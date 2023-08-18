South Africa

TRANSPORT STRIFE

Court dismisses Santaco’s bid to interdict City of Cape Town from impounding taxis 

Court dismisses Santaco’s bid to interdict City of Cape Town from impounding taxis 
Minibus taxis blocking the Airport Approach Road in Cape Town are seized during the minibus taxi strike on 7 August 2023. The impounding of taxis was at the centre of the taxi strike, which lasted for more than a week. (Photo: Gallo Images/Die Burger/Jaco Marais)
By Velani Ludidi
18 Aug 2023
0

Santaco has failed to get an interdict against the City of Cape Town and the Western Cape government and the court has made the 10 August agreement between the parties an order of the court. 

The Western Cape High Court has dismissed the SA National Taxi Council’s (Santaco) bid to interdict the Western Cape and City of Cape Town to stop taxi impoundments that the organisation said were happening outside the ambit of the agreement that was signed on 10 August. 

Read more on Daily Maverick: Santaco gained nothing from taxi strike – instead, everyone lost, mainly the poor, says Cape Town mayor

Santaco had also submitted that the authorities were not abiding by the agreement that ended the more than week-long taxi stayaway that resulted in five deaths, business losses and destruction to properties. 

Read more in Daily Maverick: Western Cape taxi strike updates

Justice Derek Wille made the agreement signed by the parties an order of the court meaning all parties must abide by it. 

The agreement states: “From 1 August to 25 August, the City’s officials will exercise the discretion granted to them under the legislation so that only the offences listed below will give rise to impoundment of taxis. Taxis which are being driven on our roads:

  • Without an operating licence; 
  • Without a PDP/driver’s licence; or 
  • Which are unroadworthy.

While losing the interdict bid, Santaco will declare victory in this regard as the agreement restricts taxi impoundments to the three offences. Santaco has always claimed that their vehicles were being impounded using municipal traffic bylaws, while the municipality has been adamant that the impounding follows the terms of national legislation. 

Read more in Daily Maverick: Santaco and City of Cape Town’s taxi impoundment agreement on shaky ground

Santaco also wanted the immediate release of the taxis impounded over the weekend but were unsuccessful. 

Mayor Geordin hill-Lewis confirmed, however, that the City has released eight of the 14 taxis that were impounded last weekend.

What Santaco said in court

Santaco told the court that when it called the stayaway, instead of building up to it to ensure that commuters would have adequate alternative transport at their disposal, the City of Cape Town retaliated by embarking on even harsher impoundment measures in the CBD. 

“This operation culminated in an unfortunate incident on 2 August 2023. The video depicts a violent abuse of power by law enforcement, against the driver, the taxi and other occupants in flagrant disregard of both their common law and constitutional rights.” 

Santaco also presented evidence that Hill-Lewis was not being honest when he said that the taxi body had ended up accepting the same terms that were presented to them before the taxi strike. Santaco said the evidence showed that the initial terms included reckless and negligent driving as impoundable offences. These are not covered by national legislation and the terms of the agreement. 

Read on Daily Maverick: Santaco gained nothing from taxi strike – instead, everyone lost, mainly the poor, says Cape Town mayor

The documentation included letters from MEC of Mobility Ricardo Mackenzie outlining the government’s proposal to Santaco. The letters included some of the new traffic bylaws which Santaco rejected.

The council said it had information that its vehicles were not only targeted but also that there are quotas to be met relating to the number of taxis that should be impounded. 

“As we understand the evidence, the quota is five minibus taxis per area per day, and 35 in total per area per week. We believe that spreadsheets have been drafted to ensure compliance, and the area heads are raked over the coals if such quotas are not met.” 

The City’s response

In the responding affidavit, Hill-Lewis argued that no proper case was presented by Santaco and denied that the City has quotas to impound taxis. 

“The City denies any allegations that their conduct was mala fide or ‘targeting’ the taxis at any time, and such allegations are denied with contempt. The applicant makes the unfounded assertion that the City has acted unlawfully without any basis or foundation. All of the allegations made by the applicant are mere assertions and not supported by facts.” 

Hill-Lewis accused Santaco of misrepresenting what was agreed upon by the parties and said this was not only unfortunate, but also dangerous as it would create a false expectation on the part of the taxi drivers and result in potentially violent responses when City traffic officials continue to impound for the agreed-upon offences listed in the agreement.

