of protesting peacefully and effectively

Giving a voice to unheard communities, and the art of protesting peacefully and effectively
Sindile Soxokashe. (Photo: Thom Pierce_The Actionists)
By Thom Pierce
14 Sep 2023
0

Sandile Soxokashe is not ashamed of taking part in the 2013 riots in Bekkersdal. It shaped him into who he is today — a man who cares deeply about his community.

In 2013, the Gauteng town of Bekkersdal went through 10 months of protests sparked by the lack of service delivery in the area. The protests turned to riots, government buildings were torched, people were hurt and valuable infrastructure was destroyed.  

Sandile Soxokashe was a 15-year-old boy at the time and, desperate to help bring about change, he became actively involved in the protests. In hindsight, he sees it as a valuable lesson in his journey to becoming an activist, a steep learning curve teaching him how things shouldn’t be done.  

Government buildings in Bekkersdal that were destroyed have been demolished and the land is disused and vacant. Residents now have to travel long distances to access government facilities.  

Ten years later, Soxokashe has started an initiative called Be The Future Foundation, which educates the community about safe, legal and effective forms of protest. He is passionate about change, but he knows that it will not come about if communities make the same mistakes that were made in Bekkersdal.  

Be The Future Foundation is working together with the NPO Right To Protest to produce comprehensive workshops that educate communities while also training their own volunteers to become mediators between the community and the government.  

They have zero budget, but are so passionate that the three directors and 10 volunteers meet twice a week to produce the course that will lead them in their quest to give a new, more effective, louder and more peaceful voice to unheard communities.  

In addition to the training workshops for protesting, not rioting, Be The Future Foundation is developing workshops for schools to teach children about their constitutional rights, so they can become more active citizens. They believe the lethargy that has befallen many people in South Africa is a direct result of not knowing how to make a change and of being unclear about what that change should be. 

Soxokashe is not ashamed that he took part in the 2013 riots in Bekkersdal. It shaped him into who he is today. And who he is today is a man who cares deeply about his community and wants its members to have agency and a voice, and to push for effective and long-lasting change. DM 

The Actionists was launched in early 2023 by photographer Thom Pierce. It consists of on-the-ground problem solvers, community activists, climate campaigners and human rights defenders who engage in direct action. They are people anyone can turn to in difficult circumstances: a growing community of people who care about the future of South Africa. Through a series of photographic stories, Pierce profiles these people. Through a website, discussion forum and social media, the aim is to provide ways for people to get involved. 

Nominate Actionists in your circle at www.theactionists.co.za or email [email protected]

Gallery

Comments - Please in order to comment.

Top Reads This Hour

Guptas R366m payback offer to IDC signed, sealed, delivered
Maverick News

Guptas R366m payback offer to IDC signed, sealed, delivered
Get ready for another 52 weeks of heavy load shedding as Eskom forecasts dark days ahead
Maverick News

Get ready for another 52 weeks of heavy load shedding as Eskom forecasts dark days ahead
Marx, Etzebeth injuries may force tactical rethink ahead of Ireland showdown
Maverick News

Marx, Etzebeth injuries may force tactical rethink ahead of Ireland showdown
Cape’s missing great white shark mystery solved, with implications for cross-border conservation
Africa

Cape’s missing great white shark mystery solved, with implications for cross-border conservation
Whistle-blower says Gauteng crime prevention wardens are unprepared and unqualified
Maverick News

Whistle-blower says Gauteng crime prevention wardens are unprepared and unqualified

TOP READS IN SECTION

How two Western Cape towns ran dry - Coke bottles, missing director, ageing canals, broken pipes
Maverick News

How two Western Cape towns ran dry – Coke bottles, missing director, ageing canals, broken pipes
Second appeal blow to Zuma’s private prosecution attempts, as judges say Mpofu tried to ‘mislead’ court
Maverick News

Second appeal blow to Zuma’s private prosecution attempts, as judges say Mpofu tried to ‘mislead’ court
Whistle-blower says Gauteng crime prevention wardens are unprepared and unqualified
Maverick News

Whistle-blower says Gauteng crime prevention wardens are unprepared and unqualified
ActionSA will take ‘middle ground’ on immigration, says Mashaba
Maverick News

ActionSA will take ‘middle ground’ on immigration, says Mashaba
Cell number recycling by SA networks leaves customers fuming and inconvenienced
Maverick News

Cell number recycling by SA networks leaves customers fuming and inconvenienced

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved

Please peer review 3 community comments before your comment can be posted

X

This article is free to read.

Sign up for free or sign in to continue reading.

Have something to say? Sign up to comment on articles.


FAQ | Contact Us

Nearly there! Create a password to finish signing up with us:

Please enter your password or get a sign in link if you’ve forgotten


Open Sesame! Thanks for signing up.

Breakdowns and Baguettes

Get your updates on the Rugby World Cup, with Maverick Sports editor Craig Ray reporting from Paris, direct to your inbox free of charge.

Maverick Citizen has got you covered.

In need of some good news? Maverick Citizen has got you covered.

South African citizens throughout the country are standing up for human rights.Stay informed, connected and inspired by our weekly FREE Maverick Citizen newsletter.

Become a Maverick Insider

This could have been a paywall

On another site this would have been a paywall. Maverick Insider keeps our content free for all.

A South African Hero: You

There’s a 99.8% chance that this isn’t for you. Only 0.2% of our readers have responded to this call for action.

Those 0.2% of our readers are our hidden heroes, who are fuelling our work and impacting the lives of every South African in doing so. They’re the people who contribute to keep Daily Maverick free for all, including you.

The equation is quite simple: the more members we have, the more reporting and investigations we can do, and the greater the impact on the country.

Be part of that 0.2%. Be a Maverick. Be a Maverick Insider.

Support Daily Maverick→
Payment options