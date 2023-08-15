A dancing delight at Artscape: Dreams of chivalry brought to the stage

Dancers perform a scene from the Gypsy camp in the ballet ‘Don Quixote’. (Photo: Shelley Christians)

Cape Town City Ballet’s production of Don Quixote is produced by internationally renowned choreographer Maina Gielgud and features international guests at certain performances.

International artists will include Antonio Casalinho and Margarita Fernandes, First Soloist & Soloist of the Bavarian State Ballet, as well as Russia’s Vadim Muntagirov and Japan’s Fumi Kaneko, both with the Royal Ballet Company.

Tickets range from R175-R745 and are available on Computicket.

DM