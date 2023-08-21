Maverick Citizen

Alexandra residents use dialogue to resolve personal and community conflicts

Alexandra residents work in conflict resolution groups using storytelling at a peacebuilding dialogue circle hosted by Khulisa Social Solutions. (Photo:Felix Dlangamandla)
By Zukiswa Pikoli
21 Aug 2023
Unemployment, hunger, poverty, drugs – especially nyaope – and overcrowding in Alexandra township, which has a population of almost a million people, are causing serious problems, say residents.

The Thusong Youth Centre in Alexandra township is where the non-profit organisation, Khulisa Social Solutions, hosts its peacebuilding dialogue circles. Daily Maverick visited the centre last week.

Leading the dialogue circle were facilitators Chris Ndlovu and Mandla Mnisi, both residents of Alexandra. They run the circle every Thursday, discussing issues affecting the community to find solutions to enable residents to live harmoniously.

alexandra dialogue ndlovu

Chris Ndlovu, a peacebuilding dialogue facilitator, leads a circle discussing conflict resolution in families and communities. (Photo:Felix Dlangamandla)

Speaking to Daily Maverick, Ndlovu said many issues plague the community, including gender-based violence and general criminality. Drugs are also an ongoing problem. All of this results in conflict – the day’s discussion topic.

Once residents were sitting in a circle, Mnisi took them through an ice-breaker to help people feel comfortable and ease them into the discussion.

alex dialogue

Mandla Mnisi (centre), a rehabilitated offender and now peacebuilding dialogue facilitator at Thusong Youth Centre. (Photo: Felix Dlangamandla)

Ndlovu then explained the different types of conflict and possible solutions, before residents formed groups to workshop issues that affected their communities. Most used the art of role-playing and storytelling to act out various situations that take place in family settings, with neighbours and the broader community.

The themes that emerged included unemployment, hunger, access to money, and drugs – especially nyaope – and how overcrowding in the township, with a population of more than 900,000, resulted in conflict. 

alex peacebuilding

Alexandra residents at a peacebuilding dialogue circle hosted by Khulisa Social Solutions. (Photo: Felix Dlangamandla)

Facilitator Mnisi is a rehabilitated ex-offender who served 15 years in prison for crimes ranging from violent robberies to murder.

He shared with the group what led him to a life of crime and how difficult life was in prison before he started a group called “Eagles of Hope”. Through this, he and fellow inmates found positive ways to channel their anger through art and self-improvement courses.

On his release, he found it difficult to reintegrate into his family and community.

“Things were so bad in my family that we were barely speaking to each other and would not even eat from the same pot. I realised that I was hurting inside, so I called Chris to come and mediate what was happening with my family and me. I now wake up every day and hug my family because I am grateful for them. We also now cook and eat from the same pot.”

alex dialogue

A Khulisa Social Solutions peacebuilding dialogue under way with Alexandra residents. (Photo: Felix Dlangamandla)

Also in attendance was Africa Monyai from Khulisa Social Solutions. He told Daily Maverick there were other dialogue circles that were more intimate, and which dealt with people’s individual experiences of violence, as well as those who had previously lived a life of crime and who went through the experience of incarceration and were now rehabilitated. 

He said this was done with the assistance of psycho-social professionals who provided support during the dialogues, and that a lot of people who attended often gained the courage to attend the more individual dialogues and share their personal experiences.

One of the residents at the dialogue shared that she had been in prison for more than seven years: “I was living a fast life and liked money so I was willing to do anything for it. I was fearless. I then found myself selling drugs to make money and was used as a drug smuggler, mostly across the border to places like Botswana. I was returning from a trip to Brazil when I was caught at the airport.”

alex peacebuilding

Alexandra residents work in groups using storytelling at a peacebuilding dialogue circle hosted by Khulisa Social Solutions. (Photo: Felix Dlangamandla)

She said that being in the overcrowded Sun City prison was very difficult, and described having to share a cell and toilet with 40 other inmates.

She said the issue of overcrowding became even more critical when the pandemic struck and people were dying inside the facility because of the close contact. She said this was when she found her faith, which sustained her until her release in 2021. She now regularly attends the dialogues at Thusong.

alex peacebuilding

Alexandra residents at a peacebuilding dialogue circle hosted by Khulisa Social Solutions. (Photo: Felix Dlangamandla)

Nelisiwe Dlula, a 22-year-old GBV ambassador, works in Alexandra’s crisis centre for survivors. She told Daily Maverick this was the sixth dialogue she had attended. 

“Coming here and listening to people’s stories, what I realise is that people are going through a lot and they do not know where to go to seek help.” 

She said she noticed that people were at first wary of opening up, fearing they would be judged by others, but they soon realised everyone could learn from one another’s experiences.

“I’ve been coming here since I was released from prison in 2021. It’s like a school – I learn how to speak to people, listen and how to solve problems,” Sibusiso Mntambo tells Daily Maverick

alex khulisa

Alexandra residents at a peacebuilding dialogue circle hosted by Khulisa Social Solutions. (Photo: Felix Dlangamandla)

He says he started living on the streets at the age of 13 after running away from violence and abuse at home.

“I used to get beaten with a sjambok while I was tied to a chair.”

Mntambo said he began taking drugs at the age of 14. Later, he was arrested on charges of gang rape.

He said he lost everything while in prison, including his family who did not want any contact with him. Even on his release, he says they were “scared” of him and he had nowhere to live.

He says he was bitter for a long time, but when he met Ndlovu and heard of the work he was doing, he decided to participate in the circles. Now Mntambo teaches children in his neighbourhood about the dangers of drugs and life on the street and also volunteers at Thusong, teaching chess and music.

“My focus now is on adding value to my community,” Mntambo said. DM

Payment options