Maverick Citizen

SOUTH AFRICA’S GREAT ESCAPE PART 2

From the sublime to the ludicrous: How SA’s Great Escape rippled out to a moment of election farce

From the sublime to the ludicrous: How SA’s Great Escape rippled out to a moment of election farce
Left: Albie Sachs at the old Roeland Street Prison, Cape Town, where he was incarcerated. (Photo: Vanessa September). Middle: Albie Sachs at District Six Homecoming Centre. (Photo: Spirit Monyobo)
By Albie Sachs
09 Aug 2023
0

11 August 2023 marks the sixtieth anniversary of what is known as the Great Escape. To commemorate one of the most successful jailbreaks in South African history and the many struggle activists who fought for a democratic South Africa, Daily Maverick is publishing a series of articles and reflections by relatives, friends and comrades of those involved.

Locked up in a cell in Roeland Street Prison in November 1965, Advocate Albie Sachs experienced an ‘only in South Africa’ moment of surrealism during an exchange with his former interrogator, one Captain Rossouw.  

These articles, all written by people linked in some way to the struggle, are personal accounts of their or their family’s involvement, and the impact that involvement had on their lives. 

Read Part 1: here

*

“The escape could not have been more sublime.  The consequences for me some years later could not have been more ridiculous.

“Nineteen sixty-three had become a terrible year.  The top leadership of our struggle had been captured at Rivonia. Hundreds of people were being detained without trial. Stories of torture abounded. The Nationalist Party government was crowing – they had broken the back of the ANC. 

“No matter that one country after another in Africa was gaining independence – apartheid was like a granite wall. White domination was here to stay in white South Africa (87% of the land), and black domination in black South Africa (in 10 so-called tribal homelands occupying 13% of the territory).  

And then the news came that four prisoners had escaped…  from Marshall Square Police Station, the very heart of security police custody in Johannesburg! The names came out – (they always gave the names of the whites first) – Arthur Goldreich, Harold Wolpe, Mosie Moolla and Abdulhay Jassat. We heard later that it was Mosie who had persuaded Johan Greeff, a young white guard, to let them escape. If Greeff unlocked the door, at 6pm there would be somebody under the station clock who would give him a reward.”   

The police were hoping for information and even offered reward money for news about their whereabouts. (Image: Supplied)

Muffled jubilation across the land

“It was as though a huge, muffled, subterranean cheer had broken out. The strutting monolith of power was getting the middle finger.  

“What somehow made it more exciting was that the four escapees weren’t well-known political figures. Mosie and Abdulhay were youth leaders who had worked as clerks. Arthur, the owner of the Rivonia farmhouse where the ANC leaders had been arrested, was known as a rather flamboyant store designer who had been a good cricketer. Harold was remembered as a student activist leader who had become a partner in a firm of attorneys that had handled a number of political cases.

The police and the state were desperate to catch the four escapees. (Image: Supplied)

The ANC had scored a victory with the Great Escape. (Image: Supplied)

“The whole might of the security state was mobilised to recapture them.  Informers were promised huge rewards. Struggle supporters were arrested, brow-beaten, torture squads at the ready. Borders were being watched. No news was good news. The longer they were not apprehended, the more excited we became. 

“I don’t recall who the first was to pop up across the border in a neighbouring state… but one by one they all made it. We were jubilant. Clearly there was still an underground that was functioning. The four little Davids had run rings around the giant Goliath. 

Sublime.” 

Albie Sachs at the old Roeland Street Prison, Cape Town (now an archive), where he was incarcerated.
(Photo: Vanessa September)

In a Roeland Street cell

“Two years later, after the worst moment of my life, I was – as an indirect result of the escape of the four – to experience the most ludicrous moment of my life. 

“The torture squad headed by Theuns “Rooi Rus” Swanepoel had kept me awake until I had collapsed. I had water thrown on me and I had my eyes pressed open by Swanepoel’s thick fingers. After they were done with me, I was moved to a single cell in Cape Town’s Roeland Street Prison.  

South Africa- Albie Sachs. (Photo by Gallo images / City Press)

“I find myself in solitary confinement in an old building, in a cell with a square hole, with iron bars running down the middle in one of the thick walls. One day I hear a loud, gruff voice calling my name through the barred window. ‘Advocate Sachs!’

