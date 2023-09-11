Defend Truth

TRANSPORT STRIFE

More pain for commuters as Golden Arrow hikes bus fare yet again

More pain for commuters as Golden Arrow hikes bus fare yet again
From left: A minibus taxi drives through District Six, Cape Town, on 26 July 2018. (Photo: Leila Dougan | A worker refuels a motorcycle in Cape Town on 23 March 2022. (Photo: Dwayne Senior / Bloomberg via Getty Images) | A Golden Arrow bus parked in a depot in Cape Town on 19 April 2018. (Photo: Leila Dougan)
By Velani Ludidi
11 Sep 2023
0

Golden Arrow – which receives a state subsidy of about R1-billion – has blamed rising operational input costs for its latest fare increase.

Cape Town commuters in Cape Town will have to dig deeper into their pockets following the announcement of a fare increase by Golden Arrow Bus Services. 

This comes days after the announcement of huge petrol and diesel price hikes in the country. 

This is a third Golden Arrow fare increase in just 18 months: In March 2022, the company implemented an 8% increase, and in December of the same year there was a 6.95% hike

Bus commuters can expect an average fare increase of 2.7% on 18 September 2023. The price for pensioners will not increase.

The Cape Town-based company cited rising operational input costs, such as fuel, and a legacy of implementing fare increases that are much lower than industry inflation which had placed significant strain on the company’s ability to provide the level of service passengers expected and deserved. 

Golden Arrow

Commuters catch a Golden Arrow Bus in Cape Town on 3 August 2023. (Photo: Shelley Christians)

“In addition to this, contractual rates paid by [the] government have also decreased in real terms,” explained Golden Arrow general manager Derick Meyer. 

“We remain ever cognisant of the impact of fare increases on our passengers and therefore only implement increases when all cost-saving options have been exhausted and absorbing operational cost increases is no longer possible.” 

Meyer did not say how much the government subsidy had decreased. 

Daily Maverick has reported that the company received a subsidy of about R1.1-billion from the provincial government in the 2022/23 financial year. This funding is part of the Public Transport Operations Grant. MyCiTi gets R1.3-billion and Go-George R191-million from the grant.

MyCiti and Golden Arrow operate only in certain parts of Cape Town. With a subsidy of that size, commuters might expect to be shielded from the rising fuel and operational costs, and inflation. 

MyCiTi shut down routes in 2022 following fuel price increases. The taxi industry did not, despite not being subsidised.

No taxi fare hike

The informal taxi industry, which transports most commuters in the province, has, through the South African National Taxi Council, announced that it will be not increasing fares just yet. 

“We have noted the increase of fuel, especially diesel,” said Santaco chairperson Mandla Hermanus. “We have not taken a decision on whether our associations will review their fares, but as a rule we do not normally adjust our prices in relation to the fluctuations in the price of fuel.

He added that they normally review their prices once a year, sometimes once every second year, but this varies from association to association. 

“At the moment our prices will remain as they are, but we will monitor the situation… should there be further increases in the cost of fuel, then we might have to relook our pricing as well.” 

Read more in Daily Maverick: Taxi strike – Some facts on how big the industry is, how much drivers make and the role in crime

Golden Arrow’s interim operating contract with the provincial government makes provision for adjustments to fares to offset operational cost increases. 

To save money, Golden Arrow advises commuters to buy a GABS Gold Card and load weekly or monthly products instead of paying cash per trip.

“Weekly and monthly products are sold at a discount of up to 45%. GABS Gold Cards, a one-off purchase, are still priced at R35,” said Meyer. 

Passengers from Nyanga board Golden Arrow buses alongside the N2 at Borcherds Quarry, amid ongoing taxi violence in Cape Town, on 21 July 2021. (Photo: Gallo Images / Brenton Geach)

The alternatives

Looking at different modes of transport, Daily Maverick sourced available data to find the cheapest way to travel to the Cape Town CBD. 

The graph below shows how much it costs to travel to the CBD during peak hours. 

Off-peak hours are cheaper on both Golden Arrow and MyCiti but expensive on the minibus taxi because commuters have to pay for an extra taxi that will take them to the central point where taxis to the CBD are stationed, which is usually Site C in Khayelitsha. This extra taxi costs R15. 

 

Rail is the cheapest. When it was operational, a return ticket from one of the furthest areas, Strand, to the CBD was R22. Now residents need to cough up R70 for a daily return trip by taxi. 

Cape Town mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis has said the City’s lawyers are preparing to take legal steps to force the national government to hand over its rail network responsibilities to the country’s metros. DM

Gallery

Comments - Please note you must be signed in to comment.

Top Reads This Hour

Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi: SA bids farewell to a divisive leader whose resilience and contention helped forge a nation
Maverick News

Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi: SA bids farewell to a divisive leader whose resilience and contention helped forge a nation
Electricity Minister Ramokgopa’s report card after six months on the job has been less than electrifying
Maverick News

Electricity Minister Ramokgopa’s report card after six months on the job has been less than electrifying
The Big Eight funders of South Africa’s major political parties
Maverick News

The Big Eight funders of South Africa’s major political parties
Sierra Leone hit by power cuts after Turkish power ship switches off supply
Newsdeck

Sierra Leone hit by power cuts after Turkish power ship switches off supply
Efficient Boks secure hard-earned win over committed but outgunned Scotland
Maverick News

Efficient Boks secure hard-earned win over committed but outgunned Scotland

TOP READS IN SECTION

Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi: SA bids farewell to a divisive leader whose resilience and contention helped forge a nation
Maverick News

Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi: SA bids farewell to a divisive leader whose resilience and contention helped forge a nation
Electricity Minister Ramokgopa’s report card after six months on the job has been less than electrifying
Maverick News

Electricity Minister Ramokgopa’s report card after six months on the job has been less than electrifying
It’s my party and you'll cry if I want you — Malema’s stranglehold on EFF bodes ill for its future
Maverick News

It’s my party and you'll cry if I want you — Malema’s stranglehold on EFF bodes ill for its future
King Misuzulu offers sympathy to Buthelezi family as Zululand community mourns at Shenge’s homestead
Maverick News

King Misuzulu offers sympathy to Buthelezi family as Zululand community mourns at Shenge’s homestead
Zimbabweans on march in Pretoria call for free and fair polls and for embassy to ‘shut down’
Maverick News

Zimbabweans on march in Pretoria call for free and fair polls and for embassy to ‘shut down’

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved

Please peer review 3 community comments before your comment can be posted

X

This article is free to read.

Sign up for free or sign in to continue reading.

Have something to say? Sign up to comment on articles.


FAQ | Contact Us

Nearly there! Create a password to finish signing up with us:

Please enter your password or get a sign in link if you’ve forgotten


Open Sesame! Thanks for signing up.

Breakdowns and Baguettes

Get your updates on the Rugby World Cup, with Maverick Sports editor Craig Ray reporting from Paris, direct to your inbox free of charge.

Become a Maverick Insider

This could have been a paywall

On another site this would have been a paywall. Maverick Insider keeps our content free for all.

A South African Hero: You

There’s a 99.8% chance that this isn’t for you. Only 0.2% of our readers have responded to this call for action.

Those 0.2% of our readers are our hidden heroes, who are fuelling our work and impacting the lives of every South African in doing so. They’re the people who contribute to keep Daily Maverick free for all, including you.

The equation is quite simple: the more members we have, the more reporting and investigations we can do, and the greater the impact on the country.

Be part of that 0.2%. Be a Maverick. Be a Maverick Insider.

Support Daily Maverick→
Payment options