While Santaco was not granted the interdict, deputy chairperson Nceba Enge said it feels vindicated, because minibus taxis can only be impounded on the three grounds that have been agreed upon.

“These exclude the contravention of any condition imposed on Operating Licences, which includes but is not limited to operating off-route, contrary to the position trumpet out by both the Mayor and Mr JP Smith to the public, in the process unjustly vilifying the taxi industry in the eyes of the public.”

He said the organisation remains hopeful that the stakeholders can put this issue behind them and focus on the task ahead for the taxi task team.

Hill-Lewis said the City welcomes the ruling and that it will go a long way to ending deliberate misinformation about the agreement being spread, and lessening potential for conflict between taxi operators and officers on roads.

“The Court has also dismissed Santaco’s interdict application, confirming our view that there is firm legal basis for impoundments in the interest of commuter safety. Impoundments will continue under the National Land Transport Act based on the agreed offences, while the Taxi Team concludes its work within the 14-day period.” 

The task team is expected to carry on with its work next week, and Hill-Lewis said the City is looking to ensure that offences that endanger the lives of road users will remain as impoundable in line with the national law. DM

Gallery

Comments - Please note you must be signed in to comment.

Top Reads This Hour

Activists celebrate landmark win for transparency after court orders Covid vaccine contracts to be made public
Maverick News

Activists celebrate landmark win for transparency after court orders Covid vaccine contracts to be made public
Christians protest after church burnings and violent attacks in private homes, and more from around the world
Maverick Life

Christians protest after church burnings and violent attacks in private homes, and more from around the world
Multi-Party Charter for South Africa agrees on key power-sharing principles
Maverick News

Multi-Party Charter for South Africa agrees on key power-sharing principles
Stage 16 rolling blackout draft protocols published as officials stress there is no cause for alarm
Maverick News

Stage 16 rolling blackout draft protocols published as officials stress there is no cause for alarm
ANC’s biggest region in Western Cape to plot its comeback at weekend conference
Maverick News

ANC’s biggest region in Western Cape to plot its comeback at weekend conference

TOP READS IN SECTION

ActionSA scores a victory at national coalition convention over bone of contention to include Patriotic Alliance
Maverick News

ActionSA scores a victory at national coalition convention over bone of contention to include Patriotic Alliance
Fear, violence and extortion in Cape Town — luxury venue Ayepyep closes amid claims of gangsterism and threats
Maverick News

Fear, violence and extortion in Cape Town — luxury venue Ayepyep closes amid claims of gangsterism and threats
South Africa moves to protect airspace ahead of BRICS Summit
Maverick News

South Africa moves to protect airspace ahead of BRICS Summit
One year after leaving Zithulele Hospital, Doctor Ben Gaunt reflects on his journey in public healthcare
Maverick News

One year after leaving Zithulele Hospital, Doctor Ben Gaunt reflects on his journey in public healthcare
Activists celebrate landmark win for transparency after court orders Covid vaccine contracts to be made public
Maverick News

Activists celebrate landmark win for transparency after court orders Covid vaccine contracts to be made public

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved

Please peer review 3 community comments before your comment can be posted

X

This article is free to read.

Sign up for free or sign in to continue reading.

Have something to say? Sign up to comment on articles.


FAQ | Contact Us

Nearly there! Create a password to finish signing up with us:

Please enter your password or get a sign in link if you’ve forgotten


Open Sesame! Thanks for signing up.

Become a Maverick Insider

This could have been a paywall

On another site this would have been a paywall. Maverick Insider keeps our content free for all.

Become an Insider
Our Burning Planet Newsletter image

Make sense of the climate crisis

Hear weekly from the biggest climate reporting division in Africa, reporting stories that concern you, your future and your environment.

Direct to your inbox, free of charge.

We would like our readers to start paying for Daily Maverick...

…but we are not going to force you to. Over 10 million users come to us each month for the news. We have not put it behind a paywall because the truth should not be a luxury.

Instead we ask our readers who can afford to contribute, even a small amount each month, to do so.

If you appreciate it and want to see us keep going then please consider contributing whatever you can.

Support Daily Maverick→
Payment options