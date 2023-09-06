Defend Truth

POWER POSITION

Former Eskom COO Jan Oberholzer lands top renewable energy role

Former Eskom COO Jan Oberholzer lands top renewable energy role
Former Eskom chief operating officer Jan Oberholzer. (Photo: Waldo Swiegers / Bloomberg via Getty Images)
By Daily Maverick Reporter
06 Sep 2023
0

Ex-Eskom chief operating officer Jan Oberholzer is joining Mulilo Energy as chairperson. The company already generates 400MW of wind and solar utility-scale projects in South Africa.

Two months after quitting as chief operating officer (COO) of Eskom, Jan Oberholzer has landed a top role. He is joining Mulilo Energy as chairperson. Mulilo is one of the winners in the race to new energy sources.

The company, majority-owned by Copenhagen Infrastructure Partners, already generates 400MW of wind and solar utility-scale projects in South Africa.

The government’s lifting of the licensing cap on its own and private energy producers has unleashed Mulilo’s future capacity. The company says it has a 25GW wind, solar and battery project in the pipeline.  Put another way, that is enough power to prevent 25 stages of load shedding. 

Oberholzer quit Eskom in July when he asked acting CEO Calib Cassim to cut him loose from his project management role at Koeberg and Kusile power stations. Eskom has since mothballed the position of COO, and its appointment of a CEO has been delayed in Cabinet.

Eskom’s former CEO, André de Ruyter, is now a senior visiting Fellow at Yale University in the US, where he will lecture on energy transitions. De Ruyter resigned from Eskom in December and left after a burn-the-house-down interview with journalist Annika Larsen on eNCA in February 2023. He alleged that Eskom was in the grip of cartels that led to the highest levels of the government. He also alleged that Cabinet members knew the cartels and their political links.

Read more in Daily Maverick: Introducing the four crime cartels that have brought Eskom and South Africa to their knees

Copenhagen Infrastructure Partners says it is the world’s largest funder of greenfield renewable investments; it manages 11 funds and has a book of €25-billion (R513-billion) for energy and related renewable infrastructure investments.

Oberholzer was a long-time transmission executive with Eskom. He has expertise in what he calls “the wires” side of the business. South Africa has a healthy pipeline of power from independent producers coming to market, notably solar and wind.

Energy entrepreneurs are rapidly finding innovative means of storing the energy to be used as a baseload. Companies like Mulilo will need the expertise of executives like Oberholzer who know how to negotiate for national grid slots and can assist with nodes where grid expansion must quickly be planned to bring new power on stream.

South Africa is currently on Stage 6 load shedding. Victoria O’Regan explains it here. DM

Gallery

Comments - Please note you must be signed in to comment.

Top Reads This Hour

Months of ‘intensified’ rolling blackouts coming, says Ramokgopa – and we’re stuck with Stage 6 for the week
Maverick News

Months of ‘intensified’ rolling blackouts coming, says Ramokgopa – and we’re stuck with Stage 6 for the week
ANC’s Fikile Mbalula dismisses talk of fresh poll in Zimbabwe
Maverick News

ANC’s Fikile Mbalula dismisses talk of fresh poll in Zimbabwe
Lady R executive summary report: Nothing to see here, folks
Maverick News

Lady R executive summary report: Nothing to see here, folks
Hume's herd of 2,000 African rhinos get a last-minute ‘lifeline’ in major purchase and rewilding project
Africa

Hume's herd of 2,000 African rhinos get a last-minute ‘lifeline’ in major purchase and rewilding project
Second Johannesburg gas blast — five admitted to hospital after Braamfontein maintenance accident
Maverick News

Second Johannesburg gas blast — five admitted to hospital after Braamfontein maintenance accident

TOP READS IN SECTION

Months of ‘intensified’ rolling blackouts coming, says Ramokgopa – and we’re stuck with Stage 6 for the week
Maverick News

Months of ‘intensified’ rolling blackouts coming, says Ramokgopa – and we’re stuck with Stage 6 for the week
Ex-Eskom boss Matshela Koko's corruption case still not ready for trial, magistrate demands answers from NPA
Maverick News

Ex-Eskom boss Matshela Koko's corruption case still not ready for trial, magistrate demands answers from NPA
Low international turnout at Mnangagwa’s inauguration could signal Zimbabwe’s further isolation
Maverick News

Low international turnout at Mnangagwa’s inauguration could signal Zimbabwe’s further isolation
SA implements Stage 6 load shedding ‘until further notice’
Maverick News

SA implements Stage 6 load shedding ‘until further notice’
ANC must hand over cadre deployment records after losing court appeal
Maverick News

ANC must hand over cadre deployment records after losing court appeal

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved

Please peer review 3 community comments before your comment can be posted

Showdown 2024

Showdown 2024: Why voter registration and education needs to start now

Join Mark Heywood in discussion with Mbali Ntuli and Lindiwe Mazibuko as they emphasise the need for proactive efforts to engage and inform the electorate in preparation for the 2024 general elections in South Africa, on Thursday 7 September from 6pm-7pm, online and free of charge.