Zimbabwe opposition appeals to Ramaphosa as human rights lawyers detained

Human rights lawyers Doug Coltart and Tapiwa Muchineripi were arrested by police. (Photos: Supplied)
By Peter Fabricius
05 Sep 2023
Hours after the Zimbabwe presidential inauguration of Emmerson Mnangagwa for a second term after questionable elections, two human rights lawyers were arrested in part of what the opposition has called a crackdown.

On Monday evening human rights lawyers Doug Coltart and Tapiwa Muchineripi were arrested by police at a Harare hospital and charged with obstructing the course of justice. 

They were trying to help Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) local councillor Womberaishe Nhende and CCC member Sonele Mukhuhlane — who had been abducted and tortured by armed thugs in Belvedere, Harare — on Saturday night and were being treated at the hospital. 

Two torture victims, councillor Womberaishe Nhende and CCC member Sonele Mukhuhlane, recover in hospital after being abducted and beaten. (Photo: Twitter @TereraiSithole)

Zanu-PF thugs are engaged in a brutal crackdown on opposition CCC members across the country in the wake of last week’s election, according to the CCC.

CCC Senator David Coltart, who is Doug Colthart’s father and also a human rights lawyer, has called on President Cyril Ramaphosa — who was one of very few leaders to attend Mnangagwa’s inauguration on Monday — to condemn the assaults on CCC office bearers and supporters.

Coltart senior said Doug had told the police “these guys are not in a condition to make a statement”, referring to Nhende and Mukhuhlane. The police became aggressive and arrested them. Coltart said he had spoken to his son at midnight and he was ok. He had not been tortured or assaulted. He and Muchineripi were still in detention on Tuesday morning. 

Doug Coltart

Doug Coltart amongst a group of  lawyers in Harare. (Photo: Frank Chikowore)

“I have received further reports this morning of some 200 CCC members who are in hiding in remote areas because of a general outburst of violence perpetrated by Zanu-PF thugs in retribution for the CCC’s election victories.

“It’s mainly third-tier, local CCC leadership which is being targeted, not national or provincial leaders. 

“They did this in 1985 to Zapu and to MDC in 2008, whenever they have lost an election they have lashed out against opposition structures and they can get pretty brutal.” 

Although Mnangagwa was officially declared the winner of the presidential election, beating CCC leader Nelson Chamisa and Zanu-PF officially beat the CCC in the legislative elections, the CCC has claimed widespread abuses. 

Coltart said the international community, especially regional leaders like Ramaphosa who backed Zanu-PF had a duty to protect innocent people and to speak out against abuses like those meted out to Nhende and Mukhuhlane. 

“While this sort of thing is happening Cyril Ramaphosa comes here, hail-fellow-well-met, slapping Mnangagwa’s back for winning the election. If Ramaphosa doesn’t speak out against this he will be complicit as he has a responsibility as a regional leader to speak out,” Coltart said. 

Daily Maverick asked Ramaphosa’s spokesperson for comment but he had not replied before publication. DM

This is a developing story and will be updated.

