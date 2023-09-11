Friday is International Day of Democracy the 2023 Theme is “Empowering the next generation”

This year’s theme for the International Day of Democracy, “Empowering the next generation” focuses on young people’s essential role in advancing democracy and ensuring that their voices are included in the decisions that have a profound impact on their world. Young people are the current and future custodians of democracy.

Unresolved conflicts, the rising threat of climate change, and financial turmoil pose a constant threat to democracies around the world. “The walls are closing in on civic spaces,” warns United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres on the International Day of Democracy.

In his message marking the day, the UN chief blames the current spread of mis- and disinformation that is “poisoning public discourse, polarising communities, and eroding trust in institutions,” said Guterres.

On Monday, 11 September from 4 pm MEC Mzi Khumalo will lead the Gauteng Provincial Government to visit Marshalltown fire survivors.

The delegation will visit three sites, see the poster for site details.

On Tuesday, 12 September from 5 pm to 6:30 pm the Annual Steve Biko Bioethics lecture titled: Scientific Racism: Histories, Legacies, & Ethics will take place.

Lecture by Christa Kuljian

Respondent Prof Ames Dhai

This is a hybrid event that will be staged at the Marie Curie Lecture Theatre, Faculty of Health Sciences. Register here to join.

12 September marks 46 years since Steve Biko, in full Bantu Stephen Biko died. He is the celebrated founder of the Black Consciousness Movement in South Africa. His death from injuries suffered while in police custody made him an international martyr for South African Black nationalism. Read the full history here.

On Wednesday 13 September at 1 pm Defend Our Democracy will be having an update meeting on Zoom.

Michael Louis, Lukhona Mnguni, Michael Atkins, and Daryl Swanepoel will share updates on the ConCourt application regarding the Electoral Amendment Act. Please see the link below for the update meeting: join the Zoom meeting.

On Thursday, 14 September at 5:30 for 6 pm, sociologist, development practitioner, activist and a director at the Rivonia Circle Tessa Dooms and Lynsey Ebony Chutel will launch their book Coloured. The two authors and activists will be in conversation with the anchor of Morning Live Sakina Kamwendo. This is supported by Jonathan Ball Publishers and Love Books.

The venue: Love Books, 53 Rustenburg Road, Melville, Johannesburg

Contact: 0117267408

RSVP: [email protected]

On Friday 15 September 2023, 13:00-15:00 The UKZN Centre for Civil Society is inviting you to the Centre for Civil Society — Special Webinar Series “2024 Election Voter Education and Registration”.

“In 2024, South Africa is gearing up for its next general elections. These elections will play a pivotal role in selecting a fresh National Assembly and shaping the provincial legislatures in each region. Notably, these upcoming elections mark the seventh occasion of such democratic processes carried out since the end of apartheid in 1994, with universal adult suffrage as the cornerstone. To empower and engage citizens, this enlightening webinar will focus on demystifying voter education and simplifying the registration process. The overarching aim is to inspire widespread participation and active involvement in the upcoming 2024 elections,” the brief reads. Register here

On Saturday, 16 September at 9 am, a Public Mass Meeting organised by Kopanang Africa Against Xenophobia, Abahlali baseMjondolo, General Industries Workers of SA, Innercity Federation, and other civil movements will take place at the Library Gardens, Johannesburg CBD. The meeting came after the Johannesburg fires that sparked a conversation on housing and dignified living for the working class in the City.

“We are inviting every city resident, worker, trader, student, and community activist, to mention only a few targeted constituencies in and around Johannesburg”.

Jobs in civil society

Section27 is hiring an Attorney. If you’re passionate about human rights, eager to challenge inequality, and want to be part of a dynamic team, this could be your chance. Applications close on 20 September 2023. Apply here

The Equal Education Law Centre is looking for a Candidate Attorney to join our team on a two-year full-time contract. For the application process, visit: more info here.

Last call for applications

Haven’t yet completed your application for the 2024 Mandela Washington Fellowship? Hurry, applications close September 12, 2023. Check out all the application tips we’ve shared to strengthen your application. Apply here.

The Mandela Washington Fellowship for Young African Leaders is the flagship programme of the US Government’s Young African Leaders Initiative (Yali). Yali was created in 2010 and celebrated its 10th anniversary in 2020. Established in 2014, the Mandela Washington Fellowship has brought nearly 6,500 young leaders from every country in Sub-Saharan Africa to the United States for academic and leadership training. The Fellows, between the ages of 25 and 35, are accomplished innovators and leaders in their communities and countries. DM