“I see the face of Captain Rossouw, who had interrogated me during my first detention in solitary confinement two years earlier. I see he has a piece of paper in his hand. He apologises for speaking to me through the window, explaining that since the Goldreich-Wolpe escape, they had put double locks on the doors of all the cells of political prisoners. 

“This meant that two separate security officials would have the keys, and, he tells me in an embarrassed way ‘we can’t find the second official’.

“He continues: “Today it’s the general election. I brought you your ballot so you can vote.” I see his hand pushing the ballot slip between the bars into my cell. He waves it in my face and tells me in a very serious voice:  ‘We’re a democratic country.’   

“For the first time in several days I smile and say ‘thank you, but no thank you’. Only in South Africa… DM

Albie Sachs is a distinguished lawyer, judge, activist, scholar and author. He is a renowned former South African Constitutional Court Justice and anti-apartheid activist.

Gallery

Comments - Please note you must be signed in to comment.

Top Reads This Hour

Minibus taxis critical to Cape Town’s effective functioning – government must work with the industry
Op-eds

Minibus taxis critical to Cape Town’s effective functioning – government must work with the industry
Zimbabwean Exemption Permit termination ‘is pushing people towards undocumented migration’
Africa

Zimbabwean Exemption Permit termination ‘is pushing people towards undocumented migration’
Thabo Bester, Nandipha Magudumana allege ‘inhumane treatment’ at hands of SAPS while in custody
Maverick News

Thabo Bester, Nandipha Magudumana allege ‘inhumane treatment’ at hands of SAPS while in custody
‘Aggressive push’ to expel US ambassador from SA as government data shows no weapons exports to Russia
Maverick News

‘Aggressive push’ to expel US ambassador from SA as government data shows no weapons exports to Russia
Cartoon Tuesday with Rico
South Africa

Cartoon Tuesday with Rico

TOP READS IN SECTION

Parents of learners arrested in Western Cape taxi strike say their childrens’ future ‘has effectively been taken away’
Maverick News

Parents of learners arrested in Western Cape taxi strike say their childrens’ future ‘has effectively been taken away’
‘Aggressive push’ to expel US ambassador from SA as government data shows no weapons exports to Russia
Maverick News

‘Aggressive push’ to expel US ambassador from SA as government data shows no weapons exports to Russia
Western Cape taxi strike Day 6 – Ramaphosa’s Women’s Day address shifts to Pretoria from ‘high-risk’ Cape Town
Maverick News

Western Cape taxi strike Day 6 – Ramaphosa’s Women’s Day address shifts to Pretoria from ‘high-risk’ Cape Town
Injuries dent critical Springbok squad RWC armour as Am, Pollard and De Jager miss out
Maverick News

Injuries dent critical Springbok squad RWC armour as Am, Pollard and De Jager miss out
On the threshold of change — coalition dialogues could define the future of SA’s democracy
Maverick News

On the threshold of change — coalition dialogues could define the future of SA’s democracy

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved

Please peer review 3 community comments before your comment can be posted

X

This article is free to read.

Sign up for free or sign in to continue reading.

Unlike our competitors, we don't force you to pay to read the news, but we do need your email address to make your experience better.


FAQ | Contact Us

Nearly there! Create a password to finish signing up with us:

Please enter your password or get a sign in link if you’ve forgotten


Open Sesame! Thanks for signing up.

Become a Maverick Insider

This could have been a paywall

On another site this would have been a paywall. Maverick Insider keeps our content free for all.

Become an Insider
Our Burning Planet Newsletter image

Make sense of the climate crisis

Hear weekly from the biggest climate reporting division in Africa, reporting stories that concern you, your future and your environment.

Direct to your inbox, free of charge.

After the Bell Newsletter

A daily round up of the world of business, without any of the bull.

Let Tim Cohen put the markets into perspective, direct to your inbox every weekday at 19:00.

We would like our readers to start paying for Daily Maverick...

…but we are not going to force you to. Over 10 million users come to us each month for the news. We have not put it behind a paywall because the truth should not be a luxury.

Instead we ask our readers who can afford to contribute, even a small amount each month, to do so.

If you appreciate it and want to see us keep going then please consider contributing whatever you can.

Support Daily Maverick→
Payment options