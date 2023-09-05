Another gas explosion took place in Johannesburg’s central business district on 5 September 2023 at the corner of Bertha and De Korte streets in Braamfontein. (Photos: Twitter / @buhlembhele_ | @Thabo_Tshaba |@VehicleTrackerz)

Just one month after a devastating gas explosion tore through Lilian Ngoyi Street in the heart of Johannesburg, leaving one person dead and at least 48 injured, and mere days after a fire that claimed the lives of 77 individuals in Marshalltown, there has been a gas explosion in Braamfontein in the inner city.

The neighbourhood is a vital link between the bustling Newtown area, connected by the Nelson Mandela Bridge, and the city centre. The incident occurred at the intersection of Bertha and De Korte streets.

According to Dr Mgcini Tshwaku, the Joburg MMC for public safety, preliminary information suggests that the explosion occurred during planned maintenance work on a 350mm steel pipe, which is suspected to have leaked.

The gas pipes in question are owned by Egoli Gas, a natural gas reticulation company based in Johannesburg. The affected pipes have since been closed.

Egoli Gas issued a statement confirming the incident, describing it as an “isolated fire” within one of their gas pipelines. The statement assured that the gas pipeline had been promptly isolated and the fire brought under control within 15 minutes.

The City of Johannesburg said there had been no fatalities or injuries. However, Nana Radebe, the spokesperson for Johannesburg Emergency Management Services, said five people were injured and admitted to hospital. The incident caused an Egoli Gas truck to catch fire, which spread to a nearby building.

Johannesburg’s executive mayor, Kabelo Gwamanda, said, “Following the Bree Street incident, the city has placed pressure on Egoli and other service providers to test and maintain their systems to prevent future accidents and minimise the risk of leaks and explosions. Sadly, this explosion occurred during the course of such maintenance. All necessary protocols will now be put in place to monitor the scene, investigate the incident and make the area safe.

“Residents in the area are advised that they may experience a strong gas scent and must not be concerned as the gas is being released into the atmosphere and poses no risk to health and life.

“We must, however also decry a growing tendency where people converge around a scene of disaster taking pictures and videos as opposed to evacuating and moving away from such scenes. The Boksburg explosion must be a lesson that scenes of disaster must be cleared immediately by all.”

This is a developing story. DM