Defend Truth

GROUNDUP

Lawyer in contentious River Club development controversy caught in qualification lie

Lawyer in contentious River Club development controversy caught in qualification lie
Timothy Dunn (centre) speaks to supporters of the River Club development outside the Western Cape high court in June. (Photo: Steve Kretzmann)
By Steve Kretzmann
29 Aug 2023
0

Timothy Dunn, an attorney in the River Club dispute, does not have the master’s degree he claims to have.

Attorney Timothy Dunn claims on his LinkedIn profile that he has a Master’s degree in Law (LLM) from the University of Cape Town (UCT) obtained in 2016. The claim is false.

Dunn is the lawyer who brought a case to the high court which accused a First Nations leader, Tauriq Jenkins, of fraud. Jenkins led opposition to the controversial R4.6-billion Amazon development at the River Club in Cape Town.

Read more in Daily Maverick: Divisive battle rages in court over who represents Khoi tribe in Amazon development

The university’s badge is displayed above Dunn’s claim. But the university has no record of Dunn’s degree. A search on UCT’s public access portal, where anyone can search for an alumni’s degree so long as they have their name, surname, and date of birth (in Dunn’s case obtained from publicly available court documents), reveals no such qualification for Dunn.

For a third party to obtain more detailed results on a past or present student’s academic records, written consent or power of attorney is required. But, a source within the university confirmed Dunn had registered for a Master’s degree and completed his coursework. As he never completed his dissertation, he did not graduate and does not hold a master’s degree.

This has been confirmed by Dunn who, in response to questions, said he has “half the masters” but never completed the required thesis.

“I am not at all active on LinkedIn and I last updated my profile in 2016 when I was doing the masters courses and part of the never finished thesis as my practice was taking too much time,” was Dunn’s explanation.

He added: “I do not use LinkedIn for any purpose and have never done so.”

But LinkedIn is widely used by people when they are seeking services, such as those of an attorney.

Timothy Dunn, River Club

Screenshot of Timothy Dunn’s LinkedIn profile. (Supplied by GroundUp)

And misrepresenting your qualifications on social media is a criminal offence in terms of the National Qualifications Framework Amendment Act 12 of 2019, with a possible jail term of up to five years.

Nombuso Zama, associate at Tomlinson Mguni James Attorneys, states in an article on the firm’s website: “The new law does not just limit the offence to lying on a job application, but has extended it to lying on social media platforms like LinkedIn, Facebook, Twitter, etc.”

Zama, when called for further information, said misrepresentation on LinkedIn has since been quoted in a labour case in which the person misrepresented themselves as having a driving licence. She said it is unlawful to post a qualification you don’t have, and in the case of a legal practitioner, it also contravenes the Legal Practice Council’s code of conduct.

A number of politicians and senior executives, mostly in government parastatals, have since been caught making false claims about their qualifications.

Complaint with Legal Practice Council

A complaint unrelated to the misrepresentation of his qualification has been laid against Dunn with the Legal Practice Council by the Willow Arts Collective (WAC), a group of about 30 people who occupy the former National Circus School grounds at 2 Willow Street in Observatory. The land is owned by the City of Cape Town. The collective was represented pro bono by Dunn in opposing eviction proceedings brought by the City until the collective terminated his involvement in August last year. The Cape Town Magistrates’ Court has since ruled they had to leave the property by 31 July.

The collective initiated the complaint against Dunn in August last year. The collective’s chairperson Shayne Taliona stated in the letter of complaint that given there were “few if any” lawyers willing to take their case pro bono, and that they may as a result be stuck without any legal representation in the fight against their eviction, they “do not lay this complaint lightly”.

Taliona wrote that while acting for the collective, Dunn had taken on clients whose interests were in direct conflict with those of the Willow Arts Collective, and had failed to file affidavits to the court on time, prejudicing their case.

The clients, states Taliona, were members of the First Nations Collective which supports the River Club development 700 metres away, who claimed to be legitimate members of the Goringhaicona Khoi Khoin Indigenous Traditional Council (GKKITC). They sought to depose the council’s Supreme High Commissioner, Jenkins, who had been leading litigation against the River Club development, and withdraw the council from legal opposition.

