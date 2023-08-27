Business Maverick

Nesquik takes a powder in SA after sales decline

(Photo: Unsplash / Ian Dooley)
By Georgina Crouth
27 Aug 2023
With one door closing, another opens — as Nesquik is pulled from shelves, a replacement is waiting in the wings.

If you like Nesquik, best get your hands on it quick(ly), because Nestlé has discontinued production of the childhood-favourite flavoured milk powder.

The multinational has blamed declining sales for the decision to discontinue production of both Nesquik chocolate and strawberry from this month.

In a statement, Nestlé explained that Nesquik would no longer be produced in South Africa. “Nestlé understands that this may disappoint some consumers,” the company said.

For now, Nestlé’s other chocolate milk drinks — Milo, Hot Chocolate and Cocoa — remain on sale in South Africa. “These brands have shown remarkable performance and consumer loyalty, making them the focus of Nestlé’s efforts to build a healthier and sustainable business for the future,” the food giant said, as reported by News24.

Most retailers have their own private label brands, but shrewd independent contenders are capitalising on the gap in the market.

When Cadbury’s Sweetie Pie went off the market, local producer Beyers launched its own version, which is now available in all major retailers.

NOMU launched MAYU mayonnaise in March this year — initially as a limited release, before becoming widely available — after Hellmann’s discontinued sales of its popular Mayonnaise last year.

NOMU already has a product waiting in the wings, CHOCMILK. Launched in November last year, CHOCMILK is a high-quality hot or cold chocolate milk powder that contains 45% less sugar than Nesquik and stevia as a sugar substitute.

It cheekily posted:

South African consumers have lost numerous beloved products in recent times — in most cases because of a lack of sales. Kraft has discontinued Miracle Whip, Simba no longer makes Tomato Sauce chips, Nestlé has ceased production of Chocolate Log, Redro has pulled the plug on its fish paste and Peck’s has called a halt to its Anchovette. DM

