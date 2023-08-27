The Makazole Mapimpi debate is evidence of the Boks’ strength in depth

Makazole Mapimpi of South Africa crosses to score his team's first try during the Rugby World Cup 2019 Final between England and South Africa at the International Stadium Yokohama in November 2019 in Yokohama, Japan. The debate over his inclusion in the starting XV is a sign that South African rugby is in good health. (Photo: Shaun Botterill / Getty Images)

Bryan Habana and JP Pietersen started for the Springboks at three consecutive World Cup tournaments between 2007 and 2015 and were among the world’s best wingers over the course of their careers; but there was always a concern about the dearth of quality alternatives.

When Habana and Pietersen eventually moved on, the Boks battled to replace them – and the tries dried up.

The situation has improved since Rassie Erasmus and Jacques Nienaber assumed control of the national side in 2018. Erasmus sprang a surprise when he picked the raw Makazole Mapimpi and the versatile Travis Ismaiel to debut on the wings in the first match of his tenure against Wales in Washington, DC.

The following week, the coach backed another two debutants in Aphiwe Dyantyi and Sbu Nkosi. Cheslin Kolbe was brought back from club rugby in France to win his first Test cap in the subsequent Rugby Championship, and score two tries in the win against the All Blacks in Wellington.

By the end of the 2018 season, Dyantyi had won World Rugby’s Breakthrough Player of the Year award. Internally, the Bok coaches hailed the progress of Mapimpi, and backline specialist Mzwandile Stick described the winger as the team’s most improved player.

A year later, at the World Cup in Japan, Mapimpi made history when he became the first South African to score a try in a World Cup final. Mapimpi and Kolbe returned to star in the 2021 series victory against the British and Irish Lions. At that stage, they appeared destined to retain the No 11 and 14 jerseys at the 2023 World Cup in France.

Fast forward to the present: Erasmus and Nienaber boast an embarrassment of back-three riches, and there are four players in the World Cup squad fighting for two starting positions.

A national outcry

There was a national outcry when some of us suggested the Boks couldn’t afford to take four wingers to France, and that 33-year-old Mapimpi might be surplus to requirements, given the superior form of Kolbe, Kurt-Lee Arendse and Canan Moodie.

When Nienaber included all four players in his World Cup squad, the debate raged on. Even now, on the eve of the tournament, the coaches must be pondering the make-up of their back division ahead of pool games against Ireland and Scotland.

This is no Habana-Pietersen scenario, as there is no clear answer. This is a sign that South Africa’s depth is in rude health.

Indeed, the selectors may have faced tougher decisions if Dyantyi (banned) and Nkosi (personal issues) were still available. As it is, there’s no room in the squad for other exciting back-three players such as Warrick Gelant and Aphelele Fassi – though that potent pair has featured in past seasons.

Some continue to view the debate as a sign of disrespect to Mapimpi. He’s done so much for the team in recent years, and his rags-to-rugby-riches story has resonated with millions. There’s a perception that he’s earned the right to the No 11 jersey, in spite of his recent form and that of other contenders.

Going by his comments at a recent media briefing in London, Mapimpi has decided to ignore the noise and focus on the task. He’s fought his way to the top of the Bok pecking order before and could do so again.

Dyantyi and Nkosi began the 2018 season as the Boks’ first-choice wingers. When Nkosi was injured in the third Test against England, Mapimpi was brought into the starting side and made the most of his opportunity.

His hard work was rewarded with a starting place in the 2019 Rugby Championship – which the Boks went on to win – and in the big matches at the subsequent World Cup.

Fight for that No 11 jersey

As the 2023 World Cup looms, Mapimpi faces another fight for that No 11 jersey in the big matches. That fight may bring out the best in him – and others in the back-three group such as Arendse, Kolbe and Moodie. This is a positive, not a negative.

Credit should go to the coaches for the group and culture they’ve built over the past six years. More than 100 players have been brought through the South African system during this period. Erasmus and Nienaber have experimented with various players and combinations at Test level, and when a player has lost form, they have been replaced.

There have been no sacred cows. Duane Vermeulen, who previously worked with Erasmus and Nienaber at the Cheetahs and Stormers, was dropped from the starting side last season.

Through sheer weight of performance in the 2023 Rugby Championship, Vermeulen has forced his way back into the starting lineup. The veteran is now the favourite to wear the No 8 jersey in France.

Nienaber has rotated his side well over the past six matches, with the aim of spreading the workload and finding a few final answers regarding individuals and combinations.

The Boks will rotate their side over the course of their four-game World Cup pool campaign, but will in all likelihood favour a settled matchday 23 for big matches against Ireland and Scotland and for the playoffs.

Leaders such as Siya Kolisi and Eben Etzebeth will certainly feature for the “A” team if they are fit and available. Frans Malherbe, Pieter-Steph du Toit, Faf de Klerk and the evergreen Willie le Roux – who has taken his game forward since the 2019 World Cup – are other strong candidates to start.

And yet, there’s still an element of mystery regarding the make-up of most of the team. Nienaber has started Steven Kitshoff (five times) and Malcolm Marx (three) often this season, even though the front-rankers were largely deployed from the bench in previous years. Perhaps this points to a change in the starting dynamic.

Fast-track the veteran flyhalf?

Like Mapimpi, Damian de Allende is another consistent performer who will have to fight for his starting place, as the explosive André Esterhuizen has made the most of his recent opportunities at No 12.

Handré Pollard is still recovering from injury, but if he returns to the squad at some point, Nienaber will have to decide whether to fast-track the veteran flyhalf or stick with Manie Libbok – who has featured in all six Tests this season.

These are debates that will dominate social media and rugby forums in coming weeks. They should be seen as a sign that South African rugby is in a great position with depth of personnel. DM

This article first appeared in our Daily Maverick weekly newspaper, DM168, which is available countrywide for R29.