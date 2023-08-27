Defend Truth

ANALYSIS

Had enough of the ruling class’s theft and incompetence? Westville ratepayers shed light on the way forward

Had enough of the ruling class’s theft and incompetence? Westville ratepayers shed light on the way forward
South African banknotes. (Photo: Waldo Swiegers / Bloomberg via Getty Images) | Durban City Hall. (Photo: Flickr / Matt Kieffer) | AdobeStock
By Stephen Grootes
27 Aug 2023
0

There are examples around South Africa of people who have previously paid their council bills being up in arms. But nowhere is this as acute as in eThekwini, where developments herald a complicated future.

Events in eThekwini have led to a formal dispute between the council and ratepayers in Westville that may mark the beginning of a nationwide pattern. In short, as middle-class people of South Africa believe they are getting virtually nothing in return for the money they pay to councils, they are more likely to refuse to pay their rates and bills, pushing the very same cities and towns into an even deeper hole.

Despite the fact their move may be ruled illegal, because of the behaviour of these councils, many will regard the citizens’ actions as morally legitimate. It could mark the beginning of the end of the formal arrangement between councils and middle-class ratepayers, who may even defy court judgments against them.

There are examples around South Africa of people who have previously paid their council bills being up in arms. In Joburg, large numbers of residents are challenging the revaluation of their properties, saying it is simply a move to get more money from them. In Cape Town, ratepayers have protested against increased electricity tariffs.

Residents in many municipalities complain they are paying more and receiving less.

But nowhere is this as acute as in eThekwini, where developments herald a complicated future.

Since the beginning of July, members of the Westville Ratepayers Association (WRA) have refused to pay their rates and bills directly to the eThekwini Council, opting to pay them into a special account instead. The WRA says it will only pay the money over when the council properly consults them about some of the recent increases it has implemented.

There have been other incidents of this kind of protest in the past. None lasted, and at least one ended up in the Constitutional Court. In that case, the court appeared to rule that residents must pay their bills.

Poorer residents will suffer

Whatever the lawyers say, it must be remembered that councils use the rates paid by middle-class people to subsidise their services for poorer residents. If they don’t pay, those people will suffer very quickly.

In the past, the main weapon used by councils was cutting off electricity and water. This was a decision the council could make on its own without having to go to court, and if a council did this illegally, the onus was on the resident to challenge it in court.

This may now be changing.

As WRA chair Asad Gaff has explained, many residents have become so accustomed to load shedding that they have their own power supplies, including solar installations.

The other big lever of course was water. There have been so many water disruptions that people have resorted to other means here too, including the installation of large tanks to capture rainwater.

At the same time, many councils, and particularly eThekwini, have so little cash in reserve that they cannot survive for long without regular payments from residents.

eThekwini Mayor Mxolisi Kaunda has said that he would prefer a settlement over going to court.

He has already announced a reduction in the amount residents will pay for electricity, which suggests that the city blinked first.

However, the council that he leads appears to be almost deliberately trying to lose its legitimacy.

In the past few days, it has announced that it wants to spend R11-million on picnics, a hip-hop concert and the “commemoration” of public holidays. This comes after it used a closed council meeting to approve a decision to pay its city manager a salary of R3.9-million.

All of this is on top of the fact that eThekwini has been unable to manage its finances in the past.

Earlier this year, it emerged it had spent R579-million on a lighting project that should have cost R91-million.

It has allowed so much sewage to flow through its rivers that it cannot keep its beaches open.

The provincial government of KwaZulu-Natal is embroiled in a legal dispute with the city over its handling of the matter. In legal papers, the national Department of Water Affairs and Sanitation has accused City Manager Musa Mbhele of not engaging in good faith in his promises to resolve this.

The national government has attempted an intervention, but there is some evidence that Kaunda is pushing back against this.

And if that were not enough, the Auditor-General has slammed the city for mismanagement.

eThekwini municipality severely censured in latest Auditor-General report

Amid this backdrop, it is no surprise ratepayers believe the money they are paying to eThekwini is being wasted at best and most likely simply stolen. And the more they pay, the more will be stolen.

They are angry. It’s not surprising they have refused to pay any money to the city.

Normally, in the case of a dispute, the court ruling is key. Despite some shortcomings (there can only be a winner and a loser, thus there is little room for negotiation) it is the only way to end a dispute that can be incredibly damaging.

Here, partly because of the impact of a middle-class ratepayers’ boycott on the poor, judges may rule in favour of the city, and say that people must pay what they owe. It is, after all, legally a debt (even if they consume no water and electricity, property owners still have a legal duty to pay their rates).

But, such is the evidence that the city is misspending its money, residents may still refuse to do so.

