Former City of Cape Town Mayco member Malusi Booi.(Photo Brenton Geach)|Carl Pophaim Carl Pophaim appointed as MMC for Human Settlements in the Western Cape.(Photo: Facebook)

Cape Town Mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis has appointed Councillor Carl Pophaim as the Mayoral Committee Member for Human Settlements.

Pophaim replaces DA councillor Malusi Booi, who was suspended following a police raid at his office in March this year.

Daily Maverick reported that in a police statement on 15 March — the day Booi’s office was raided — it was alleged that he “received gratification in the form of cash” and that “these cash payments are paid by notorious individuals in the criminal underworld … to facilitate the provision of information regarding the City’s tenders in the Human Settlements Directorate”.

A week later, Hill-Lewis decided to fire Booi from his mayoral committee citing the seriousness of the investigation into Booi.

Pophaim became a councillor at the age of 20 in 2018 and has been serving on the City’s Portfolio Committee for Human Settlements for close to five years, also sitting on the Planning Appeals Advisory Panel among others.

He has been in the good books of the mayor. Last year, Hill-Lewis wanted to appoint him as a sub-council chairperson but this was opposed by the party’s caucus as they felt he was young for such responsibility.

“It is my pleasure to appoint Cllr Carl Pophaim as the Mayco Member for Human Settlements,” said Hill-Lewis.

“Carl is a young and talented councillor who has distinguished himself in the Human Settlements portfolio and is also a past junior mayor of Cape Town. I am excited about the value he will bring to this portfolio — especially the important work we are doing to enable micro-developers and to release City-owned land to deliver much more affordable housing across the city. He has the energy to get things done and the proven mettle from his experience in both the Human Settlements and Planning Appeals committees.”

Hill-Lewis further thanked James Vos for the way in which he applied himself with much positivity and hard work as an acting Mayco member these past months.

“Under Ald Vos’ stewardship there has been continued momentum on accelerated land release for well-located affordable housing,” said the Mayor.

He did not provide an update about Booi who is yet to be criminally charged five months after the police raid.

Booi also remains suspended from the DA and cannot participate in party activities including the upcoming DA Western Cape Provincial Congress, where he was expected to contest for the provincial leader position.

He, however, is still a PR councillor representing the party in the council.

DA Western Cape interim leader Tertuis Simmers confirmed that Booi remains suspended but did not respond to the question of what justifies the suspension.

“Kindly send your inquiry to Mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis and CoCT speaker as this matter falls outside of DA processes,” said Simmers.

Booi said he was happy with the appointment of Pophaim because he has the necessary experience from serving on the portfolio committee of human settlements.

“He is not just my friend but someone capable,” said Booi.

Responding to a question about the investigation surrounding him, he said, “No charges (have been laid against me), my gadgets have been returned. I’m clean, as I always maintained.”

In an exclusive interview with Daily Maverick in May this year, Booi said the investigation that got him fired from his mayoral committee post has put his life at risk.

He said people will think he has information against them which he does not have.

By people, Booi said he was referring to alleged 28s gang boss Ralph Stanfield, alleged Sexy Boys gang leader Jerome “Donkie” Booysen and all those alleged to have given him cash. DM