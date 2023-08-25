Molefi Ntseki, head coach of Kaizer Chiefs during the Premiership match between Kaizer Chiefs and Chippa United at Moses Mabhida Stadium on 6 August, 2023 in Durban, South Africa. (Photo: Darren Stewart/Gallo Images)

The new DStv Premiership season is still in its infancy stages. However, it appears that Mamelodi Sundowns will extend their monopoly over the annual marathon for yet another campaign.

The Brazilians currently hold the record for consecutive league titles, with six in a row dating back to 2017/2018. They are on the hunt for an eighth crown.

Though there may be teams hoping to finally halt the Tshwane side’s dominant streak in the Premiership, it seems unlikely.

As recently as Wednesday, 23 August, Masandawana broke another record as they won their opening five league matches for the first time ever. Last season they managed to win 12 in a row (a league record). That was not from the onset, however.

With this powerful start, they have already opened an eight-point gap between themselves and second-placed SuperSport United, though Masandawana have played two more games than Gavin Hunt’s men. Last season Sundowns won the league with a 16-point gap; equalling their own league record.

Challengers to Sundowns’ supremacy — such as Orlando Pirates, SuperSport and Kaizer Chiefs — are pursuing a team that is running on 10 years of continuity and investment.

Pitso Mosimane laid the foundation. His former assistant coaches Rulani Mokwena and Manqoba Mngqithi built on that solid structure as co-coaches, assisted by the experienced Steve Komphela.

Now Mokwena is leading the line as sole head coach, dating back to last season, with Mngqithi as his assistant.

However, the blueprint left by Mosimane still survives and sees the team thriving. In spite of personnel changes. Of course, the extensive financial resources of the Motsepe family play their part.

Any team that engages in a bidding war with Masandawana is likely to come second best. This means the Tshwane giants can lure the crème-de-la-crème of the continent’s soccer talent.

Most recently, they’ve even gone as far as casting their player fishing rod to South America. On their books, they currently have Gastón Sirino of Uruguay, Brazilian Ribeiro Costa and Argentina’s Júnior Mendieta. The latter arrived via fellow Premiership side Stellenbosch.

Humble Downs

Despite their perfect start to the season to date, the Brazilians are aware it won’t be an easy task to retain their title. Even though they are evidently still ahead of the pack under the perfectionist that is Mokwena.

“It’s only the start. The coach told us that it’s never going to be easy this season. People are going to talk and we should just stick together as a team. To make sure that we focus more on our plans and on our goals. Which is winning every single match that there is,” said Sundowns midfielder Neo Maema.

“We know that everybody wants to beat us and come at us. We know what to do because we are a big club and we are the defending champions and we must make sure that we are ready when the time comes for us to play each and every match, play it to win it,” added Maema.

As well as attempting to sweep up the league title, plus other domestic trophies on offer this season — the Brazilians are in hot pursuit of their second Caf Champions League title.

In spite of their perennial domestic dominance in recent years, this particular accolade has proven to be particularly elusive. Sundowns’ maiden success in Africa’s premier club competition came all the way back in 2016, under Mosimane’s guidance.

Since then, the best they have managed is reaching the semifinals twice. Once in 2019, and the most recently in mid-2023. This season, the Gauteng-based outfit will be aiming to finally double their Champions League haul.

Pirates, who are keen to topple Sundowns in the Premiership after finishing a distant 16 points behind the champions last season (despite being runners-up), are also contesting the continental competition.

The Buccaneers, who were crowned African champions in 1995, are back in the Champions League for the first time since 2019. The question of whether they can build on last season’s domestic success — when they won two trophies — whilst also announcing their presence on the continent remains.

The Buccaneers certainly have the players to do this. However, what has set Sundowns apart from their enemies in recent years is consistency. The Brazilians manage to win even on a bad day. The same can’t be said for the likes of Pirates and Chiefs.

The belief in the Pirates camp is that they can reach the level of consistency needed to truly make Sundowns sweat.

“We don’t see a reason why we cannot win every game. If you have that kind of mentality, you need to make sure you are competitive and you can set your mind to complete every two to three games with the responsibility to win,” stated Pirates’ Spanish coach José Riveiro.

So far, such consistency has eluded the Buccaneers. From three league matches played, they have one win, one draw and one loss. Already leaving them trailing Sundowns by 11 points.

Even for Pirates’ Soweto rivals, Kaizer Chiefs, things look bleak in the pursuit of Sundowns. Though for Amakhosi the goal is not necessarily the Premiership. Any trophy will do as they aim to snap an eight-year trophy drought.

“If you approach the season with one objective of playing to win every game, it calls for all of us to be consistent in achieving our objective. We always say we are driven by the objective. And the objective is for Kaizer Chiefs to win matches and get back the confidence of playing every game the same way, with the same intensity,” said Chiefs head coach Molefi Ntseki.

Though Amakhosi have their own style, if they are in search of consistency, they need not look further than South Africa’s serial league winners. If Chiefs can be even half as consistent as Sundowns, they will finally end their barren trophy run. Even if the league may prove to be too far of a target. DM