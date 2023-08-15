Defend Truth

A dancing delight at Artscape: Dreams of chivalry brought to the stage

Dancers perform a scene from the Gypsy camp in the ballet ‘Don Quixote’. (Photo: Shelley Christians)
By Shelley Christians
15 Aug 2023
Cape Town City Ballet presents the legendary Don Quixote at Artscape from 12 August to 2 September 2023. Don Quixote, based on the classic novel by Miguel de Cervantes, is set in the Spanish seaport of Barcelona and is about the forbidden love of Kitri and Basilio.

Cape Town City Ballet’s production of Don Quixote is produced by internationally renowned choreographer Maina Gielgud and features international guests at certain performances.

International artists will include Antonio Casalinho and Margarita Fernandes, First Soloist & Soloist of the Bavarian State Ballet, as well as Russia’s Vadim Muntagirov and Japan’s Fumi Kaneko, both with the Royal Ballet Company.

Tickets range from R175-R745 and are available on Computicket.

Antonio Casalinho and Margarita Fernandes, two of the international guests, perform as the lead characters Basilio and Kitri. Casalinho is seen as a ballet prodigy. (Photo: Shelley Christians)

Fanelo Ndweni as one of the gypsies. The ballet features townspeople, toreadors and gypsies with interesting backgrounds and a mix of beautiful colours. (Photo: Shelley Christians)

Mikayla Isaacs from the Cape Town City Ballet. The three-act ballet tells of a dream and an adventure in a forbidden love story that has a happy ending. (Photo: Shelley Christians)

A ballet dancer is silhouetted against the backdrop backstage during the final dress rehearsal performance of ‘Don Quixote’. (Photo: Shelley Christians)

Interesting shadows in an aerial view of the ballet during the final dress rehearsal of ‘Don Quixote’. (Photo: Shelley Christians)

A blur of colours from dancers. The Cape Town Philharmonic Orchestra, led by Jonathan McPhee, will make an appearance at selected shows. (Photo: Shelley Christians)

A close-up of a dancer’s tutu during the final dress rehearsal performance of ‘Don Quixote’. (Photo: Shelley Christians)

The production promises to transport audiences through the escapades of Don Quixote and his friend Sancho. It is a romantic comedy featuring passionate young lovers, townspeople, toreadors, gypsies and so much more. (Photo: Shelley Christians)

Eduard Greyling, previous principal of Cape Town City Ballet, plays The Don in ‘Don Quixote’. (Photo: Shelley Christians)

A scene from the forest in the Kingdom of Dryads, part of Don’s dream. (Photo: Shelley Christians)

A ballet dancer warms up backstage before the final dress rehearsal of ‘Don Quixote’. (Photo: Shelley Christians)

Paige McElligott stretches in her dressing room before the show. (Photo: Shelley Christians)

Ella Mansford does her makeup in the Artscape’s dressing rooms before her performance. (Photo: Shelley Christians)

Open Sesame! Thanks for signing up.

