South Africa

RECONCILIATION & FORGIVENESS

Linda Biehl returns to SA to commemorate the 30th anniversary of her daughter Amy’s death

Linda Biehl returns to SA to commemorate the 30th anniversary of her daughter Amy’s death
Linda Biehl at her daughter's memorial service in Gugulethu, Cape Town, 25 August 2023. (Photo: Ziyanda Duba)
By Chuma Nontsele
27 Aug 2023
0

Amy Biehl’s family, members of the Gugulethu community and two of the men who were involved in her murder attended the commemoration ceremony.

On Friday, the Amy Foundation held a commemoration ceremony for Amy Biehl, who was murdered 30 years ago during mob violence in Gugulethu, Cape Town. 

Amy Biehl’s family, members of the Gugulethu community and two of the men who were involved in her murder attended the ceremony. 

One of the facilitators of the Amy Foundation, Anelisa Mxotwa (21), told Daily Maverick that its programmes offered to young people from challenged and vulnerable communities had helped keep them off the streets and away from crime. 

“I have been a part of the Amy Foundation for almost a year now and the teamwork and skills have been inspiring. The many programmes have helped groom children to become better members of society and have helped me grow as well,” Mxotwa said. 

Read more in Daily Maverick: Amy Biehl and her killers’ gift to South Africa – the enduring power of restorative justice 

Linda Biehl surrounded by community members at Amy Biehl’s memorial site in Gugulethu, Cape Town, 25 August 2023. (Photo: Ziyanda Duba)

Amy Biehl’s memorial in Gugulethu, Cape Town, 25 August 2023. (Photo: Ziyanda Duba)

Amy Biehl was a 26-year-old exchange student from Stanford University in the US when she was stoned and stabbed to death in Gugulethu while dropping off her colleagues on 25 August 1993. Her four killers were forgiven by the family, who supported their release from prison. They were granted amnesty by the Truth and Reconciliation Commission after claiming that the killing was politically motivated. 

One of the rehabilitated killers and staffers of the foundation, Ntobeko Peni, reflected on how he was haunted by his “demons” even after being forgiven. Peni’s conscience tormented him to such an extent that he avoided the site of the attack, but after building a relationship with Biehl’s parents, he was able to forgive himself. 

“The power of reconciliation and personal relationships gave me the ability to cope and made me face my own demons. The political justification of Amy’s death means nothing on a personal level. As a child born somewhere, there are certain morals and values that were instilled in me. It is very difficult to go down the road that I have travelled, to go back to those morals and values”, Peni said. 

Read more in Daily Maverick: Interview: Linda Biehl’s memories of Amy 

Linda Biehl speaking at Amy Biehl’s memorial service in Gugulethu, Cape Town, 25 August 2023. (Photo: Ziyanda Duba)

The choir at Amy Biehl’s memorial service wearing printed shirts to commemorate Amy Biehl in Gugulethu, Cape Town, 25 August 2023. (Photo: Ziyanda Duba)

Eurica Bopope praying at Amy Biehl’s memorial service in Gugulethu, Cape Town, 25 August 2023. (Photo: Ziyanda Duba)

For the second part of the commemoration ceremony, the foundation led a walk to where Amy Biehl’s body was found 30 years ago, where flowers were laid while a youth marimba band performed. 

As she laid flowers on her daughter’s memorial site, Linda Biehl, said that “forgiveness is complicated but yet so simple”. “Spread joy!” Biehl told the crowd with a smile on her face. 

She spoke about how her daughter read about Nelson Mandela when she was in high school and became eager to learn about South Africa. 

“When she went to Stanford University there were students there and people who were trying to divest from supporting apartheid in South Africa. When she graduated from the university she had ‘Free Mandela’ on her cap, so it was her fight.” 

Linda Biehl is pained that her daughter did not live to see the election that led South Africa into democracy but is pleased at what the foundation has done for many. 

“I would have loved to have seen her dance when [Mandela] was elected. She took South Africa to heart.” DM

Gallery

Comments - Please note you must be signed in to comment.

Top Reads This Hour

Mnangagwa and Zanu PF declare Zimbabwe election victory, but results are disputed by opposition
Maverick News

Mnangagwa and Zanu PF declare Zimbabwe election victory, but results are disputed by opposition
Broken dreams for Team SA's athletics squad at World Championships meet
DM168

Broken dreams for Team SA's athletics squad at World Championships meet
Successful appeal against rescinding of Owen Farrell red card is a win for World Rugby
Maverick News

Successful appeal against rescinding of Owen Farrell red card is a win for World Rugby
Capetonians take to the street to voice their grievances about the 17.6% rise in electricity prices
South Africa

Capetonians take to the street to voice their grievances about the 17.6% rise in electricity prices
Thuli Madonsela embarks on 300km Pilgrimage of Hope to raise money to pay off disadvantaged students' debt
DM168

Thuli Madonsela embarks on 300km Pilgrimage of Hope to raise money to pay off disadvantaged students' debt

TOP READS IN SECTION

Mnangagwa and Zanu PF declare Zimbabwe election victory, but results are disputed by opposition
Maverick News

Mnangagwa and Zanu PF declare Zimbabwe election victory, but results are disputed by opposition
Boks v All Blacks Twickenham clash marks possible end of an era – including playing in traditional jerseys
Maverick News

Boks v All Blacks Twickenham clash marks possible end of an era – including playing in traditional jerseys
Key takeaways from 15th BRICS Summit - and the human rights alarm bell ringing over bloc’s new members
Maverick News

Key takeaways from 15th BRICS Summit – and the human rights alarm bell ringing over bloc’s new members
Zuma-appointed provincial NPA heads lose challenges despite Chief Justice Zondo dissenting in their favour
Maverick News

Zuma-appointed provincial NPA heads lose challenges despite Chief Justice Zondo dissenting in their favour
‘I didn’t know’, two Public Protector candidates tell MPs on controversies at SSA, NPA and elsewhere
Maverick News

‘I didn’t know’, two Public Protector candidates tell MPs on controversies at SSA, NPA and elsewhere

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved

Please peer review 3 community comments before your comment can be posted

X

This article is free to read.

Sign up for free or sign in to continue reading.

Have something to say? Sign up to comment on articles.


FAQ | Contact Us

Nearly there! Create a password to finish signing up with us:

Please enter your password or get a sign in link if you’ve forgotten


Open Sesame! Thanks for signing up.

Maverick Citizen has got you covered.

In need of some good news? Maverick Citizen has got you covered.

South African citizens throughout the country are standing up for human rights.Stay informed, connected and inspired by our weekly FREE Maverick Citizen newsletter.

Become a Maverick Insider

This could have been a paywall

On another site this would have been a paywall. Maverick Insider keeps our content free for all.

Our Burning Planet Newsletter image

Make sense of the climate crisis

Hear weekly from the biggest climate reporting division in Africa, reporting stories that concern you, your future and your environment.

Direct to your inbox, free of charge.

We would like our readers to start paying for Daily Maverick...

…but we are not going to force you to. Over 10 million users come to us each month for the news. We have not put it behind a paywall because the truth should not be a luxury.

Instead we ask our readers who can afford to contribute, even a small amount each month, to do so.

If you appreciate it and want to see us keep going then please consider contributing whatever you can.

Support Daily Maverick→
Payment options