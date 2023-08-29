Proteas spin bowler Tabraiz Shamsi says the entire team are 'up' for the contest against Australia. (Photo: Richard Huggard / Gallo Images)

After nearly five months off the field, the Proteas will finally enter the oval field for a three-match T20I series against Australia starting on Wednesday before taking on the same opposition in a five-match One Day International series.

All three T20 International matches will take place at Kingsmead Cricket Stadium in Durban.

Both teams will be without several star players. Australia have suffered a slew of injuries including that of Glenn Maxwell who was ruled out of the short-format series on Monday because of a recurring ankle injury.

Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc and regular captain Pat Cummins have not travelled to South African shores due to various niggles.

South Africa, meanwhile, have elected to rest several stars for the T20I series including Quinton de Kock, Heinrich Klaasen, David Miller, Kagiso Rabada and speedster Anrich Nortje, but they will all be available for selection for the ODI series.

“Australia, it doesn’t matter what sort of team they put out on paper. It’s always a great squad, always a great team,” Proteas spin bowler Tabraiz Shamsi said to the media on Monday.

“We always have nice, intense series against them. This one is going to be no different. We’re looking forward to the challenge and we’re definitely up for it.”

No warm-up

The Cricket World Cup, which starts on 5 October, is fast approaching.

Outside of the two official warm-up matches against Afghanistan and New Zealand — at the end of September — the eight-match white-ball series against Australia is the final preparation for the global tournament.

When asked if the matches against the old foes from Down Under were just an opportunity to get match fit for the showpiece event, Shamsi vehemently shut down any suggestion of it.

“It definitely doesn’t feel that way for me. And the way the coaches have been putting us through our paces, I don’t think it feels like that to them either.

“It’s a series against Australia who are a very, very good team and so are we. Over the years, playing against Australia has always been one of those series that everybody’s up for.

“Whether we are in a great patch or we are in a bad patch, whenever the Australians come around we know everyone’s up for it so that’s certainly not the feeling that I get personally from the group or the coaching staff — that it’s just a warm-up.

“I know the new guys that have come in have potential to win games, it’s not a case of just resting guys and giving guys caps just for the sake of it.

“From our side, we’re definitely here to win the series and the preparations have shown… look, we can’t ignore the World Cup.

“Of course, it’s a big thing and it’s coming up, but it hasn’t felt like the T20 series is just a warm-up or we just have to get through it.”

Conversely, Australia’s Travis Head has said that the short-term ambitions for the visiting side remain to prepare for the tournament in India.

“You’re not going to win a World Cup in South Africa. You’re going to win in India come the end of November,” Head said.

“It’s really important that we connect well as a group. We look after each other, we have a really, really good time, we enjoy each other’s company, we train well and then we play well. So, I guess this is the start.”

Coming in fresh

The Proteas’ last international clash was against the Netherlands on 2 April, which they won by 146 runs.

Several South African stars have spent the near five-month international cricket hiatus playing in various leagues across the world including The Hundred, Indian Premier League, Major League Cricket and the copious other leagues that have spawned in recent times.

Those who were not picked up in those leagues have spent their time practising their craft back home.

“A huge credit must go to the management and the coaches and staff behind the scenes,” Shamsi said.

“We haven’t played international cricket for about four months and that’s a huge break. That’s something unheard of, to not have international cricket for that long.

“But they’ve been quite active, we’ve had about four or five camps behind the scenes just to keep the boys going.

“The coaches have also been quite active with allowing guys to play in various leagues because you can train as much as you want, but nothing replaces game time.”

Shamsi recently came back from playing in the Lanka Premier League where he represented the Galle Titans and finished as the tied third-highest wicket taker in the tournament with 12 scalps in nine matches.

“It was really nice to go to Sri Lanka, play a little bit in the subcontinent as well.

“In terms of being game-ready it definitely helps that I’ve played quite a lot of games in the last month rather than coming fresh after a four-month break.” DM

South Africa vs Australia T20I series

1st T20I – Wednesday, 30 August, Kingsmead (Durban, 6pm)

2nd T20I – Friday, 1 September, Kingsmead (Durban, 6pm)

3rd T20I – Sunday, 3 September, Kingsmead, Durban (2pm)