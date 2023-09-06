Defend Truth

WASHINGTON INSURRECTION

Proud Boys leader Henry Tarrio sentenced to 22 years for role in Capitol riot

Proud Boys leader Henry Tarrio sentenced to 22 years for role in Capitol riot
Henry ‘Enrique’ Tarrio, former leader of the Proud Boys, during a protest on 12 December 2020 in Washington, DC. (Photo: Stephanie Keith / Getty Images)
By Bloomberg
06 Sep 2023
0

Federal prosecutors had sought a 33-year prison term for Tarrio. He was convicted in May, along with three others, of seditious conspiracy for efforts to prevent Congress from approving the 2020 election win by President Joe Biden, which culminated in a mob of former president Donald Trump’s supporters storming the Capitol.

Henry “Enrique” Tarrio, the former chairperson of the far-right Proud Boys, was ordered to serve 22 years in prison for his role in a seditious plot to halt the US government’s peaceful transfer of power, the stiffest punishment so far for those involved in the attack on the nation’s Capitol.

Tarrio (39) was sentenced on Tuesday by US District Judge Timothy Kelly in Washington. Previously, the longest sentence among more than 1,100 prosecutions tied to the 6 January 2021 Capitol riot was 18 years for Oath Keepers leader Stewart Rhodes and for another Proud Boys leader, Ethan Nordean.

Federal prosecutors had sought a 33-year prison term for Tarrio. He was convicted in May with three others of seditious conspiracy for their efforts to prevent Congress from approving the 2020 election win by President Joe Biden, which culminated in a mob of former president Donald Trump’s supporters storming the Capitol.

The Proud Boys defendants played “important roles in breach after breach after breach” by the mob at the Capitol, Kelly said. “Seditious conspiracy is a serious offence. Mr Tarrio was the ultimate leader of that conspiracy. I don’t really think this is super debatable.”

The attack on 6 January “physically damaged property and hurt people”, and interrupted the nation’s long history of a peaceful transition of power, the judge said. “That previously unbroken tradition is broken now and it is going to take time and effort to fix it.”

In a sometimes tearful statement to the judge before he was sentenced, Tarrio said he was sorry for the events of 6 January, especially because Capitol police were injured during the riot.

“I am extremely ashamed and disappointed that they were caused suffering,” Tarrio said. “I failed miserably. This trial has humbled me. These police officers deserved better.”

Tarrio said he’d been selfish and was “my own worst enemy”. He added, “When I get back home, I want nothing to do with politics, groups or rallies.” DM

Gallery

Comments - Please note you must be signed in to comment.

Top Reads This Hour

Months of ‘intensified’ rolling blackouts coming, says Ramokgopa – and we’re stuck with Stage 6 for the week
Maverick News

Months of ‘intensified’ rolling blackouts coming, says Ramokgopa – and we’re stuck with Stage 6 for the week
Hume's herd of 2,000 African rhinos get a last-minute ‘lifeline’ in major purchase and rewilding project
Africa

Hume's herd of 2,000 African rhinos get a last-minute ‘lifeline’ in major purchase and rewilding project
ANC’s Fikile Mbalula dismisses talk of fresh poll in Zimbabwe
Maverick News

ANC’s Fikile Mbalula dismisses talk of fresh poll in Zimbabwe
Ex-Eskom boss Matshela Koko's corruption case still not ready for trial, magistrate demands answers from NPA
Maverick News

Ex-Eskom boss Matshela Koko's corruption case still not ready for trial, magistrate demands answers from NPA
Lady R executive summary report: Nothing to see here, folks
Maverick News

Lady R executive summary report: Nothing to see here, folks

TOP READS IN SECTION

Nelson Chamisa’s CCC abandons legal challenge of Zimbabwe poll results
Maverick News

Nelson Chamisa’s CCC abandons legal challenge of Zimbabwe poll results
Months of ‘intensified’ rolling blackouts coming, says Ramokgopa – and we’re stuck with Stage 6 for the week
Maverick News

Months of ‘intensified’ rolling blackouts coming, says Ramokgopa – and we’re stuck with Stage 6 for the week
Ex-Eskom boss Matshela Koko's corruption case still not ready for trial, magistrate demands answers from NPA
Maverick News

Ex-Eskom boss Matshela Koko's corruption case still not ready for trial, magistrate demands answers from NPA
Low international turnout at Mnangagwa’s inauguration could signal Zimbabwe’s further isolation
Maverick News

Low international turnout at Mnangagwa’s inauguration could signal Zimbabwe’s further isolation
SA implements Stage 6 load shedding ‘until further notice’
Maverick News

SA implements Stage 6 load shedding ‘until further notice’

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved

Please peer review 3 community comments before your comment can be posted

X

This article is free to read.

Sign up for free or sign in to continue reading.

Have something to say? Sign up to comment on articles.


FAQ | Contact Us

Nearly there! Create a password to finish signing up with us:

Please enter your password or get a sign in link if you’ve forgotten


Open Sesame! Thanks for signing up.

Showdown 2024

Showdown 2024: Why voter registration and education needs to start now

Join Mark Heywood in discussion with Mbali Ntuli and Lindiwe Mazibuko as they emphasise the need for proactive efforts to engage and inform the electorate in preparation for the 2024 general elections in South Africa, on Thursday 7 September from 6pm-7pm, online and free of charge.

Breakdowns and Baguettes

Get your updates on the Rugby World Cup, with Maverick Sports editor Craig Ray reporting from Paris, direct to your inbox free of charge.

Become a Maverick Insider

This could have been a paywall

On another site this would have been a paywall. Maverick Insider keeps our content free for all.

A South African Hero: You

There’s a 99.8% chance that this isn’t for you. Only 0.2% of our readers have responded to this call for action.

Those 0.2% of our readers are our hidden heroes, who are fuelling our work and impacting the lives of every South African in doing so. They’re the people who contribute to keep Daily Maverick free for all, including you.

The equation is quite simple: the more members we have, the more reporting and investigations we can do, and the greater the impact on the country.

Be part of that 0.2%. Be a Maverick. Be a Maverick Insider.

Support Daily Maverick→
Payment options