Cape Town to push for intergovernmental dispute despite President’s rail devolution assurances

The City of Cape Town is proceeding with the declaration of an intergovernmental dispute against the Passenger Rail Agency of South Africa, despite assurances from the President that rail devolution is on track. (Archive photo: Ashraf Hendricks)
By Matthew Hirsch
08 Sep 2023
Cyril Ramaphosa has told Parliament rail devolution is on track. The City of Cape Town disagrees.

The City of Cape Town says it still plans to lodge an intergovernmental dispute on rail devolution despite assurances from President Cyril Ramaphosa in Parliament this week that the timeframes set out in a White Paper were being adhered to.

During a Q&A session with President Ramaphosa on Tuesday, DA leader John Steenhuisen asked whether Ramaphosa would make a policy decision “to support and expedite the devolution of passenger rail to competent metros”.

Steenhuisen references the urgency of it in light of the recent taxi strike in Cape Town and the cost of living crisis.

Read more in Daily Maverick: Western Cape Taxi Strike

In response, Ramaphosa said the Department of Transport had undertaken consultations with key stakeholders, including all provincial departments responsible for transport, transport authorities, National Treasury, affected metros, the South African Local Government Association, the Gautrain, the Passenger Rail Agency of South Africa (Prasa), Transnet, the Railway Safety Regulator, commuter forums in all the regions, unions in the railway environment, and business chambers in the affected provinces.

Ramaphosa said the White Paper on National Rail Policy was approved by Cabinet in March 2022, and it specifies certain implementation priorities and timeframes in the devolution of passenger rail.

“A National Steering Committee has been established to guide all major deliverables of the project. The Department of Transport is confident that it is on course to deliver on the 2024 timeframe approved by Cabinet in the White Paper on National Rail Policy,” Ramaphosa told Parliament.

However, Minister of Transport Sindisiwe Chikunga denied the City’s request for devolution of rail as recently as May. “For now we are not in the process of devolving railway services. That is why Prasa is busy building railway services in the Western Cape,” Chikunga said at the time.

Cape Town Mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis said the City was in the process of briefing lawyers in the declaration of an intergovernmental dispute on the matter.

“We have been unable to secure a working committee on devolution despite President Ramaphosa previously committing to respond to our requests. We have made this simple request to both previous and current transport ministers, and most recently to the President on 16 June, but to no avail,” said Hill-Lewis.

He said he was “taken aback” by the President’s claim of broad consultations on a national rail devolution strategy taking place.

“As a leading city preparing to take over passenger rail, we are completely in the dark about these alleged consultations with a broad range of stakeholders, including transport authorities, of which we are one,” he said.

He said in light of the recent fuel increase, Cape Town needed working trains

According to the City’s latest data, only 2% of commuters currently use the rail network on a regular basis. The City’s ongoing Rail Feasibility Study has so far determined a functional rail system will sustain more than 51,000 jobs and add R11-billion to the local economy each year.

“For these reasons, we are now briefing our lawyers to launch an intergovernmental dispute mediation process. Under section 42 of the Intergovernmental Framework Relations Act, a mediation committee will need to be ‘promptly’ convened to set the terms of the dispute,” he said. DM

First published by GroundUp.

  • Gugu1 K says:
    8 September 2023 at 12:52

    I hope the Western Cape government and the CoCT succeed in having the passenger train service devolved to the province’s and city’s management ASAP.

    I cannot understand what CR is still consulting about since the service under his centralized administration has ground to a halt anyway.

    I have no doubt that the courts will rule in the favor of working-class consumer and have the rail service run by competent people who don’t assume the provision of public goods and services as a cash cow for connected cadres and the party.

