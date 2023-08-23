Voters wait in line to vote outside polling stations during the presidential and legislative elections in Mbare, Harare, on 23 August, 2023. Zimbabweans began voting in closely-watched presidential and legislative elections. (Photo: John Wessels/ AFP)

After a litigious and violent election campaign period, voters in the Zimbabwean capital Harare and other opposition strongholds throughout the country walk up to posters, ostensibly from the country’s main opposition Citizens Coalition for Change party led by Nelson Chamisa. On precast walls and other buildings, the posters discourage them from voting, claiming that the elections had been “rigged”. However, Chamisa’s party was quick to dispel the “fake” messages and took the posters down.

“This is a desperate attempt by the regime; they are panicking and they know that they cannot win in a free and fair election,” said CCC national spokesperson Fadzayi Mahere.

Voting stations not ready

At several polling stations, for example in Harare and the country’s second-largest city of Bulawayo which are regarded as opposition strongholds, voting only started after the scheduled 7 am because the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission had failed to provide enough materials, such as indelible voting ink and ballot papers.

“We were here at the polling station by 5 am so that we could be the first people to vote but when the polling was supposed to start we were told that the ballot papers and ink had not yet arrived but we eventually started voting an hour later,” said Mutsai Chiwanza of Chitungwiza, about 30 kilometres south of the capital.

An opposition CCC official in Masvingo, Desire Nyahunda, told Daily Maverick that they had, with the help of the police, successfully dispersed members of the ruling Zanu-PF party and Forever Associates of Zimbabwe, a shadowy group with links to the country’s spy network, the Central Intelligence Organisation, who had camped near polling stations, allegedly intimidating voters.

National police spokesman Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi said he was yet to receive such reports from officers deployed in Masvingo.

“As the police, we are going to make sure that this election is as peaceful as possible. We are going to speedily investigate and deal with any reports that would have been brought to us, we are not going to tolerate any form of violence or conduct that would undermine the holding of peaceful elections,” said Nyathi.

Some voters like Chinhoyi-based Emmanuel Paradza said they could not find their names in the voters roll.

“Myself, my wife and four children could not find our names in the voters’ roll. We have voted in previous elections and it is surprising that we all can’t vote today,” said Paradza.

Rivals cast their votes

President Emmerson Mnangagwa, who vowed to win resoundingly, cast his vote at Sherwood Primary School in Kwekwe, Midlands Province. His main rival, Nelson Chamisa also voted in Harare.

Mnangagwa told journalists after voting that he was going to win.

“If I think I am not going to take it then I will be foolish; everyone who contests is going to a race to win,” said Mnangagwa who also renewed his calls for peace during and after these elections. “Peace, peace, peace, during before and after; peace, peace, peace,” said Mnangagwa.

Mnangagwa said he was also encouraged by the huge numbers of youth who were coming out to vote in this election compared to previous polls.

“I think this time around there has been more awareness than in the past, I think we shall have a higher turnout this time around and besides we now have more than six million people registered as voters. Last time we had only about five million so there is one and a half million more and I think this time around there was quite (some) publicity and most of our people, even the younger generation are very interested to cast their vote because I have seen in the media that for the first time we want to show that we also have the rights and make our decisions which is very good,” added Mnangagwa.

Chamisa told reporters soon after casting his ballot in Kuwadzana suburb in Harare that he was “not happy” with the electoral process.

“We are not happy with the process so far. People have come out to vote but we have seen an attempt to sabotage the will of the people. We hear that in rural areas they are forcing people through the headmen and chiefs to vote in a particular manner,” said Chamisa.

Chamisa said that he was impressed by the voter turnout in today’s polls.

“The numbers of people who have come out to vote are a testimony that people are eager to exercise their right. But in Harare and Bulawayo where we have a strong support, we see this sabotage; people were supposed to have voted. We are going to write to ZEC over these issues. You can’t say there is peace when people’s rights are being trampled upon. We know this is meant to discourage the people from voting but people are determined to vote,” he added.

The Zimbabwe Electoral Commission says voting delays were caused by the late printing of ballot papers owing to numerous court applications preceding today’s polls. ZEC said all affected polling stations would remain open until voters cast their votes.

“The public is advised that all polling stations that opened late for reasons beyond the control of the presiding officer will remain open for a continuous period of at least 12 hours on polling day,” reads part of a statement issued by the electoral body.

Chamisa, who is facing 80-year-old Mnangagwa for the second time, having narrowly lost to him in a disputed poll in 2018, told his supporters during his election campaign trail that he would not accept any result that would declare Mnangagwa the winner — setting the stage for yet another contested outcome if Mnangagwa is to be re-elected. DM