Defend Truth

MANIC MONDAY

Women’s US Open draw blown wide open by upsets, men follow form book

Women’s US Open draw blown wide open by upsets, men follow form book
Qinwen Zheng of China reacts with elation after defeating Ons Jabeur in the fourth round of the 2023 US Open. (Photo: Clive Brunskill / Getty Images)
By Steve Keating
05 Sep 2023
0

China’s Zheng Qinwen knocked out last year’s US Open runner-up Ons Jabeur in the fourth round on Monday with a 6-2 6-4 win.

It was business as usual for the men at the US Open but manic Monday on the women’s side with the draw blown wide open by upsets that saw contenders Ons Jabeur and Jessica Pegula join defending champion Iga Świątek heading through the exit doors.

World No 1 and defending champion Carlos Alcaraz began the second week of the season’s final Grand Slam flashing a big smile and superb form as he eased past Italian Matteo Arnaldi 6-3 6-3 6-4 and into the last eight.

The Spaniard was joined by third seed and 2021 winner Daniil Medvedev, eighth seed Andrey Rublev and 12th seed Alexander Zverev.

“I think the intensity from the beginning until the last ball, I played a really solid match,” said Alcaraz, who is bidding to become first man to successfully defend his US Open crown since Roger Federer in 2008.

While the men kept pretty much to the form book the women’s was in the shredder, the trophy chase turned on its head by 24 hours of stunning results that started on Sunday evening with Świątek falling 3-6 6-3 6-1 to Jelena Ostapenko.

When play resumed on Monday so did the upsets.

women's US Open

Ons Jabeur of Tunisia congratulates Qinwen Zheng of China following their fourth-round match at the US Open on Monday. (Photo: Matthew Stockman / Getty Images)

The first match on Arthur Ashe saw US third seed Jessica Pegula swept aside by compatriot and 2017 finalist Madison Keys before Tunisia’s “Minister of Happiness” Jabeur was left a forlorn figure after falling 6-2 6-4 to China’s Zheng Qinwen.

Jabeur had returned to Flushing Meadows bidding to become the first Arab and African woman to win a major and claim the Grand Slam title that was denied her at the past two Wimbledon finals and the 2022 US Open.

But a respiratory illness has left her struggling to catch her breath, saying she felt like a “zombie” at times in the tournament, but bravely battled before simply running out of puff.

Second seed Aryna Sabalenka restored some order at the end of the day with a clinical 6-1 6-3 win over Russian 13th seed Daria Kasatkina.

Sabalenka, who will bump Świątek from top spot in the rankings when they are updated on 11 September, played like a world No 1, needing only 28 minutes to wrap up the opening set and strolling off Arthur Ashe to applause in just more than an hour.

Earlier in the day on Louis Armstrong, Peyton Stearns of the US looked set to deliver another shock when she took the opening set from Wimbledon champion Marketa Vondrousova, but the ninth seeded Czech recovered to register a 6-7(3) 6-3 6-2 win.

Russians win

Russians Medvedev and Rublev both moved on with workmanlike four-set wins.

After two late-night matches Medvedev finally finished work “early” on Monday, beating Australian Alex de Minaur 2-6 6-4 6-1 6-2, while Rublev dispatched the last Briton, Jack Draper, 6-3 3-6 6-3 6-4.

World No 1 and defending US Open champion Carlos Alcaraz celebrates a point against Matteo Arnaldi of Italy in the fourth round on Monday. (Photo: Clive Brunskill/Getty Images)

The wins set up a fascinating showdown between the two friends, Rublev the godfather to Medvedev’s daughter.

The last match on Arthur Ashe featured sixth-seeded Italian Jannik Sinner and 12th seeded German Alexander Zverev, which became the late-night thriller everyone had been predicting.

 

 

Played in sweltering conditions, the nearly five-hour marathon turned into a battle of wills as well as skills, with both players battling cramp as well as each other.

Read more in Daily Maverick: South Africa has a US Open champ – his name is Lucas Sithole

In the end it was Zverev, the 2020 finalist, who was able to dig just a little bit deeper to claim a 6-4 3-6 6-2 4-6 6-3 win.

The match was also interrupted when Zverev demanded a spectator be removed, with the German telling the umpire that the fan had yelled “the most famous Hitler phrase”.

After identifying the man, security removed him from the stadium. Reuters/DM

Gallery

Comments - Please note you must be signed in to comment.

Top Reads This Hour

Hume's herd of 2,000 African rhinos get a last-minute ‘lifeline’ in major purchase and rewilding project
Africa

Hume's herd of 2,000 African rhinos get a last-minute ‘lifeline’ in major purchase and rewilding project
Ex-Eskom boss Matshela Koko's corruption case still not ready for trial, magistrate demands answers from NPA
Maverick News

Ex-Eskom boss Matshela Koko's corruption case still not ready for trial, magistrate demands answers from NPA
Low international turnout at Mnangagwa’s inauguration could signal Zimbabwe’s further isolation
Maverick News

Low international turnout at Mnangagwa’s inauguration could signal Zimbabwe’s further isolation
SA implements Stage 6 load shedding ‘until further notice’
Maverick News

SA implements Stage 6 load shedding ‘until further notice’
ANC must hand over cadre deployment records after losing court appeal
Maverick News

ANC must hand over cadre deployment records after losing court appeal

TOP READS IN SECTION

Nelson Chamisa’s CCC abandons legal challenge of Zimbabwe poll results
Maverick News

Nelson Chamisa’s CCC abandons legal challenge of Zimbabwe poll results
Ex-Eskom boss Matshela Koko's corruption case still not ready for trial, magistrate demands answers from NPA
Maverick News

Ex-Eskom boss Matshela Koko's corruption case still not ready for trial, magistrate demands answers from NPA
SA implements Stage 6 load shedding ‘until further notice’
Maverick News

SA implements Stage 6 load shedding ‘until further notice’
Low international turnout at Mnangagwa’s inauguration could signal Zimbabwe’s further isolation
Maverick News

Low international turnout at Mnangagwa’s inauguration could signal Zimbabwe’s further isolation
Zim activists slam Ramaphosa’s ‘premature’ endorsement of poll result, urge him to take action amid ‘abductions, killings’
Maverick News

Zim activists slam Ramaphosa’s ‘premature’ endorsement of poll result, urge him to take action amid ‘abductions, killings’

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved

Please peer review 3 community comments before your comment can be posted

X

This article is free to read.

Sign up for free or sign in to continue reading.

Have something to say? Sign up to comment on articles.


FAQ | Contact Us

Nearly there! Create a password to finish signing up with us:

Please enter your password or get a sign in link if you’ve forgotten


Open Sesame! Thanks for signing up.

Breakdowns and Baguettes

Get your updates on the Rugby World Cup , with Maverick Sport editor Craig Ray reporting directly from Paris, direct to your inbox .

Become a Maverick Insider

This could have been a paywall

On another site this would have been a paywall. Maverick Insider keeps our content free for all.

A South African Hero: You

There’s a 99.8% chance that this isn’t for you. Only 0.2% of our readers have responded to this call for action.

Those 0.2% of our readers are our hidden heroes, who are fuelling our work and impacting the lives of every South African in doing so. They’re the people who contribute to keep Daily Maverick free for all, including you.

The equation is quite simple: the more members we have, the more reporting and investigations we can do, and the greater the impact on the country.

Be part of that 0.2%. Be a Maverick. Be a Maverick Insider.

Support Daily Maverick→
Payment options