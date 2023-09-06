Proud Boys leader Henry Tarrio sentenced to 22 years for role in Capitol riot

Henry ‘Enrique’ Tarrio, former leader of the Proud Boys, during a protest on 12 December 2020 in Washington, DC. (Photo: Stephanie Keith / Getty Images)

Henry “Enrique” Tarrio, the former chairperson of the far-right Proud Boys, was ordered to serve 22 years in prison for his role in a seditious plot to halt the US government’s peaceful transfer of power, the stiffest punishment so far for those involved in the attack on the nation’s Capitol.

Tarrio (39) was sentenced on Tuesday by US District Judge Timothy Kelly in Washington. Previously, the longest sentence among more than 1,100 prosecutions tied to the 6 January 2021 Capitol riot was 18 years for Oath Keepers leader Stewart Rhodes and for another Proud Boys leader, Ethan Nordean.

Federal prosecutors had sought a 33-year prison term for Tarrio. He was convicted in May with three others of seditious conspiracy for their efforts to prevent Congress from approving the 2020 election win by President Joe Biden, which culminated in a mob of former president Donald Trump’s supporters storming the Capitol.

The Proud Boys defendants played “important roles in breach after breach after breach” by the mob at the Capitol, Kelly said. “Seditious conspiracy is a serious offence. Mr Tarrio was the ultimate leader of that conspiracy. I don’t really think this is super debatable.”

The attack on 6 January “physically damaged property and hurt people”, and interrupted the nation’s long history of a peaceful transition of power, the judge said. “That previously unbroken tradition is broken now and it is going to take time and effort to fix it.”

In a sometimes tearful statement to the judge before he was sentenced, Tarrio said he was sorry for the events of 6 January, especially because Capitol police were injured during the riot.

“I am extremely ashamed and disappointed that they were caused suffering,” Tarrio said. “I failed miserably. This trial has humbled me. These police officers deserved better.”

Tarrio said he’d been selfish and was “my own worst enemy”. He added, “When I get back home, I want nothing to do with politics, groups or rallies.” DM