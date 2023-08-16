Amazon Web Services has opened its first skills centre in Cape Town, South Africa. (Photo: Supplied)

If you’re young – not an ANC Youth League-aged “youth” but a proper one between the ages of 18 and 36 – you could receive free foundational training at Amazon Web Service’s (AWS) Skills Centre, which has just opened in Cape Town.

It’s AWS’ first international skills centre outside the United States.

The centres are the multinational tech giant’s dedicated, in-person cloud learning spaces designed for anyone with an interest in pursuing a career in cloud computing or curious about cloud computing.

Cloud computing is fundamental to a vast array of businesses and industries, from gaming to financial services to retail and manufacturing. Many careers now depend on the cloud, from system admins to developers.

A system of databases and software, cloud computing is typically operated in data centres and warehouses, enabling users and businesses to access digital information over the internet from anywhere.

Cloud computing is a rapidly evolving field, hungry for skilled staff. In April last year, a Gartner report estimated that global end-user spending on public cloud services in 2023 would reach $600-billion. In 2021, it was $410.9-billion.

Sid Nag, research vice president at Gartner, described the cloud as the “powerhouse that drives today’s digital organisations”.

“CIOs (chief information officers) are beyond the era of irrational exuberance of procuring cloud services and are being thoughtful in their choice of public cloud providers to drive specific, desired business and technology outcomes in their digital transformation journey.”

Gartner said the new reality of hybrid work is prompting organisations to move away from providing their workforce with traditional client computing solutions, such as desktops and other physical in-office tools, and toward DaaS (desktop-as-a-service), which drove spending to reach $2.6-billion in 2022.

At the AWS centre at 57 Heerengracht Street, anyone — regardless of background, education level or social status — can explore how cloud computing technology is powering everything from weather predictions to smart homes while empowering the workforce of the future.

Wednesday’s opening ceremony was attended by Western Cape Premier Alan Winde, Higher Education Director-General Dr Nkosinathi Sishi, provincial Finance and Economic Opportunities Minister Mireille Wenger, Mayco member for Economic Growth James Vos, along with AWS leaders Maureen Lonergan, Tanuja Randery and Rashika Ramlal.

Lonergan, AWS’ vice president of training, told delegates that AWS has a deep and long relationship with South Africa, having started here in 2004. “It’s a testament to us in terms of our commitment to South Africa’s economic growth.”

AWS has already trained more than 100,000 people in South Africa on cloud skills since 2017.

So far, AWS has invested R15.6-billion in South Africa.

“And by the way, the impact of that is estimated at R12-billion in economic impact, plus supporting something like 5,700 annual jobs on average, which is critical.

“Over the next 10 years, we will continue to invest and we estimate that will be another R30-billion, with the total impact of the investment estimated to be R80-billion on this economy.”

Vos said that Amazon’s mission to equip 29 million people across the globe with cloud computing skills aligns with the City of Cape Town’s plan to help as many Capetonians to get the necessary training in technology so that we can prepare them for a future-fit economy.

“My department has a dedicated team focusing on workforce development – job readiness, as people that will walk through these doors. It’s great that we can be with you (Amazon) on this journey.”

The centre’s launch was part of the city and the province’s plan to prepare young people for future jobs, Winde said.

Referencing Tuesday’s jobs numbers, which revealed 368,000 new jobs were created in the province year-on-year, Winde said he was happy that they could say unemployment had dropped in the Western Cape by 6.6% to 20.9%, but compared with the global average, it is “way too high”.

“Specifically, our youth employment is way too low. And skill centres like (AWS) create a space where we can make an impact and a difference for our young people. We have to give them hope and a pipeline to a job in the future. By investing in our people and their future, we are also investing in South Africa’s future and advancing our stature in the global economy.”

The centre has eight immersive exhibits where visitors can explore real-world cloud applications, including weather predictions, robotics, space exploration, gaming, machine learning, cybersecurity and more.

It will offer classroom training, host community events and offer career coaching and networking events with local employers and workforce development organisations.

Both in-person and virtual participants can take live, instructor-led training from AWS experts to learn cloud computing fundamentals.

Students can leverage training and resources to prepare to earn an AWS Certified Cloud Practitioner certification, validating their skills and enhancing their employability with an industry-recognised credential.

AWS’s free training offerings range from on-demand, self-paced courses to cohort-based workforce development programmes.

To view and register for classes, click here. DM