Dunn won a judgment by a full bench in the high court on 8 November last year.

The judgment handed down by Judge Elizabeth Baartman rescinded an 18 March 2022 judgement by Deputy Judge President Patricia Goliath’s which halted the River Club development on the basis of insufficient consultation with First Nations people such as the Goringhaicona. Baartman stated Goliath’s judgement had been obtained by fraud on Jenkins’s part.

Dunn’s response to the complaint was that the River Club and former circus school property at 2 Willow Road were unrelated, that his involvement in the River Club matter had nothing to do with the development but was “limited to acting for a first nation client and its tribe members who have been hijacked and a victim of fraud” who “happen to mostly be in support of the River Club development”. DM

First published by GroundUp.

Gallery

Comments - Please note you must be signed in to comment.

Top Reads This Hour

Acting Public Protector Kholeka Gcaleka named as replacement for Busisiwe Mkhwebane
Maverick News

Acting Public Protector Kholeka Gcaleka named as replacement for Busisiwe Mkhwebane
Mediclinic whistle-blower claims spark flurry of industry investigations
South Africa

Mediclinic whistle-blower claims spark flurry of industry investigations
Gauteng’s Crime Prevention Wardens were set up unlawfully, risk abuse of police powers – experts
Maverick News

Gauteng’s Crime Prevention Wardens were set up unlawfully, risk abuse of police powers – experts
Snow pas: South African official puts his foot in it by insisting Australia owns more than 60% of Antarctica
South Africa

Snow pas: South African official puts his foot in it by insisting Australia owns more than 60% of Antarctica
‘They started beating me, kicking me’ – Lesufi’s Gauteng crime prevention wardens accused of brutal assault
South Africa

‘They started beating me, kicking me’ – Lesufi’s Gauteng crime prevention wardens accused of brutal assault

TOP READS IN SECTION

'Africa, do not leave us' – Opposition plans to challenge poll results as Mnangagwa calls for Zim unity
Maverick News

'Africa, do not leave us' – Opposition plans to challenge poll results as Mnangagwa calls for Zim unity
Had enough of the ruling class’s theft and incompetence? Westville ratepayers shed light on the way forward
Maverick News

Had enough of the ruling class’s theft and incompetence? Westville ratepayers shed light on the way forward
Enoch Godongwana: Unseating the mighty dollar is a non-starter
Maverick News

Enoch Godongwana: Unseating the mighty dollar is a non-starter
Key takeaways from 15th BRICS Summit - and the human rights alarm bell ringing over bloc’s new members
Maverick News

Key takeaways from 15th BRICS Summit – and the human rights alarm bell ringing over bloc’s new members
Acting Public Protector Kholeka Gcaleka named as replacement for Busisiwe Mkhwebane
Maverick News

Acting Public Protector Kholeka Gcaleka named as replacement for Busisiwe Mkhwebane

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved

Please peer review 3 community comments before your comment can be posted

X

This article is free to read.

Sign up for free or sign in to continue reading.

Have something to say? Sign up to comment on articles.


FAQ | Contact Us

Nearly there! Create a password to finish signing up with us:

Please enter your password or get a sign in link if you’ve forgotten


Open Sesame! Thanks for signing up.

Maverick Citizen has got you covered.

In need of some good news? Maverick Citizen has got you covered.

South African citizens throughout the country are standing up for human rights.Stay informed, connected and inspired by our weekly FREE Maverick Citizen newsletter.

Our Burning Planet Newsletter image

Make sense of the climate crisis

Hear weekly from the biggest climate reporting division in Africa, reporting stories that concern you, your future and your environment.

Direct to your inbox, free of charge.

A South African Hero: You

There’s a 99.8% chance that this isn’t for you. Only 0.2% of our readers have responded to this call for action.

Those 0.2% of our readers are our hidden heroes, who are fuelling our work and impacting the lives of every South African in doing so. They’re the people who contribute to keep Daily Maverick free for all, including you.

The equation is quite simple: the more members we have, the more reporting and investigations we can do, and the greater the impact on the country.

Be part of that 0.2%. Be a Maverick. Be a Maverick Insider.

Support Daily Maverick→
Payment options