They will feel that the council has lost its legitimacy. Middle-class public opinion will certainly be with them. Is there anything that Mayor Kaunda can point at to prove that his administration is capable of governing properly?

Residents would feel they have the moral high ground to even defy the court order against their actions.

And if they did, what then? 

There would be very few mechanisms to enforce payment. Perhaps the only option would be to get court order after court order to seize movable goods from residents’ homes through the sheriff’s office. 

This would be mind-blowingly expensive for a council and would lead to further resistance from residents. As the SABC’s inability to make people pay TV licence fees has shown, enforcement is difficult amid a loss of legitimacy.

All of this would be watched closely by residents in Nelson Mandela Bay, Joburg, Tshwane, Ekurhuleni, Cape Town, Mangaung and many other metros. The future of South Africa, in many ways, may be defined by the local conflict between a corrupt and inept authority and people who are fed up with theft and incompetence. DM

Gallery

Comments - Please note you must be signed in to comment.

Top Reads This Hour

Broken dreams for Team SA's athletics squad at World Championships meet
DM168

Broken dreams for Team SA's athletics squad at World Championships meet
Successful appeal against rescinding of Owen Farrell red card is a win for World Rugby
Maverick News

Successful appeal against rescinding of Owen Farrell red card is a win for World Rugby
Enoch Godongwana: Unseating the mighty dollar is a non-starter
Maverick News

Enoch Godongwana: Unseating the mighty dollar is a non-starter
Capetonians take to the street to voice their grievances about the 17.6% rise in electricity prices
South Africa

Capetonians take to the street to voice their grievances about the 17.6% rise in electricity prices
Mnangagwa and Zanu PF declare Zimbabwe election victory, but results are disputed by opposition
Maverick News

Mnangagwa and Zanu PF declare Zimbabwe election victory, but results are disputed by opposition

TOP READS IN SECTION

Mnangagwa and Zanu PF declare Zimbabwe election victory, but results are disputed by opposition
Maverick News

Mnangagwa and Zanu PF declare Zimbabwe election victory, but results are disputed by opposition
Boks v All Blacks Twickenham clash marks possible end of an era – including playing in traditional jerseys
Maverick News

Boks v All Blacks Twickenham clash marks possible end of an era – including playing in traditional jerseys
Key takeaways from 15th BRICS Summit - and the human rights alarm bell ringing over bloc’s new members
Maverick News

Key takeaways from 15th BRICS Summit – and the human rights alarm bell ringing over bloc’s new members
Zuma-appointed provincial NPA heads lose challenges despite Chief Justice Zondo dissenting in their favour
Maverick News

Zuma-appointed provincial NPA heads lose challenges despite Chief Justice Zondo dissenting in their favour
‘I didn’t know’, two Public Protector candidates tell MPs on controversies at SSA, NPA and elsewhere
Maverick News

‘I didn’t know’, two Public Protector candidates tell MPs on controversies at SSA, NPA and elsewhere

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved

Please peer review 3 community comments before your comment can be posted

X

This article is free to read.

Sign up for free or sign in to continue reading.

Have something to say? Sign up to comment on articles.


FAQ | Contact Us

Nearly there! Create a password to finish signing up with us:

Please enter your password or get a sign in link if you’ve forgotten


Open Sesame! Thanks for signing up.

Our Burning Planet Newsletter image

Make sense of the climate crisis

Hear weekly from the biggest climate reporting division in Africa, reporting stories that concern you, your future and your environment.

Direct to your inbox, free of charge.

A long-term reader of Daily Maverick recently said to us: "Why should I pay for something you’re giving away for free?"

The simple answer is: because our Maverick Insider members’ contributions pay our salaries. We like to think of our Maverick Insider membership as an honesty box.

We believe that the majority of our readers want to see us survive turbulent financial times. We believe that the majority of our readers are honest.

If you appreciate our work, then please consider joining Maverick Insider and contributing to our honesty box. We will never force our readers to pay but for those who can afford it, we need your help.

You choose the amount and you can cancel at any time.

Join The Cause
https://www.dailymaverick.co.za/wp-content/uploads/2023/03/ribbonimageSetuphonestybox_Mobile-4.png

A South African Hero: You

There’s a 99.8% chance that this isn’t for you. Only 0.2% of our readers have responded to this call for action.

Those 0.2% of our readers are our hidden heroes, who are fuelling our work and impacting the lives of every South African in doing so. They’re the people who contribute to keep Daily Maverick free for all, including you.

The equation is quite simple: the more members we have, the more reporting and investigations we can do, and the greater the impact on the country.

Be part of that 0.2%. Be a Maverick. Be a Maverick Insider.

Support Daily Maverick→
Payment options