On Friday, the Amy Foundation held a commemoration ceremony for Amy Biehl, who was murdered 30 years ago during mob violence in Gugulethu, Cape Town.

Amy Biehl’s family, members of the Gugulethu community and two of the men who were involved in her murder attended the ceremony.

One of the facilitators of the Amy Foundation, Anelisa Mxotwa (21), told Daily Maverick that its programmes offered to young people from challenged and vulnerable communities had helped keep them off the streets and away from crime.

“I have been a part of the Amy Foundation for almost a year now and the teamwork and skills have been inspiring. The many programmes have helped groom children to become better members of society and have helped me grow as well,” Mxotwa said.

Amy Biehl was a 26-year-old exchange student from Stanford University in the US when she was stoned and stabbed to death in Gugulethu while dropping off her colleagues on 25 August 1993. Her four killers were forgiven by the family, who supported their release from prison. They were granted amnesty by the Truth and Reconciliation Commission after claiming that the killing was politically motivated.

One of the rehabilitated killers and staffers of the foundation, Ntobeko Peni, reflected on how he was haunted by his “demons” even after being forgiven. Peni’s conscience tormented him to such an extent that he avoided the site of the attack, but after building a relationship with Biehl’s parents, he was able to forgive himself.

“The power of reconciliation and personal relationships gave me the ability to cope and made me face my own demons. The political justification of Amy’s death means nothing on a personal level. As a child born somewhere, there are certain morals and values that were instilled in me. It is very difficult to go down the road that I have travelled, to go back to those morals and values”, Peni said.

For the second part of the commemoration ceremony, the foundation led a walk to where Amy Biehl’s body was found 30 years ago, where flowers were laid while a youth marimba band performed.

As she laid flowers on her daughter’s memorial site, Linda Biehl, said that “forgiveness is complicated but yet so simple”. “Spread joy!” Biehl told the crowd with a smile on her face.

She spoke about how her daughter read about Nelson Mandela when she was in high school and became eager to learn about South Africa.

“When she went to Stanford University there were students there and people who were trying to divest from supporting apartheid in South Africa. When she graduated from the university she had ‘Free Mandela’ on her cap, so it was her fight.”

Linda Biehl is pained that her daughter did not live to see the election that led South Africa into democracy but is pleased at what the foundation has done for many.

“I would have loved to have seen her dance when [Mandela] was elected. She took South Africa to heart.” DM